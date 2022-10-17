Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wildcatstrong.com
JV White Football scores late to top Harker Heights 6-0
The Temple junior varsity football team used a touchdown in the final minute to top Harker Heights by a score of 6-0 on Thursday evening at Wildcat Stadium. After the two teams battled throughout the game in a 0-0 tie. Temple forced a Harker heights punt and took control at the Knights 40 yard line. The Wildcat offense methodically moved down the field and finally broke the scoreless tie as quarterback Domanick Cisneros connected with Trent Locklear for a 5 yard touchdown pass to give the Wildcats their margin of victory.
wildcatstrong.com
Heights controls second half to deal Temple first district loss, 13-9
KILLEEN — Harker Heights didn’t lose its lead this time around. In fact, the Knights protected it perfectly and loosened Temple’s long-held grip at the top of District 12-6A. Heights scored 13 unanswered points in the second half of Friday night’s slugfest showdown then secured the outcome with an 8-minute, 26-second drive, toppling the Wildcats 13-9 at Leo Buckley Stadium in the latest thrilling chapter between the two powerhouses.
wildcatstrong.com
Brothers Steven, Lezlie enjoying lone season as Temple teammates
If there is something the Temple Wildcats need during the course of a game, odds are that brothers Steven Jackson III and Lezlie Jackson would be more than willing to volunteer their services. Cover a receiver one-on-one — out on an island as cornerbacks like to describe it. Spark the...
wildcatstrong.com
Tem-Cats fall to Harker Heights
HARKER HEIGHTS – The Temple volleyball team traveled to Harker Heights on Friday to take on the Lady Knights. In a 3 game match, Harker Heights defeated the Tem-Cats 25-11, 25-13, 25-13. Claire Little had a strong night for the Tem-Cats as she recorded 9 blocks, 4 kills and 3 digs.
wildcatstrong.com
Temple-Harker Heights livestream information
Texan Live will be livestreaming our Wildcat Football road game at Harker Heights this evening. Subscribe and don’t miss any of the upcoming action of the 2022 season. Please check out the link for Friday’s contest with Harker Heights High School. You can also catch the radio broadcast...
Comments / 0