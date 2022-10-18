ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BTS will undergo mandatory military service without special exemptions and reunite as a group around 2025

Big Hit Music have confirmed that all seven members of BTS will be serving their mandatory military terms without special exemptions. On October 17, Big Hit Music released a statement announcing that all members of BTS are planning to fulfil their mandatory military service terms as required of all able-bodied male South Korean citizens. The boyband recently performed for the first time in sixth months at their ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan on October 15, which was also live-streamed worldwide for free.
Netflix announces new thriller K-drama written by ‘Train To Busan’, ‘Hellbound’ director

Netflix announced an upcoming thriller Korean series, The Bequeathed, to be written by Train To Busan and Hellbound director Yeon Sang-ho. South Korean news outlet Yonhap News Agency reported yesterday (October 18) that Netflix had decided to produce the brand-new series written and directed by Yeon Sang-ho. The streaming platform also announced the casting of actors Kim Hyun-joo (Trolley, Love All Play) and Park Hee-soon (A Model Family, My Name) in lead roles for The Bequeathed. Details about the series’ premiere date on Netflix have yet to be shared by the platform.
Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli files $569,000 suit against private jet firm for giving him 'older, noisier' plane on US tour - and claiming pilot's on-board announcement about turbulence triggered his fear of flying

Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli is suing a luxury jet service alleging the company provided him an older, noisier plane than previously agreed upon. The 64-year-old filed the suit against Private Jet Services of Seabrook, New Hampshire, is seeking $569,000 for refunds of 15 flights, the amount paid for alternative flight arrangements, lawyer fees and damages.
Anita Durairaj

The Stone of Destiny that will be used in the coronation of King Charles III is linked to the biblical prophet Jeremiah

The Stone of Destiny (also called the Stone of Scone, The Coronation Stone or The Stone of Jacob) will be used in the upcoming coronation of King Charles III. The Stone of Destiny is just a slab of coarse-grained pinkish-hued sandstone. The rectangular block of sandstone serves as a symbol of Scotland's monarchy. It has also been used for the coronation of England's monarch since 1296 and then the monarchs of Great Britain and the United Kingdom since 1707.
Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
