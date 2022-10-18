Read full article on original website
Fintech Automation Selects ForwardAI to Provide Access to Accounting Data for Financial Institutions
ForwardAI, a fintech providing aggregated access to accounting & business data and analysis, announced its partnership with FinTech Automation, a financial technology company that allows fintechs and traditional financial institutions (FIs) to offer various embedded finance and banking-as-a-service products. Through the partnership, FinTech Automation will “adopt ForwardAI’s premium API for...
Crowdz Selects GoCardless for Open Banking Payment Solutions
GoCardless, which claims to be a global leader in direct bank payments, has signed Crowdz, the small and mid-sized enterprise (SME) finance platform, “as its latest customer as the company looks to integrate open banking to enhance its ability to drive equitable access to finance for small businesses.”. Crowdz,...
Manasquan Bank, ZSuite Tech to Introduce Digital Escrow Platform
ZSuite Tech, a financial technology company that powers financial institutions with unbound digital accounts encompassing escrow, subaccounting, sub-ledgering, FBO and trust accounts for commercial clients, announced Manasquan Bank successfully deployed ZEscrow, the industry’s “first” completely digital commercial escrow solution, and ZRent, an automated rent and fee collection tool.
INX to List Advent Token, a Digital Security for Advent Entertainment
Next week, Advent Entertainment will pursue a digital security offering on INX for a token tied to royalties. Advent aims to produce films, television shows, video games, and more. The initial token sale hopes to raise a minimum amount of $15 million. The tokens are being issued under Reg D...
OurCrowd Partners with Indian JITO Angel Network
Global investment crowdfunding platform OurCrowd has partnered with India-based JITO Angel Network (JAN). According to multiple reports, the deal is for OurCrowd to provide access to investment opportunities for JITO’s members. OurCrowd is one of the largest digital VC platforms in the world that provides access to private securities...
Insurtech bolttech Finalizes Series B Round Led by Tokio Marine
Bolttech, which claims to be one of the world’s “fastest-growing” international insurtech companies, announced Tokio Marine, alongside other shareholders, will “lead bolttech’s Series B funding round.”. The investment round reportedly “values bolttech, Singapore’s only homegrown insurtech unicorn, at an up-round valuation of approximately US$1.5 billion,...
Lloyds Banking Group Accelerates Fintech Engagement with Innovation Sandbox
Lloyds Banking Group has introduced Innovation Sandbox in order “to accelerate its collaboration with Fintechs and improve the digital products and services it offers to customers.”. Innovation Sandbox will reportedly “help the Group bring a variety of Fintech opportunities through the design and test cycle more efficiently, supporting a...
POS Fintech DivideBuy Reports £250 Million in Sales
DivideBuy, a UK-based Fintech that provides point of sale (POS) financing, has topped £250 million in lifetime sales, according to a note from the company. The company was founded in 2014. DivideBuy reports over 500 merchants in the UK and claims its customers have boosted sales conversions by 70%...
Weltio Aims to Provide Auto-Investing in Latin America, Raises Capital on Wefunder
Weltio, a Y-Combinator alumni that aims to service Latin American investors with an investing app, is raising growth capital on Wefunder. According to the offering page, Weltio is aiming to raise $1.15 million in a SAFE with a $15 million valuation cap. So far, Weltio has raised $969,104 of its goal in a side-by-side offering issuing securities under Reg CF and Reg D. While Reg D is for accredited investors, Reg CF accepts non-accredited investors as well. So far, the bulk of the funding has been raised under Reg D – under the same terms as Reg CF. Weltio previously raised $950K from several VCs and angel investors. Weltio is taking reservations for its offering so documents are not yet available.
New CTO at Funding Circle to Lead Innovation Agenda, Product Platform Expansion
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH), which claims to be the United Kingdom’s largest lending platform for small business borrowers, announced the appointment of Greig McEwan as Chief Technology Officer. Greig joins Funding Circle’s Global Leadership Team, “reporting to CEO, Lisa Jacobs.”. Greig is “a customer-driven technology leader with...
Colt Technology Drives Forward Cloud Colocation for Capital Markets
Colt Technology Services has announced the successful completion of a pioneering cloud colocation Proof of Concept (PoC), which demonstrates “the viability of hosting and distributing multicast data in the cloud for global Capital Market customers.”. The testing represents “a step towards greater on demand services and automation for real-time...
Fintech Paytrix Secures Pre-Seed Investments to Enable Businesses to Scale
Paytrix, an embedded payments company for “high-growth” vertical software platforms, announced that it has secured £5 million of new capital.”. The investment round was “led by Hambro Perks, an international investment firm focused on private investing, alongside investment from Bain Capital Ventures, Fin VC, Better Tomorrow Ventures, The Fintech Fund and a number of notable angel investors.”
Digital Asset Platform Kraken Now Supports TOKE, MOVR, PHA Crypto Trading for US, Canada
Following Kraken’s listings of Altair (AIR), Basilisk (BSX), Bifrost (BNC), Karura (KAR), KILT (KILT), Kintsugi (KINT), Moonriver (MOVR), Phala (PHA) and Tokemak (TOKE) for most countries, Kraken is pleased to announce “the availability of these tokens for residents of the United States and Canada.”. Funding and trading are...
Broadway Enhances Duration Trader to Address Hedging Requirements in European Bonds
Broadway, a provider of high-performance front-office solutions, announced major upgrades to its Duration Trader algorithm “to meet customer and market needs during an ongoing period of volatile European interest rates.”. Broadway clients can now “leverage Duration Trader to efficiently unwind risk, eliminate inefficient manual hedging processes and reduce market...
Wio Bank Teams Up with Financial Infrastructure Fintech Stripe
Wio Bank PJSC, the region’s first platform bank, has announced a partnership with Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, which will “enable SMEs in the UAE to access the power of e-commerce faster and more easily and conveniently.”. Through this partnership, Wio Business, the first digital banking...
Backbase Rebrand Aims to Reflect Growth, Investment, Engagement Banking Vision
Backbase’s entrepreneurial culture is driving organic growth across the world, in terms of revenue and customers, as the company’s mission “to re-architect banking around the customer through Engagement Banking is gaining global traction.”. That culture, growth and mission were externally “validated by the €120 million investment Backbase...
Coinbase Boosts USDC Access
In a move to support the adoption of USDC, the Circle issued dollar-based stablecoin, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) has waived commission fees when buying or selling USDC via any fiat currency on Coinbase, “from AUD to ZAR.”. USDC is the second largest stablecoin by market cap after Tether and the 4th...
UBS, Microsoft Announce Expansion of Cloud Partnership
UBS (SWX: UBSG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced a landmark expansion of their partnership “to accelerate UBS’s public cloud footprint over the next five years.”. Through this transformational initiative, UBS plans “to have more than 50% of its applications, including critical workloads, running on Microsoft Azure, now UBS’s primary cloud platform.”
Chase Brings Payday Early to Secure Banking Clients
Chase, the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), announced it is giving Secure Banking customers more flexibility “over how they manage their money by providing access to direct deposits up to two days early.”. Beginning this month, Secure Banking customers will “receive...
Dragonfly Financial Technologies Introduces Fintech Integration Center
Dragonfly Financial Technologies Corp., a digital banking and treasury management FinTech, announced its FinTech Integration Center, which “provides banks with secure, seamless connections to leading FinTech applications.”. With the FinTech Integration Center, bank customers “can interact in real time with their banks directly from within their business accounting and...
