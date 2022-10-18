Read full article on original website
China property stocks rise after easing of share financing rules
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s property shares jumped on Friday after state media said authorities will ease share financing rules for certain real estate-related firms, fuelling hopes of more measures to aid the struggling sector. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will allow certain companies with small property interests...
France's Macron: sale of European strategic infrastructure to China was an error
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that the European Union had to re-think its trade dialogue with China, calling for a more even playing field between the two commercial power houses.
Oil near flat as inflation concerns contend with potential quarantine easing in China
(Reuters) – Oil prices were near flat on Friday, as market participants weighed concerns about steep inflation with optimism that China could see energy demand tick up. Brent crude futures lost 5 cents to trade at $92.33 a barrel by 00:02 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 7 cents to trade at $84.58 a barrel.
BHP chief executive cautiously optimistic about China’s economic growth
LONDON (Reuters) – BHP Group’s Chief Executive Mike Henry said on Friday he was “cautiously optimistic” about the economic outlook for China, despite uncertainty. “There is uncertainty in China – albeit, our view is that China is still going to provide a bit of stability or underpinning to global economic growth over the next 12 months,” the head of the world’s largest listed mining company said in a pre-recorded interview at the FT Mining Summit in London.
Japan Sept imports jump 45.9% year/year to record – MOF
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s imports rose 45.9% in September from a year earlier to the highest on record, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday. That compared with a 45.0% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 49.9% gain in August. Exports rose 28.9%...
China's Communist Party Congress to end with Xi set for third term
China's five-yearly Communist Party Congress will end Saturday, with President Xi Jinping likely to seal a norm-breaking third term in power. - Power grab - The Congress this week is likely to further cement Xi's position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, with analysts predicting he is virtually certain to be reappointed for a third term in power.
Adidas cuts 2022 outlook
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German sporting goods maker Adidas on Thursday cut its full-year guidance, citing weaker expectations for China and lower demand in major Western markets. The company now expects currency-neutral revenues to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2022, down from a mid- to high-single-digit percentage forecast previously,...
Japanese yen jumps vs dollar, traders suspect intervention
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The battered yen jumped against the dollar on Friday, triggering speculation that Japanese authorities may be in the market to stem a slide in their currency. The yen rose as high 147.10 per dollar in late morning U.S. trade, up more than four yen from...
Mexico’s Banorte reports 30% surge in Q3 net profit
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s Grupo Financiero Banorte reported on Thursday that its third-quarter net profit surged 30% to 11.54 billion pesos ($573.56 million) from the year-ago period. Revenue for the group, which owns one of the country’s largest banks and pension funds, totaled 29.91 billion pesos in...
Kering sales rise 14% in third quarter but Gucci lags
PARIS (Reuters) – French luxury group Kering said sales in the third quarter increased by 14%, driven by a strong showing in Europe, although revenues at its star label Gucci lagged the overall growth. Luxury giants have been brushing off concerns that the industry’s post-pandemic boom could be cooling...
Australia concerned about delays on UK trade deal, PM says
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday said he was concerned about any potential delays to the free trade deal with Britain arising from the political instability happening there. “I’m concerned about any delay that would occur to the Australia-UK free trade agreement,” Albanese told reporters....
Union Pacific lowers annual volume growth forecast
(Reuters) – Union Pacific Corp on Thursday trimmed its full-year volume growth forecast to about 3% from a prior forecast of 4% to 5%, as the U.S. railroad operator reels from worker shortages and supply-chain snags. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
India competition regulator fines Google $161.95 million for anti-competitive practices
BENGALURU (Reuters) – India’s competition regulator said on Thursday it has fined Alphabet Inc’s Google 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anti-competitive practices related to Android mobile devices. ($1 = 82.6180 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
Japan’s consumer inflation hits 8-year high, stays above BOJ target
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s core consumer prices rose 3.0% in September from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, marking the fastest pace in eight years and exceeding the central bank’s 2% target for the sixth straight month. The data underscores broadening price pressure in Japan as...
BE Semiconductor expects further drop in Q4 revenue
(Reuters) – Chipmaking equipment supplier BE Semiconductor (BESI) forecast on Thursday a fall in fourth-quarter revenue, hit by seasonal trends and weak market conditions. The maker of semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment said it expected revenue to drop 15% to 25% in the fourth quarter, compared with the third-quarter figure of 168.8 million euros.
Sri Lanka consumer inflation hits record 73.7% in September
COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka’s National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) rose to a new high of 73.7% in September from a year earlier, quickening from 70.2% in August, the statistics department said. Annual food price inflation picked up to 85.8% from 84.6% in August, while prices of non-food...
U.S. carriers add transatlantic flights for travel-hungry consumers
CHICAGO (Reuters) – U.S. carriers including Delta Air Lines and United Airlines are betting big on American consumers’ unquenched thirst for travel across the Atlantic by adding more flights to Europe. U.S. airlines are responding to consumers emboldened by a more powerful U.S. dollar and more flexible work...
Take Five: Westminster woes, Tokyo on yen watch
(Reuters) – The breathtaking pace of political events in Britain is keeping traders on their toes, while Japan is back on intervention watch. The European Central Bank is expected to deliver another bumper interest rate hike, and earnings season is ramping up with corporates in the United States and Europe facing very different cross currents.
Japan’s Olympus names Stefan Kaufmann as next CEO in medtech pivot
TOKYO (Reuters) – Olympus Corp said on Friday that Stefan Kaufmann would become the endoscope maker’s chief executive next year, becoming one of the few foreigners to run a major Japanese company. Kaufmann, a German who has worked at Olympus for more than two decades, will take over...
Walmart-backed PhonePe in talks to raise funds at $12 billion valuation- Moneycontrol
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian digital payments firm PhonePe is in talks to raise funds in a round led by General Atlantic at a valuation of $12 billion, financial news website Moneycontrol reported on Friday, citing people aware of the matter. U.S. private equity group General Atlantic is likely to...
