The Temple junior varsity football team used a touchdown in the final minute to top Harker Heights by a score of 6-0 on Thursday evening at Wildcat Stadium. After the two teams battled throughout the game in a 0-0 tie. Temple forced a Harker heights punt and took control at the Knights 40 yard line. The Wildcat offense methodically moved down the field and finally broke the scoreless tie as quarterback Domanick Cisneros connected with Trent Locklear for a 5 yard touchdown pass to give the Wildcats their margin of victory.

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO