Read full article on original website
Related
Snap's share price slumps 27% after the company reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth ever
Snap reported that its revenues grew only by 6% on year, to $1.13 billion, after its advertising revenue was hit by tightening marketing budgets.
CNBC
Snap plunges more than 25% on third-quarter revenue miss
Snap beat analysts' expectations on earnings per share but missed on revenue. The company's board authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $500 million. Snap said in late August that it would cut 20% of staff as part of a major restructuring. Here are the key numbers. Earnings per...
US News and World Report
Pernod Ricard Confident Over FY as Q1 Sales Beat Expectations
PARIS (Reuters) -Pernod Ricard said on Thursday it was confident sales growth would remain dynamic through its 2023 fiscal year after it delivered forecast-beating sales in the first quarter helped by price increases as consumers trade up to its premium spirits. Pernod, the world's second-biggest spirits group behind Diageo, successfully...
NASDAQ
Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike seen giving revenue boost for years
Pfizer's plan to as much as quadruple current U.S. prices for its COVID-19 vaccines going forward could spur revenue for years, analysts said. Oct 21 (Reuters) - Pfizer's PFE.N plan to as much as quadruple current U.S. prices for its COVID-19 vaccines going forward could spur revenue for years, analysts said.
Snap slumps almost 27% after Q3 revenue grows at slowest pace ever, as tough economy hits digital ad sales
Snap's reported revenues only rose 6% from a year to $1.13 billion in the third quarter of 2022. It was Snap's slowest quarterly growth ever and its sales missed market expectations. Shares slumped almost 27% in premarket trading Friday as investors fretted about digital ad growth. Snap Inc. shares slumped...
Dow jumps 600 points as US stocks extend big rally amid upbeat earnings
US stocks climbed Tuesday, extending gains from a day earlier, as stronger-than-expected earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson added to the upswing. Both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 futures climbed more than 2%, with Wall Street growing increasingly bullish despite a disappointing inflation report last week.
What's Going On With Lucid Stock Following Tesla's Earnings Report
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading lower by 1.94% to $12.40 Thursday afternoon, potentially amid overall market weakness and following peer EV-maker Tesla's third-quarter earnings report. Tesla shares are lower after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. So What Happened?. Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up...
Agriculture Online
Live cattle futures hit over 7-year high on strong cash market
CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle contracts rose on Tuesday and the front-month contract hit its highest in more than seven years on strength in the cash market, traders said. Hog futures were also firm, with chart-based buying after contracts broke through key technical resistance points...
Yahoo!
Pfizer CEO: 2023 will be a 'pivotal year' as COVID-19 drug sales wane
Americans are moving on from COVID-19. Most public places, transit, and municipalities have gotten rid of mask mandates. Vaccine booster rates have plateaued, even with the introduction of a new “bivalent” shot targeting multiple variants, including Omicron. Pfizer (PFE), the giant, legacy drugmaker, along with its partner BioNTech...
Nokia sees improved 3Q profit, sales on strong demand for 5G
Wireless and fixed-network equipment maker Nokia reported substantially improved third-quarter profits and higher sales Thursday on the back of strong demand for 5G technology from operators.The company, based in Espoo, Finland, reported net profit of 551 million euros ($539 million) for the July-September period, up 19% from 463 million euros a year earlier. Net income attributable to shareholders was up 21% at 550 million euros from 454 million euros a year earlier. Nokia’s reported sales were up 16% to 6.2 billion euros.CEO Pekka Lundmark said the company's third-quarter performance “demonstrates we are delivering on our ambition to accelerate growth.”“As...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Snap, CSX, Whirlpool and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Snap – The social media stock plummeted 25% after Snap's revenue came in slightly lower than expected after the bell. It also said to expect sliding revenue in the fourth quarter. The number of global daily active users came in higher than forecast. The company's third-quarter revenue was about 6% higher than last year. Meta and Alphabet also slid 4.7% and 2.6%, respectively.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Procter & Gamble, Travelers, Nasdaq and more
(PG) – The consumer products giant's quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share beat estimates by 3 cents with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. Results were helped by a 7% boost in organic sales, although P&G cut its full-year revenue forecast due to the impact from a stronger US dollar. P&G rose 1.7% in the premarket.
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Drops on Earnings Release: 7 Key Metrics You Should See
The EV pioneer turned in a strong third quarter, despite headwinds from raw material cost inflation, the strengthening of the U.S. dollar, and inefficiencies at its two newer Gigafactories. Revenue grew 56% year over year, missing the 60% growth Wall Street had projected. Adjusted earnings per share soared 69% to...
Nasdaq Rises Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Up 1.5%
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.98% to 30,720.61 while the NASDAQ rose 1.29% to 10,818.79. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.78% to 3,723.90. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares climbed 2.2%...
Tesla Q3 Earnings Highlights: Record Revenue, Operating Margin And Free Cash Flow, Tesla Semi Deliveries Coming In December
Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc TSLA reported third-quarter financial results after market close Wednesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Tesla reported third quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up 56% year-over-year. The total came in shy of analyst estimates of $21.96 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The...
IBM expects to exceed annual revenue target on resilient cloud momentum
Oct 19 (Reuters) - IBM Corp (IBM.N) beat quarterly earnings estimates on Wednesday and said it expects to exceed full-year revenue growth targets as robust demand for the company's digital services helps cushion the blow from a strong dollar.
kalkinemedia.com
FTSE 100 falls as retail sales and consumer confidence take a hit
UK Market: The UK stock market was trading in the negative territory on Friday, with the blue-chip FTSE100 index losing around 1 per cent. The came with the Office for National Statistics reporting a fall of 1.4% in September’s retail sales volumes. This was much greater than the predicted 0.5% fall and was mainly driven by reduced household spending amid rising costs. Additionally, GfK’s consumer confidence index remained close to a record-low level this month, at -47. In a further blow, it was revealed that the public sector borrowing of the UK reached £20 billion in September, much higher than the anticipated £17.1 billion.
Progressive Rail Roading
Hinrichs: CSX produced 'solid earnings growth' in Q3
CSX Corp. yesterday reported third-quarter 2022 net income rose 15% to $1.1 billion, or 52 cents in diluted earnings per share, from $968 million, or 43 cents per share, a year ago. The Class I's Q3 2022 revenue climbed 18% to $3.9 billion, driven by higher fuel surcharge, pricing gains,...
Adidas Cuts Profit Forecast Amid Low Sales, High Inventory
Adidas saw its shares tumble Friday (Oct. 21) after projecting that profits would be lower this year as it deals with lower-than-expected sales and a glut of inventory. In a message to investors this week, the company said its new outlook is based on “a further deterioration of traffic trends in Greater China as well as a significant inventory build-up as a result of lower consumer demand in major Western markets since the beginning of September.”
Adidas cuts 2022 outlook
FRANKFURT, Oct 20 (Reuters) - German sporting goods maker Adidas (ADSGn.DE) on Thursday cut its full-year guidance, citing weaker expectations for China and lower demand in major Western markets.
Comments / 0