Richland, WA

Richland's Josh Woodard ties school's single-game passing TD record in win over Walla Walla

By David Graf SWX Sports Anchor/Reporter
 3 days ago
Weather cancels Walla Walla balloon stampede

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The 46th Annual Walla Walla Balloon Stampede, that was scheduled for this weekend, October, 21-23, has been cancelled, due to the weather. According to event organizers a strong weather pattern is moving into the region starting today, grounding all hot air balloon flights. Organizers would like to...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Senior at Chiawana High wins award for STEM club

PASCO, Wash. - A senior from Chiawana High School won the Student Advocate Award from the Eastern Washington League of Education Voters Foundation for promoting STEM. Kaylie McGuckin created a group called STEM is FEM, meaning Science, Technology, Engineering and Math is Fun, Engaging and Motivating. It is focused on advocating for women in STEM and creating activities that increase student access and excitement regarding STEM, according to the press release from the Pasco School District.
PASCO, WA
Kennewick man crashed on Cable Bridge, passed away from medical emergency

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Thursday afternoon collision on the Cable Bridge occurred when a man in his mid-50s suffered a medical emergency while on the road, leading to his death. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson and a follow-up press memo issued by the State Patrol, the accident occurred around 3:39 p.m. on October 20, 2022. The driver, a 52-year-old...
KENNEWICK, WA
Walla Walla school board is tops in the state

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla Public Schools Board of Directors was named the State of Washington's School Board of the Year at its October, 18, meeting. This is the first time in school district history that Walla Walla has received this state recognition. "This acknowledgement highlights ways we have...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Local credit unions to renovate Arc of Tri-Cities community center

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- In honor of the 74th International Credit Union Day on October, 20, several local credit unions will partner to help The Arc of Tri-Cities revamp its community center. On Thursday, October, 20, Gesa, Hapo, Numerica, STCU, and Tri-CU will work from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to renovate...
RICHLAND, WA
WSP Report: 4 hit-and-runs in 10 collisions near Kennewick on Weds.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was a busy Hump Day for Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers in the Tri-Cities area, where there were 10 separate collisions reported including four in which the responsible driver failed to stop or exchange information with the person they struck. According to a social media notice from WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, each of these 10 collisions...
KENNEWICK, WA
Creepy Missile Silo Dive Site Near Tri-Cities is Full of History & Murder

***WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property***. During the Cold War with Russia, the United States constructed nearly 20 Titan missile sites around the country, and one of those sits in the middle of nowhere less than an hour’s drive North of Tri-Cities.
WARDEN, WA
Kennewick man dies after crashing on Cable Bridge

Washington State Patrol has updated that a 52-year-old driver has died following the collision on the Cable Bridge around 3:40 p.m. on October 20. Brian Tackett was around the Kennewick city limits when WSP believes he may have experienced a medical emergency when he hit the Jersey Barrier. Tackett was...
KENNEWICK, WA
‘Loved in all our hearts,’ family of Brandy Ebanez says her death was preventable

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A memorial along the Columbia River, near the Cable Bridge, pays a tribute to Brandy Ebanez. It’s feet away from where her body was found along the riverbank, in September. “She brought so much joy to everybody,” Breeann Ebanez, Brandy’s sister said. Ebanez, the youngest of her family, was born tough, according to her sister. Mmy sister...
KENNEWICK, WA
Haystack burns in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Fire crews are responding to a burning haystack near Road 170. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office reports that visibility is limited in the area, due to smoke. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
City of Richland: North end draws large commercial, housing projects

An ongoing effort to market and prime the Horn Rapids area of Richland is paying off as nonstop growth continues at the northern end of the city. Richland is rewriting its master plan to support ongoing residential development while mapping out future commercial and retail projects in Horn Rapids. “It...
RICHLAND, WA
Task force serves warrant in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- There was a heavy police presence in Pasco this morning around Pearl and 15th Avenue. According to the Pasco Police Department, the Drug Task Force was serving a search warrant and there was no threat to the public.
PASCO, WA
RPD responds to increase in vehicle prowls

RICHLAND, Wash.- Over the past two weeks the Richland Police Department (RPD) has responded to 17 reports of vehicle prowls. According to the RPD, more than half of those reports involved cars that were left unlocked. The RPD is advising drivers to lock their cars and to move any valuables...
RICHLAND, WA
Tri-Cities I-82 Semi Head-On Crash: I Was First at the Scene

Everyone knows I drive to Seattle for every Seattle Seahawks game and have been doing it for years. This last Sunday I left my house around 5 am and headed out for the game like usual. About a mile outside Richland, I noticed a glow of a fire in the road up ahead. What happened next might have changed me forever.
SEATTLE, WA
Pasco Police Department opposed to lifting ban on marijuana retail sales in the city

PASCO, Wash. – Pasco Police Chief Ken Roske responded Thursday to a request for comment on marijuana retail sales in the City of Pasco. The city held two meetings in September and October to give community members the opportunity to voice their opinion on the future of retail cannabis sales. One of the biggest issues brought up during these listening...
PASCO, WA

