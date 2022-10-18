Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhelBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBeaumont, TX
Port Neches community gathers to mourn loss, remember life of beloved high school senior
PORT NECHES, Texas — Members of the Port Neches Community gathered Tuesday night to honor and remember the life of one of their own. Morgan Christian died from an unknown medical condition on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was 17 years old. Christian was a senior at Port Neches-Groves...
12newsnow.com
Port Arthur ISD says all students safe following threats against Memorial High School
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Administrators at Memorial High School in Port Arthur are dealing with threats Thursday morning that were made on social media. Officials at the Port Arthur Independent School District and the high school are aware of the the social media threats and are taking precautions to make sure all students and staff are safe according to a statement on the high school's website.
Port Arthur News
Danny Joseph Viator Sr.
Danny Joseph Viator Sr., 65, of Port Arthur passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at his home. He was born on October 10, 1957 in Port Arthur, Texas to James Burt Viator and Anita Louise Thibodeaux Viator. Danny was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Nederland...
Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Port Neches Fire Department hosts fun for all
PORT NECHES — The Port Neches Fire Department hosted an Open House Thursday night, which drew a crowd from the community eager to explore the station and its partnering agencies. Acadian Ambulance, the Nederland Fire Department and the Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter were on site for visitors to explore...
Port Arthur News
Port Neches-Groves rusher earns Athlete of the Week
Port Neches-Groves has a first-round home playoff game in its sights and is currently second in the district behind Fort Bend Marshall. PNG is led by a dominant offense, with the district’s third leading rusher in Isaiah Nguyen. The junior running back enters the week with 104 carries for 561 yards and three touchdowns.
Port Arthur News
Wanda Lee Deering-Hunt
Wanda Lee Deering-Hunt, 74 of Port Arthur Texas was called home to her heavenly residence on October 8, 2022. Funeral Service will be at 11am, Saturday October 22, 2022, at Memorial Church of Christ, Port Arthur, Texas. Visitation will begin at 9am until service time. Final disposition will be at...
Port Arthur News
Port Neches Police Department’s Paul Lemoine reflects on 38 years as he heads into retirement
PORT NECHES — Paul Lemoine isn’t quite sure what to expect when he wakes up Saturday morning as a newly retired police chief. “I’ve heard where, that first day you’re retired, you feel the weight of the world has been lifted off of you,” Lemoine said, wondering if the feeling of being responsible for 13,640 people in town as well as his biggest fear of something happening to one of his employees will go away.
Port Arthur News
PNG focused on securing home field as Mid County Madness approaches
PORT NECHES — With Mid County Madness a week away, the Port Neches-Groves Indians are focused on holding on to their first-round home playoff spot in the district. PNG (5-2, 3-1 in District 9-5A Division II) currently holds the second seed in the district behind Fort Bend Marshall. If they can win out, they host a first round game at Indian Stadium next month.
12newsnow.com
Port Neches-Groves ISD Purple Pride Band honors student during UIL Marching Contest after her 'sudden' death
Morgan Christian was a senior at Port Neches-Groves High School and a member of the Purple Pride Band and NDN Press. She was 17 years old.
Port Arthur News
Chad Anthony Babino
Chad Anthony Babino was born August 8, 1974 in Port Arthur, Texas. He is the first child in the union of the late Josie Meteyor Babino and Daryl Babino. Chad graduated from Lincoln High School in 1993 and went on to become a welder for Gulf Copper. Later in Life,...
Port Arthur News
MARY MEAUX — Connection felt with victim of senseless local shooting
Have you ever felt a connection with someone you’ve never met?. I never officially met Jasmine Newman, but I know what she meant to her mother Jermel and her friends. I’ve talked with the grieving mother a number of times as she poured out her heart and laid out her pain for all to see and witness.
kogt.com
Walker Parade Marshal Friday
Homecoming Week in Vidor is a big deal and this year it’s a little bigger. Vidor alum and country music singer Clay Walker will be the Parade Marshal in the Annual Homecoming Parade and he will also be singing the National Anthem before the Pirates game against Livingston. According...
KFDM-TV
Crisis in the Classroom: Vidor ISD addresses teacher shortage with new program on campus
VIDOR — We've reported a lot on the teacher shortage that's plaguing Southeast Texas and the nation. And, aggravating the situation is the lack of solutions. However, Vidor ISD is working on a remedy to recruit teachers from its own backyard. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan shows us how...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Theatre’s “Gidion’s Knot” closes out run with special performances this weekend
The Commercial Music, Visual and Performing Arts Program will feature “Gidion’s Knot” as its Fall 2022 Theater Production. The play is scheduled for October 20 at 1:30 p.m., and October 22 with showtimes at 2 and 7 p.m. The presentation takes place on the main stage in...
Port Arthur News
SE Texas Girl Scouts receive large donation from Mackenzie Scott
Girl Scouts in Southeast Texas on Tuesday announced the largest donation from an individual in the organization’s history after philanthropist Mackenzie Scott gifted $84.5 million to the national organization, $4.2 million of which will go to the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council. This council oversees 26 counties, including...
'We light a light for Morgan' : Candlelight service planned as Port Neches-Groves ISD mourns sudden loss of student
PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches-Groves Independent School District staff and students are mourning the sudden loss of one of their own. Morgan Christian was a senior at Port Neches-Groves High School and a member of the Purple Pride Band and NDN Press. She was 17 years old. A...
Port Arthur News
Margaret Burton
The Celebration of Life for Mrs. Margaret Burton, 78, of Beaumont, TX, a native of Port Arthur, TX, will be Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church in Beaumont at 10 a.m. Rites of Christian Burial will follow at Live Oak Memorial Park under the direction of...
Port Arthur News
Joe Nathan Guyton Sr.
Joe Nathan Guyton Sr. 62, passed away in the late evening of October 7, 2022, at his home. He was born May 16, 1960, to Ella Mae Guyton at Donaldsonville Hospital in Thomasville, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his Mother Ella Mae Guyton, Brother Sam Guyton, Sister Eloise...
'She is simply amazing' | Woman celebrates 106th birthday at Port Arthur nursing facility
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A celebration that was more than a century in the making took place at a Port Arthur nursing facility for a "simply amazing" woman. Cornelia Dickinson turned 106 on Tuesday. Staff at the Bonne Vie Continuing Care Network in Port Arthur helped her celebrate the major milestone.
MySanAntonio
Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
