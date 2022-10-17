ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

rmucolonials.com

Spear Earns Preseason #HLMBB Accolades

Moon Township, Pa. – Fifth-year forward Kahliel Spear of the RMU men's basketball team was named to the 2022-23 Preseason All-Horizon League Second Team in a vote of league coaches it was announced Wednesday. The announcement came as part of the unveiling of the #HLMBB 2022-23 Preseason Poll, with...
MOON, PA
rmucolonials.com

Koah Game-Winner Lifts RMU Past VMI

Lexington, Va. – Closing out a three-game road slate, the Robert Morris University men's soccer team captured a 2-1 victory over VMI in non-conference action at Patchin Field. With the win, the Colonials snap a four-game losing streak and improve to 4-7-1 overall this season. Meanwhile, the Keydets fall...
LEXINGTON, VA

