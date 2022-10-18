ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford Daily

Stanford pledged to increase CAPS resources in March. Seven months later, some students say they’re still waiting.

This story contains references to suicide. Last March, following the suicide of senior soccer captain Katie Meyer, Stanford publicly announced a commitment to increasing mental health resources for students. Seven months later, students and media outlets have criticized ongoing shortages and insufficient accessibility of services at Stanford’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), the primary mental health service for most students on campus.
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Education report calls for the community to join the digital education conversation

Stanford Digital Education released a report highlighting opportunities for innovation in virtual education, based on lessons from the rise in remote learning driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. The team found notable changes in Stanford’s identity, student-faculty relationships, and access to education for different students. Entitled “Lessons from Teaching and Learning...
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

GSC discusses campus affordability, hears about CAPS collaboration with non-profit

The Graduate Student Council (GSC) brainstormed ways to collect feedback on campus affordability from student leaders and discussed strategies to improve mental health support on campus during its Tuesday meeting. Vaden Health Services Senior Advisor for Mental Health and Well-Being Innovation John Austin provided a brief of Stanford Counseling and...
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

How to find home at Stanford

For older students on campus, Stanford may already feel like home. For others, you might be wondering when these feelings will come. The moment I knew Stanford could be a home for me was during Admit Weekend in 2018. One late evening, my room host (RoHo) and I had a riveting discussion about desalination techniques to increase access to potable water supplies. Prior to this conversation, the weekend had been miserable, and I was ready to jet back to my southern hometown.
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Scores of Stanford students are ditching their wheels for “No Bike Wednesdays”

As a part of the “No Bike Wednesday” initiative, scores of Stanford students abandon their bikes every Wednesday, choosing instead to walk everywhere. No Bike Wednesday was founded last year by Jake Katz ’25 after one of his friends got into a bike accident on a Tuesday during Katz’s frosh fall. The next day, Katz lent the friend his bike, opting to walk to class instead.
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Q&A: Mariachi Cardenal de Stanford celebrate Latinx heritage through music

Mariachi Cardenal is the only Latinx music performing group at Stanford. It was founded at Casa Zapata during the 1994–1995 academic year and has since become an integral part of the Latinx community at Stanford. The Stanford Daily sat down with Mariachi Cardenal former director and lead trumpet Selaine Rodriguez ’23, current director Emiliano Corona ’23 and community member Alan Cuevas ’23 to discuss Mariachi Cardenal’s significance to the Stanford Latinx community.
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Stanford alumni call for more circular economy

How can students navigate the shifting landscape of careers in sustainability? Stanford Alumni in Sustainability hosted Andy Marshall Ph.D. ’08, Caroline Ling MBA ’22 M.S. ’22 and Irys Kornbluth ’11, who addressed this question during a discussion on how economies can grow sustainably with finite resources on Tuesday.
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Ultimate Homecoming: Stanford to face ASU during reunion weekend

This weekend is one of homecomings, as Stanford (2-4, 0-4, Pac-12) returns to the Farm to face Arizona State (2-4, 1-2, Pac-12) for a conference match. At the halfway point of the season, Stanford is predicted to have a large crowd present this Reunion Homecoming weekend at the afternoon kickoff, which head coach David Shaw describes as more ideal than a nighttime match.
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Stanford Film Study: Double Slant

Similar to the scissors concept in a previous installation of Stanford Film Study, the double slant concept tries to expose Cover 2 zone and man coverages. However, instead of testing the safety, the quarterback will try to read one of the inside linebackers and make a read depending on their movement. Stanford head coach David Shaw uses double slant as part of his West Coast quick passing game.
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Stanford’s women yet to lose a race as the Cardinal soar up the national dual meet rankings

To say it was a good week all around for Stanford swimming and diving could be classed as somewhat of an understatement. Just as the men’s team made a statement in their season opening win last Thursday, the powerhouse that is the No. 2 Cardinal women’s swimming and diving squad dove and raced their way to a 187-104 win over Utah. This first meet of the season marked a commanding performance that saw them extend their dual meet record against the Utes to 7-0.
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Women’s tennis dominates ITA Regional Championships

This past week, Stanford women’s tennis hosted the ITA Northwest Regional Championships. The Cardinal provided the singles winner for the 11th time in 12 years, as No. 14 sophomore Alexandra Yepifanova came out victorious in the singles tournament, beating teammate No. 105 senior Angelica Blake, who will join her at the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships, starting on Nov. 2.
