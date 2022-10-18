UK Market: The UK stock market was trading in the negative territory on Friday, with the blue-chip FTSE100 index losing around 1 per cent. The came with the Office for National Statistics reporting a fall of 1.4% in September’s retail sales volumes. This was much greater than the predicted 0.5% fall and was mainly driven by reduced household spending amid rising costs. Additionally, GfK’s consumer confidence index remained close to a record-low level this month, at -47. In a further blow, it was revealed that the public sector borrowing of the UK reached £20 billion in September, much higher than the anticipated £17.1 billion.

