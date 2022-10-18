ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing infant daughter

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed inmate Benjamin Cole on Thursday morning despite claims from his attorneys that he had been severely mentally ill. Cole was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. at Oklahoma’s state penitentiary in McAlester. He was the sixth Oklahoma inmate to be executed since the state resumed carrying them out in October 2021.
Kaiser Permanente and the National Union of Healthcare Workers have reached a tentative agreement for a new contract, bringing the 10-week strike by mental health therapists in Northern California to an end. The new four-year agreement was reached early Tuesday and will benefit Kaiser Permanente patients and drive collaborative efforts...
Lakefront Living International, LLC Adds Florida to Its Family of Lakefront Property Partners

Mansfield, MA October 19, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Guy Shipley spent 15 years as a Realtor in Lake County and is affiliated with the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing. Kevin Shipley became a Realtor in 2015 and has been a top producer ever since. They both live and work in the beautiful Mount Dora area surrounded by a chain of lakes that offer a variety of homes and recreation.
LA Council picks president amid furor over racist comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The embattled Los Angeles City Council installed a new president Tuesday after a chanting crowd of protesters called for halting the vote until two councilmen resign for their part in a 2021 meeting laced with crude, racist comments. The selection of Councilman Paul Krekorian to...
California approved two PFAS bills this year. What is it?

The California Legislature recently passed two bills limiting the production and sale of products with PFAS — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. These substances, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) website, are “widely used, long lasting chemicals, components of which break down very slowly over time.” These chemicals have caused a stir among climate scientists and health researchers in the past decade because of their potential health effects and environmental impacts, leading to regulations against them on federal and state levels. In part, the concern around PFAS stems from the questions we still don’t have answers to. Here’s what we do know.
