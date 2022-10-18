Read full article on original website
BE Semiconductor expects further drop in Q4 revenue
(Reuters) – Chipmaking equipment supplier BE Semiconductor (BESI) forecast on Thursday a fall in fourth-quarter revenue, hit by seasonal trends and weak market conditions. The maker of semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment said it expected revenue to drop 15% to 25% in the fourth quarter, compared with the third-quarter figure of 168.8 million euros.
Pfizer expects to price COVID vaccine at $110-$130 per dose
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc expects to charge about $110 to $130 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine after the United States government’s current program expires, Pfizer executive Angela Lukin said on a call with analysts. Lukin said she expects the vaccine will be made available with...
Voucher group Edenred raises profit outlook again as inflation drives growth
(Reuters) – French vouchers and cards provider Edenred on Thursday hiked its target for 2022 core profit for the second time this year, citing strong growth momentum driven by inflation and increased digital solutions development. Edenred, which helps companies manage staff expenses and benefits and is known for its...
Brazil’s Assai posts 47.8% drop in Q3 net profit
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian cash-and-carry chain Assai reported a 47.8% decrease in third-quarter net profit, compared to the same period last year, to reach 281 million reais ($53.85 million), the company said on Thursday. Net revenue grew 29.2% to total 13.8 billion reais during the three-month period ending...
AmEx quarterly profit up on resilient spending
(Reuters) -American Express said on Friday its third-quarter profit had modestly improved as spending on goods, services and travel kept up despite fears of a potential economic slowdown later in the year. The company said it now expects to report full-year profit above its prior forecast of $9.25 to $9.65...
Adidas cuts 2022 outlook
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German sporting goods maker Adidas on Thursday cut its full-year guidance, citing weaker expectations for China and lower demand in major Western markets. The company now expects currency-neutral revenues to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2022, down from a mid- to high-single-digit percentage forecast previously,...
Kering sales rise 14% in third quarter but Gucci lags
PARIS (Reuters) – French luxury group Kering said sales in the third quarter increased by 14%, driven by a strong showing in Europe, although revenues at its star label Gucci lagged the overall growth. Luxury giants have been brushing off concerns that the industry’s post-pandemic boom could be cooling...
Union Pacific lowers annual volume growth forecast
(Reuters) – Union Pacific Corp on Thursday trimmed its full-year volume growth forecast to about 3% from a prior forecast of 4% to 5%, as the U.S. railroad operator reels from worker shortages and supply-chain snags. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Chinese battery giant CATL profit jumps as it ramps up output
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s CATL, the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) battery maker, said on Friday its third-quarter profit nearly tripled year-on-year, buoyed by rapid expansion in production to power the growth of EVs worldwide. CATL, whose clients include Tesla, Volkswagen and BMW, booked a net profit...
Mexico’s Banorte reports 30% surge in Q3 net profit
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s Grupo Financiero Banorte reported on Thursday that its third-quarter net profit surged 30% to 11.54 billion pesos ($573.56 million) from the year-ago period. Revenue for the group, which owns one of the country’s largest banks and pension funds, totaled 29.91 billion pesos in...
TSX futures fall on lower metals prices, rate hike jitters
(Reuters) – Futures for Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday as precious metals prices dropped amid fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks would stick to their aggressive rate-hike approach to curb inflation. Futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.6% at 6:47 a.m....
Japan Sept imports jump 45.9% year/year to record – MOF
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s imports rose 45.9% in September from a year earlier to the highest on record, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday. That compared with a 45.0% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 49.9% gain in August. Exports rose 28.9%...
Oil near flat as inflation concerns contend with potential quarantine easing in China
(Reuters) – Oil prices were near flat on Friday, as market participants weighed concerns about steep inflation with optimism that China could see energy demand tick up. Brent crude futures lost 5 cents to trade at $92.33 a barrel by 00:02 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 7 cents to trade at $84.58 a barrel.
BHP chief executive cautiously optimistic about China’s economic growth
LONDON (Reuters) – BHP Group’s Chief Executive Mike Henry said on Friday he was “cautiously optimistic” about the economic outlook for China, despite uncertainty. “There is uncertainty in China – albeit, our view is that China is still going to provide a bit of stability or underpinning to global economic growth over the next 12 months,” the head of the world’s largest listed mining company said in a pre-recorded interview at the FT Mining Summit in London.
Sri Lanka consumer inflation hits record 73.7% in September
COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka’s National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) rose to a new high of 73.7% in September from a year earlier, quickening from 70.2% in August, the statistics department said. Annual food price inflation picked up to 85.8% from 84.6% in August, while prices of non-food...
Australia floods to dent Dec-qtr GDP, spur inflation – Treasurer
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Widespread floods that have inundated large parts of Australia’s southeast will dent the country’s economic growth and increase inflation, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Friday, ahead of next week’s federal budget. Floods will likely detract a quarter of a percentage point from GDP...
JPMorgan picks Deutsche Bank’s Sheppard for UK investment banking
LONDON (Reuters) – JPMorgan has hired one of Deutsche Bank’s most senior dealmakers, Richard Sheppard, to strengthen its UK investment banking business and help British companies navigate the challenges caused by market turmoil and rising energy costs. Sheppard will join the Wall Street bank in November as co-head...
Japan’s Olympus names Stefan Kaufmann as next CEO in medtech pivot
TOKYO (Reuters) – Olympus Corp said on Friday that Stefan Kaufmann would become the endoscope maker’s chief executive next year, becoming one of the few foreigners to run a major Japanese company. Kaufmann, a German who has worked at Olympus for more than two decades, will take over...
