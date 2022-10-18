Read full article on original website
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Billy Ray Cyrus Seemingly Confirms Engagement to Firerose 6 Months After Tish Cyrus Divorce Announcement
Looks like congratulations may be in order! Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose appeared to confirm their engagement after sparking rumors last month. “Autumn,” the pair captioned a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, October 18, alongside several selfies in which Firerose donned a diamond ring. Although the musicians didn’t explicitly address the engagement speculation, fans left congratulatory messages in the comments.
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
‘The Conjuring 4’ in the Works at New Line with ‘Aquaman and the Lost City’ Writer (Exclusive)
New Line is summoning more paranormal scares, hiring David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick to write The Conjuring 4, the next installment in the juggernaut $2 billion The Conjuring Universe. Johnson-McGoldrick is a Conjuring veteran, having penned The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the latter which opened at number one at the box office in 2021 and pushed the franchise to over $2 billion worldwide. More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Pushes 'Salem's Lot' to Spring 2023Home That Inspired 'The Conjuring' Sells for More Than $1.5M'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It': Film Review Returning to produce are James Wan and Peter Safran, the...
