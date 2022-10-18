New Line is summoning more paranormal scares, hiring David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick to write The Conjuring 4, the next installment in the juggernaut $2 billion The Conjuring Universe. Johnson-McGoldrick is a Conjuring veteran, having penned The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the latter which opened at number one at the box office in 2021 and pushed the franchise to over $2 billion worldwide. More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Pushes 'Salem's Lot' to Spring 2023Home That Inspired 'The Conjuring' Sells for More Than $1.5M'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It': Film Review Returning to produce are James Wan and Peter Safran, the...

11 MINUTES AGO