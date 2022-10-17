Read full article on original website
Talon Marks
Dave Roberts, it’s time to go…
The Dodgers were recently eliminated in the postseason and upset by the Padres in the National League Divisional Series and Roberts is one person to blame. The Dodgers all season long had dominated the Padres winning 14 of 19 games they played against them, which makes being eliminated by the Padres even more confusing and painful.
Dodgers: Mookie Betts Should "Be Embarrassed" According To MLB Analyst
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts did not show up during the postseason
Dodgers: Zack Greinke Unrecognized Amid Postseason Crowd
Former Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke enjoyed a day at the ball park with his family
Hernández: If Dodgers are to survive October, Andrew Friedman must understand change is needed
Andrew Friedman isn't ready to say the Dodgers' front office was responsible for the team's early postseason exit. And that's part of the problem.
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger's Future With Team Not In Discussions According To GM
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger has one year left of arbitration
NJ.com
Ex-Yankees, Mets sluggers step down as Angels coaches
The Los Angeles Angels are making some changes to their coaching staff, and that includes letting go of hitting coaches that have spent some time in New York. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Jeremy Reed will be stepping down...
Dodgers’ shocking upset NLDS loss by the numbers
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ dream season ended up being a nightmare, with the team losing in the National League Division Series in four games to the San Diego Padres. 111 wins in the regular season, as well as a run differential of +334 (not seen since before the integration of baseball) ultimately meant nothing in October.
Angels News: Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani Nominated for Prestigious MLB Award
They're two of the eight American League candidates.
Dodgers Analyst Feels There Will Be a Major Roster Overhaul This Offseason
Dodgers analyst Eric Karros highlights some of the major changes coming for Los Angeles this offseason, changes that were likely to come even without their NLDS loss.
Dodgers unlikely to make big changes. Will Cody Bellinger and Clayton Kershaw return?
Dodgers president of operations Andrew Friedman said Tuesday the team's NLDS loss to the Padres was an "organizational failure."
Dodgers News: Friedman Talks Clayton Kershaw's Future
It remains to be seen if Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw will officially retire
MLB
Here are the 2022 Gold Glove finalists
The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were announced Thursday, with winners to be unveiled during a one-hour, special edition broadcast of “Baseball Tonight” on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN prior to Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. There are three finalists per...
Yardbarker
Top Braves prospect continues to turn heads at Arizona Fall League
If you’re familiar with my work, you know how high I have been on Justyn-Henry Malloy. The Braves farm system is continually ranked near the bottom of baseball, but it’s pretty ironic how they continue to churn out high quality talent to the majors. Collecting assets is one thing, but developing them is something entirely different, and the Braves have proven to be one of the best organizations when it comes to grooming their players. We saw that with Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider, and Vaughn Grissom this year, and Malloy is a guy to watch out for in 2023.
Dodgers News: Insider Says Team Could Trade Will Smith, Why LA Should Keep Him
This would be a crazy offseason move.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Doesn't Regret World Series Guarantee
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't think his World Series guarantee cost his team in the postseason, but he doesn't plan to repeat it next year.
Angels News: Halos Make First Coaching Change of the Offseason After Down Year
We knew they had to make some changes this offseason.
