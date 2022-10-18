ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Us Weekly

Billy Ray Cyrus Seemingly Confirms Engagement to Firerose 6 Months After Tish Cyrus Divorce Announcement

Looks like congratulations may be in order! Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose appeared to confirm their engagement after sparking rumors last month. “Autumn,” the pair captioned a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, October 18, alongside several selfies in which Firerose donned a diamond ring. Although the musicians didn’t explicitly address the engagement speculation, fans left congratulatory messages in the comments.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Conjuring 4’ in the Works at New Line with ‘Aquaman and the Lost City’ Writer (Exclusive)

New Line is summoning more paranormal scares, hiring David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick to write The Conjuring 4, the next installment in the juggernaut $2 billion The Conjuring Universe.  Johnson-McGoldrick is a Conjuring veteran, having penned The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the latter which opened at number one at the box office in 2021 and pushed the franchise to over $2 billion worldwide. More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Pushes 'Salem's Lot' to Spring 2023Home That Inspired 'The Conjuring' Sells for More Than $1.5M'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It': Film Review Returning to produce are James Wan and Peter Safran, the...

