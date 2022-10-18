Read full article on original website
Instant view: Dollar falls against yen, markets suspect intervention
TOKYO (Reuters) – The battered yen jumped against the dollar on Friday, triggering speculation that Japanese authorities may be in the market to stem a slide in their currency. The yen rose as high 144.80 per dollar in late morning U.S. trade, up about seven yen from a 32-year...
Walmart-backed PhonePe in talks to raise funds at $12 billion valuation- Moneycontrol
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian digital payments firm PhonePe is in talks to raise funds in a round led by General Atlantic at a valuation of $12 billion, financial news website Moneycontrol reported on Friday, citing people aware of the matter. U.S. private equity group General Atlantic is likely to...
TSX futures fall on lower metals prices, rate hike jitters
(Reuters) – Futures for Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday as precious metals prices dropped amid fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks would stick to their aggressive rate-hike approach to curb inflation. Futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.6% at 6:47 a.m....
Japanese yen jumps vs dollar, traders suspect intervention
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The battered yen jumped against the dollar on Friday, triggering speculation that Japanese authorities may be in the market to stem a slide in their currency. The yen rose as high 147.10 per dollar in late morning U.S. trade, up more than four yen from...
China property stocks rise after easing of share financing rules
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s property shares jumped on Friday after state media said authorities will ease share financing rules for certain real estate-related firms, fuelling hopes of more measures to aid the struggling sector. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will allow certain companies with small property interests...
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
New batch of direct payments worth up to $1,050 go out automatically to millions of Americans next week
NEXT week, millions of Americans are set to score another round of direct payments worth up to $1,050. Residents in California started receiving payments in early October as rebates were issued on the 7th. Californians can count on another round next week as the current set of gas relief payments...
France's Macron: sale of European strategic infrastructure to China was an error
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that the European Union had to re-think its trade dialogue with China, calling for a more even playing field between the two commercial power houses.
Mexico’s Banorte reports 30% surge in Q3 net profit
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s Grupo Financiero Banorte reported on Thursday that its third-quarter net profit surged 30% to 11.54 billion pesos ($573.56 million) from the year-ago period. Revenue for the group, which owns one of the country’s largest banks and pension funds, totaled 29.91 billion pesos in...
Oil near flat as inflation concerns contend with potential quarantine easing in China
(Reuters) – Oil prices were near flat on Friday, as market participants weighed concerns about steep inflation with optimism that China could see energy demand tick up. Brent crude futures lost 5 cents to trade at $92.33 a barrel by 00:02 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 7 cents to trade at $84.58 a barrel.
Brazil’s Assai posts 47.8% drop in Q3 net profit
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian cash-and-carry chain Assai reported a 47.8% decrease in third-quarter net profit, compared to the same period last year, to reach 281 million reais ($53.85 million), the company said on Thursday. Net revenue grew 29.2% to total 13.8 billion reais during the three-month period ending...
AmEx quarterly profit up on resilient spending
(Reuters) -American Express said on Friday its third-quarter profit had modestly improved as spending on goods, services and travel kept up despite fears of a potential economic slowdown later in the year. The company said it now expects to report full-year profit above its prior forecast of $9.25 to $9.65...
Stocks End the Week on a High Note but Look for 'Some Downside Testing'
Scott Wren, the senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, joined Cheddar News to discuss the positive week for stocks.
India competition regulator fines Google $161.95 million for anti-competitive practices
BENGALURU (Reuters) – India’s competition regulator said on Thursday it has fined Alphabet Inc’s Google 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anti-competitive practices related to Android mobile devices. ($1 = 82.6180 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
Take Five: Westminster woes, Tokyo on yen watch
(Reuters) – The breathtaking pace of political events in Britain is keeping traders on their toes, while Japan is back on intervention watch. The European Central Bank is expected to deliver another bumper interest rate hike, and earnings season is ramping up with corporates in the United States and Europe facing very different cross currents.
Adidas cuts 2022 outlook
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German sporting goods maker Adidas on Thursday cut its full-year guidance, citing weaker expectations for China and lower demand in major Western markets. The company now expects currency-neutral revenues to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2022, down from a mid- to high-single-digit percentage forecast previously,...
JPMorgan picks Deutsche Bank’s Sheppard for UK investment banking
LONDON (Reuters) – JPMorgan has hired one of Deutsche Bank’s most senior dealmakers, Richard Sheppard, to strengthen its UK investment banking business and help British companies navigate the challenges caused by market turmoil and rising energy costs. Sheppard will join the Wall Street bank in November as co-head...
Australia floods to dent Dec-qtr GDP, spur inflation – Treasurer
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Widespread floods that have inundated large parts of Australia’s southeast will dent the country’s economic growth and increase inflation, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Friday, ahead of next week’s federal budget. Floods will likely detract a quarter of a percentage point from GDP...
Kering sales rise 14% in third quarter but Gucci lags
PARIS (Reuters) – French luxury group Kering said sales in the third quarter increased by 14%, driven by a strong showing in Europe, although revenues at its star label Gucci lagged the overall growth. Luxury giants have been brushing off concerns that the industry’s post-pandemic boom could be cooling...
