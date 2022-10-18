Read full article on original website
Related
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Provide 10X Returns: Avalanche, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin
We are now entering autumn, a season where leaves fall, the weather is cold, and the cryptocurrency market is historically performing at its best. Bitcoin (BTC) is an example of this, reaching its all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021. So, which cryptocurrencies do experts think will perform well this autumn?
Cardano price prediction: can ADA go to the moon and 20x before 2024?
With Cardano continuing to roll out upgrades for its network, many analysts predict that its token, ADA, will go to the moon in the coming year. The Cardano network has long been considered “slow” in releasing developmental upgrades but recently increased the pace by hard forking in September to introduce the Vasil update. As a result, more projects have started to look into deploying on Cardano.
LUNA Ecosystem Gets Support with Launch of LUNCHBOX $LUNA Burn and Market Prediction, Powered by BlueZilla
The BlueZilla startup incubator has announced the launch of LUNCHBOX – a decentralized market prediction platform aimed entirely at giving users the chance to earn on predicting the number of $LUNC tokens burned each day, whilst burning $LUNC tokens. Amongst the wider efforts of the community and market, LUNCHBOX is shaping up to be a pretty interesting factor in $LUNC’s recovery.
Cardano, Shiba Inu, and Snowfall Protocol Are About To Skyrocket In Value – They’re Trending Now!
Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are about to experience a huge surge in value, according to recent reports. The three cryptocurrencies have been trending upward in recent weeks, and there is no indication that this trend will reverse any time soon. If you’re thinking of investing in any of these coins, now might be the time to do so!
The Best Crypto Assets to Ride Out the Crypto Winter are Bitcoin and Rocketize Token
The crypto winter blows hard and fast, sweeping every coin without a firm foundation. Without a solid plan, all investors will lose the shirts off their backs. A crypto winter threatens to sweep away all coins in its path, but it doesn’t always succeed. That is because these coins are built to last. These unique coins have a firm foundation, making them a safe refuge that crypto traders cling to on dark days. Investing in these coins helps the investor ride out the storm.
Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Huobi Token Are 3 Potentially Profitable Cryptos You Should Hold
As crypto enthusiasts look to profit from their holdings, the new cryptocurrency, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is one potentially profitable crypto with several unique features, capabilities, and offerings. As such, Big Eyes (BIG) could disrupt the cryptocurrency market like Solana (SOL) and Huobi Token (HT). Big Eye (BIG), Solana (SOL),...
Is LUNC dead? Experts predict Terra Luna nearing zero in the short-term future
The crypto market has experienced a whirlwind in 2022. Good and bad developments have taken place, and the market is now in a period of historically rare low volatility. While the bear market prices have some investors anxious, many are actually optimistic about the future of the asset class. However,...
Fidelity Digital Assets Starts Ethereum (ETH) Trading for Institutional Clients on Oct 28
A leaked email reveals that Fidelity Digital Assets will offer not only Bitcoin (BTC) but also Ethereum (ETH) to its institutional clients starting October 28. The email was reportedly sent to clients. Fidelity Digital Assets is part of one of the most well-known asset managers in the world, Fidelity Investments....
3 Potentially Profitable Cryptocurrencies That You Should Hold: Feed3, Decentraland, and Axie Infinity
There are so many gems scattered in the cryptocurrency market. However, it takes diligent research to find them. Some of these gems include Decentraland (MANA), Axie Infinity (AXS), and new crypto Feed3 (FD3). As the market is currently recovering from the bear market in 2022, there’s no better time to...
A bit too Yeezy? Financial censorship, Kanye West and why you should invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum and Big Eyes
Pictured wearing a Satoshi Nakamoto (founder of Bitcoin) hat, Kanye West recently found himself and his assets dropped out of JP Morgan’s hands. This happened after West recently made a series of anti-Semitic remarks and wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt. Last year, JP Morgan also closed Uniswap founder...
Did Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Just Resurrect Meme Coins?
Meme coins have fallen into a certain level of obscurity since the bear market began. It is an effect of the market-wide decline in interest in all things cryptocurrencies since prices of digital assets are down more than 70% from their all-time highs. However, it seems that meme coins are not yet completely out of the game. A tweet from Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin has triggered the creation of a meme coin that is finding much success in the market.
Polymath, JUST and Snowfall Protocol Are Three Top Crypto Projects For Major Returns According To Market Experts – Here’s Why..
As the cryptocurrency market continues to grow, so does the number of new investors and projects. While there are countless options to choose from, some projects are standouts and are expected to generate major returns for investors. Polymath, JUST, and Snowfall Protocol are three such projects, according to market experts.
$111M Stablecoins Flow Into Exchanges, Buying Pressure For Bitcoin?
On-chain data shows large amounts of stablecoins have entered exchanges recently, something that could provide buying pressure for Bitcoin. Around $111 Million Stablecoins Flowed Into Exchanges In Last Couple Of Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the latest stablecoin inflow is the largest observed in...
Can New Crypto, Dogeliens, Make A Lasting Impact Like Solana And Theta Network?
Given the exponential growth in the number of cryptocurrencies available in the cryptocurrency market, chances are the best is yet to come concerning crypto technology. Several cryptocurrencies have left their mark in the crypto world, with Dogeliens (DOGET) among the newer project with a promising future. Dogeliens (DOGET) will enable...
What Is Fueling The Dramatic Rise In Bitcoin Hashrate?
Never mind the price, bitcoin’s hashrate keeps growing and growing. What does the phenomenon mean and why is it happening? Do miners know something we don’t? Or is something else going on behind the scenes? Those are the questions of the day in bitcoin and crypto circles. Our friends at Arcane Research recently took a crack at them in their The Weekly Update report, and we’re here to analyze the case AR presented.
How Bitcoin On-Chain Metrics Hint At A Long-Term Bottom
Predicting the bitcoin bottom is something that is done with much fervor by investors in the space since it often means more profit if they can accurately catch the bottom. It often proves to be a difficult task but using blockchain metrics can provide some guidance. Presently, these blockchain metrics have fallen to new lows, which could point toward a possible bottom for bitcoin.
Nansen Enables Direct Messaging Between Crypto Wallets With This Web3 App
On-chain analytics firm Nansen launched an extended version of their Web3 app, Connect, to everyone with a crypto wallet. The new version of the Web3 app follows a close beta phase launched in June 2022, according to a press release shared with Bitcoinist. In crypto, investors can gain an edge...
The Battle of NFTs – Ethereum’s CryptoPunks vs ApeCoin’s Bored Apes vs Big Eyes Coin NFT Sushi Crew
Scary start to the week as the cryptocurrency markets for Bitcoin, XRP, Cardano, and Polkadot are all experiencing difficulties. At the time this piece was being written, the price of Bitcoin dropped to £17,310. Many large cryptocurrencies have been on a bullish run since the beginning of June, which is the lowest level.
Will Dogeliens Capture Market Interest Like Dogecoin and Flow Upon Launch?
Dogeliens (DOGET) is an innovative meme coin capitalizing on the attention received by the non-fungible token (NFT) and meme coins markets. Holders of the Dogeliens (DOGET) token can mint a non-fungible token (NFT), giving them access to an environment that offers exciting financial and social rewards. Keep reading to discover...
How The EU Will Imposed Energy Labels On Bitcoin Miners
The European Commission (EC) released an update on the energy strategy to be adopted by the European Union in the coming years; this might bring significant changes for Bitcoin miners and crypto miners. The Commission is moving forward with the European Green Deal and intends to improve the region’s energy efficiency by integrating renewable energy sources.
