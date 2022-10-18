Weltio, a Y-Combinator alumni that aims to service Latin American investors with an investing app, is raising growth capital on Wefunder. According to the offering page, Weltio is aiming to raise $1.15 million in a SAFE with a $15 million valuation cap. So far, Weltio has raised $969,104 of its goal in a side-by-side offering issuing securities under Reg CF and Reg D. While Reg D is for accredited investors, Reg CF accepts non-accredited investors as well. So far, the bulk of the funding has been raised under Reg D – under the same terms as Reg CF. Weltio previously raised $950K from several VCs and angel investors. Weltio is taking reservations for its offering so documents are not yet available.

1 DAY AGO