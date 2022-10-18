Read full article on original website
Oil near flat as inflation concerns contend with potential quarantine easing in China
(Reuters) – Oil prices were near flat on Friday, as market participants weighed concerns about steep inflation with optimism that China could see energy demand tick up. Brent crude futures lost 5 cents to trade at $92.33 a barrel by 00:02 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 7 cents to trade at $84.58 a barrel.
Walmart-backed PhonePe in talks to raise funds at $12 billion valuation- Moneycontrol
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian digital payments firm PhonePe is in talks to raise funds in a round led by General Atlantic at a valuation of $12 billion, financial news website Moneycontrol reported on Friday, citing people aware of the matter. U.S. private equity group General Atlantic is likely to...
Indonesia asks Netherlands to send home bones of ‘Java Man’
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia has asked former colonial ruler the Netherlands to return eight historical artefacts from its museums, including bones of the Java Man, the first known fossils of the Homo erectus species from which humans are believed to have evolved. Bonnie Triyana, a historian and a member...
France's Macron: sale of European strategic infrastructure to China was an error
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that the European Union had to re-think its trade dialogue with China, calling for a more even playing field between the two commercial power houses.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday. “We have decided to pull out of the Energy Charter Treaty,” said Macron...
China property stocks rise after easing of share financing rules
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s property shares jumped on Friday after state media said authorities will ease share financing rules for certain real estate-related firms, fuelling hopes of more measures to aid the struggling sector. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will allow certain companies with small property interests...
Whirlpool opens factory in Argentina with $52 million investment
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Appliance maker Whirlpool Corp is set to inaugurate a new factory in Buenos Aires after a $52 million investment, with plans to export more than 70% of the local production, Joao Carlos Brega, the firm’s Latin America chief, said. The plant, which will employ...
Factbox-Europe’s alternatives if Russia shuts off gas supply
LONDON – Unexplained damage to the Nord Stream pipelines that run under the Baltic Sea have dashed hopes that Russian gas flow to Germany will resume anytime soon. Nord Stream 1 had been idle since the end of August for maintenance work, prompting concerns about supply to Europe if the outage was extended.
Chinese battery giant CATL profit jumps as it ramps up output
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s CATL, the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) battery maker, said on Friday its third-quarter profit nearly tripled year-on-year, buoyed by rapid expansion in production to power the growth of EVs worldwide. CATL, whose clients include Tesla, Volkswagen and BMW, booked a net profit...
EU to back climate compensation talks at U.N. summit – document
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union will support discussion of financial compensation for vulnerable nations bearing the brunt of climate change at next month’s U.N. climate summit, a draft document showed, a potential breakthrough for countries pushing for such talks. The EU and United States, the world’s third...
BHP chief executive cautiously optimistic about China’s economic growth
LONDON (Reuters) – BHP Group’s Chief Executive Mike Henry said on Friday he was “cautiously optimistic” about the economic outlook for China, despite uncertainty. “There is uncertainty in China – albeit, our view is that China is still going to provide a bit of stability or underpinning to global economic growth over the next 12 months,” the head of the world’s largest listed mining company said in a pre-recorded interview at the FT Mining Summit in London.
Australia concerned about delays on UK trade deal, PM says
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday said he was concerned about any potential delays to the free trade deal with Britain arising from the political instability happening there. “I’m concerned about any delay that would occur to the Australia-UK free trade agreement,” Albanese told reporters....
JPMorgan picks Deutsche Bank’s Sheppard for UK investment banking
LONDON (Reuters) – JPMorgan has hired one of Deutsche Bank’s most senior dealmakers, Richard Sheppard, to strengthen its UK investment banking business and help British companies navigate the challenges caused by market turmoil and rising energy costs. Sheppard will join the Wall Street bank in November as co-head...
India competition regulator fines Google $161.95 million for anti-competitive practices
BENGALURU (Reuters) – India’s competition regulator said on Thursday it has fined Alphabet Inc’s Google 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anti-competitive practices related to Android mobile devices. ($1 = 82.6180 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
Adidas cuts 2022 outlook
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German sporting goods maker Adidas on Thursday cut its full-year guidance, citing weaker expectations for China and lower demand in major Western markets. The company now expects currency-neutral revenues to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2022, down from a mid- to high-single-digit percentage forecast previously,...
Sri Lanka consumer inflation hits record 73.7% in September
COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka’s National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) rose to a new high of 73.7% in September from a year earlier, quickening from 70.2% in August, the statistics department said. Annual food price inflation picked up to 85.8% from 84.6% in August, while prices of non-food...
Bank of England to respond to new UK fiscal plan – Broadbent
LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England is poised to respond to changes in Britain’s tax and spending policies under Prime Minister Liz Truss but it remains to be seen if interest rates go up as much as investors have been expecting, Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said. “The MPC is...
Japan Sept imports jump 45.9% year/year to record – MOF
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s imports rose 45.9% in September from a year earlier to the highest on record, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday. That compared with a 45.0% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 49.9% gain in August. Exports rose 28.9%...
TSX futures fall on lower metals prices, rate hike jitters
(Reuters) – Futures for Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday as precious metals prices dropped amid fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks would stick to their aggressive rate-hike approach to curb inflation. Futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.6% at 6:47 a.m....
Japan’s consumer inflation hits 8-year high, stays above BOJ target
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s core consumer prices rose 3.0% in September from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, marking the fastest pace in eight years and exceeding the central bank’s 2% target for the sixth straight month. The data underscores broadening price pressure in Japan as...
