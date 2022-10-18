ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Instant view: Dollar falls against yen, markets suspect intervention

TOKYO (Reuters) – The battered yen jumped against the dollar on Friday, triggering speculation that Japanese authorities may be in the market to stem a slide in their currency. The yen rose as high 144.80 per dollar in late morning U.S. trade, up about seven yen from a 32-year...
104.1 WIKY

Walmart-backed PhonePe in talks to raise funds at $12 billion valuation- Moneycontrol

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian digital payments firm PhonePe is in talks to raise funds in a round led by General Atlantic at a valuation of $12 billion, financial news website Moneycontrol reported on Friday, citing people aware of the matter. U.S. private equity group General Atlantic is likely to...
104.1 WIKY

TSX futures fall on lower metals prices, rate hike jitters

(Reuters) – Futures for Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday as precious metals prices dropped amid fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks would stick to their aggressive rate-hike approach to curb inflation. Futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.6% at 6:47 a.m....
104.1 WIKY

Japanese yen jumps vs dollar, traders suspect intervention

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The battered yen jumped against the dollar on Friday, triggering speculation that Japanese authorities may be in the market to stem a slide in their currency. The yen rose as high 147.10 per dollar in late morning U.S. trade, up more than four yen from...
104.1 WIKY

China property stocks rise after easing of share financing rules

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s property shares jumped on Friday after state media said authorities will ease share financing rules for certain real estate-related firms, fuelling hopes of more measures to aid the struggling sector. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will allow certain companies with small property interests...
104.1 WIKY

Mexico’s Banorte reports 30% surge in Q3 net profit

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s Grupo Financiero Banorte reported on Thursday that its third-quarter net profit surged 30% to 11.54 billion pesos ($573.56 million) from the year-ago period. Revenue for the group, which owns one of the country’s largest banks and pension funds, totaled 29.91 billion pesos in...
104.1 WIKY

Oil near flat as inflation concerns contend with potential quarantine easing in China

(Reuters) – Oil prices were near flat on Friday, as market participants weighed concerns about steep inflation with optimism that China could see energy demand tick up. Brent crude futures lost 5 cents to trade at $92.33 a barrel by 00:02 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 7 cents to trade at $84.58 a barrel.
104.1 WIKY

Brazil’s Assai posts 47.8% drop in Q3 net profit

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian cash-and-carry chain Assai reported a 47.8% decrease in third-quarter net profit, compared to the same period last year, to reach 281 million reais ($53.85 million), the company said on Thursday. Net revenue grew 29.2% to total 13.8 billion reais during the three-month period ending...
104.1 WIKY

AmEx quarterly profit up on resilient spending

(Reuters) -American Express said on Friday its third-quarter profit had modestly improved as spending on goods, services and travel kept up despite fears of a potential economic slowdown later in the year. The company said it now expects to report full-year profit above its prior forecast of $9.25 to $9.65...
104.1 WIKY

India competition regulator fines Google $161.95 million for anti-competitive practices

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India’s competition regulator said on Thursday it has fined Alphabet Inc’s Google 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anti-competitive practices related to Android mobile devices. ($1 = 82.6180 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
104.1 WIKY

Take Five: Westminster woes, Tokyo on yen watch

(Reuters) – The breathtaking pace of political events in Britain is keeping traders on their toes, while Japan is back on intervention watch. The European Central Bank is expected to deliver another bumper interest rate hike, and earnings season is ramping up with corporates in the United States and Europe facing very different cross currents.
104.1 WIKY

Adidas cuts 2022 outlook

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German sporting goods maker Adidas on Thursday cut its full-year guidance, citing weaker expectations for China and lower demand in major Western markets. The company now expects currency-neutral revenues to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2022, down from a mid- to high-single-digit percentage forecast previously,...
104.1 WIKY

JPMorgan picks Deutsche Bank’s Sheppard for UK investment banking

LONDON (Reuters) – JPMorgan has hired one of Deutsche Bank’s most senior dealmakers, Richard Sheppard, to strengthen its UK investment banking business and help British companies navigate the challenges caused by market turmoil and rising energy costs. Sheppard will join the Wall Street bank in November as co-head...
104.1 WIKY

Australia floods to dent Dec-qtr GDP, spur inflation – Treasurer

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Widespread floods that have inundated large parts of Australia’s southeast will dent the country’s economic growth and increase inflation, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Friday, ahead of next week’s federal budget. Floods will likely detract a quarter of a percentage point from GDP...
104.1 WIKY

Kering sales rise 14% in third quarter but Gucci lags

PARIS (Reuters) – French luxury group Kering said sales in the third quarter increased by 14%, driven by a strong showing in Europe, although revenues at its star label Gucci lagged the overall growth. Luxury giants have been brushing off concerns that the industry’s post-pandemic boom could be cooling...

Comments / 0

Community Policy