Port Neches, TX

Port Arthur News

PNG focused on securing home field as Mid County Madness approaches

PORT NECHES — With Mid County Madness a week away, the Port Neches-Groves Indians are focused on holding on to their first-round home playoff spot in the district. PNG (5-2, 3-1 in District 9-5A Division II) currently holds the second seed in the district behind Fort Bend Marshall. If they can win out, they host a first round game at Indian Stadium next month.
PORT NECHES, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Neches-Groves rusher earns Athlete of the Week

Port Neches-Groves has a first-round home playoff game in its sights and is currently second in the district behind Fort Bend Marshall. PNG is led by a dominant offense, with the district’s third leading rusher in Isaiah Nguyen. The junior running back enters the week with 104 carries for 561 yards and three touchdowns.
PORT NECHES, TX
High School Football PRO

Beaumont, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Kingwood High School football team will have a game with Westbrook High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
TEXAS STATE
Port Arthur News

Chad Anthony Babino

Chad Anthony Babino was born August 8, 1974 in Port Arthur, Texas. He is the first child in the union of the late Josie Meteyor Babino and Daryl Babino. Chad graduated from Lincoln High School in 1993 and went on to become a welder for Gulf Copper. Later in Life,...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Neches-Groves students to honor late classmate with Tuesday vigil

It was a weekend of heartbreak mixed with perseverance for the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District marching band. While their weeks leading up to Friday had been spent preparing for that night’s Homecoming game and Saturday’s Region 10 University Interscholastic League Marching Contest, everything changed Friday morning when flute player Morgan Christian passed away.
PORT NECHES, TX
Port Arthur News

Eula Lee Cochran Reeves

Eula Lee Cochran Reeves was born on August 27, 1922, in El Campo, Texas, the sixth of seven children, to Ralph McCain and Lola Brown Cochran. She graduated from El Campo High School and attended Wharton County Jr. College. During the war she and her family moved to Houston where she worked for several years at Ellington Field. She met her future husband, Mason William Reeves, during that time and they married in 1947.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

PHOTO GALLERY — Port Neches Fire Department hosts fun for all

PORT NECHES — The Port Neches Fire Department hosted an Open House Thursday night, which drew a crowd from the community eager to explore the station and its partnering agencies. Acadian Ambulance, the Nederland Fire Department and the Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter were on site for visitors to explore...
PORT NECHES, TX
Port Arthur News

Wanda Lee Deering-Hunt

Wanda Lee Deering-Hunt, 74 of Port Arthur Texas was called home to her heavenly residence on October 8, 2022. Funeral Service will be at 11am, Saturday October 22, 2022, at Memorial Church of Christ, Port Arthur, Texas. Visitation will begin at 9am until service time. Final disposition will be at...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Danny Joseph Viator Sr.

Danny Joseph Viator Sr., 65, of Port Arthur passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at his home. He was born on October 10, 1957 in Port Arthur, Texas to James Burt Viator and Anita Louise Thibodeaux Viator. Danny was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Nederland...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

TxDOT details SH 73 closure this weekend in Port Arthur

Port Arthur motorists need to be aware of a road closure this weekend. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, SH 73 eastbound from Savanah Avenue to SH 347 will be completely closed beginning Friday at 8 p.m. The closure lasts through Monday at 5 a.m. due to construction. Officials...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

Fire Destroys Home and Barn

Firefighters from OCESD #4 were called to a barn on fire about 2pm Thursday on Hwy. 62 at the Texla Rd. intersection. When they arrived the fire had also spread to the home. The homeowner said he was inside the home when he started hearing noises. He found the fire when he went outside. The man and his dog were able to get out safely.
DEWEYVILLE, TX
Port Arthur News

Sempra, Bechtel Energy amend $10.5 billion agreement for Port Arthur LNG project

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, announced Port Arthur LNG and Bechtel Energy have amended and restated the fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction contract for the proposed Phase 1 liquefaction project under development in Jefferson County. The amended contract includes an updated price of approximately $10.5 billion. Under the EPC...
PORT ARTHUR, TX

