Port Neches, TX

12newsnow.com

Port Arthur ISD says all students safe following threats against Memorial High School

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Administrators at Memorial High School in Port Arthur are dealing with threats Thursday morning that were made on social media. Officials at the Port Arthur Independent School District and the high school are aware of the the social media threats and are taking precautions to make sure all students and staff are safe according to a statement on the high school's website.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Danny Joseph Viator Sr.

Danny Joseph Viator Sr., 65, of Port Arthur passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at his home. He was born on October 10, 1957 in Port Arthur, Texas to James Burt Viator and Anita Louise Thibodeaux Viator. Danny was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Nederland...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

PHOTO GALLERY — Port Neches Fire Department hosts fun for all

PORT NECHES — The Port Neches Fire Department hosted an Open House Thursday night, which drew a crowd from the community eager to explore the station and its partnering agencies. Acadian Ambulance, the Nederland Fire Department and the Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter were on site for visitors to explore...
PORT NECHES, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Neches-Groves rusher earns Athlete of the Week

Port Neches-Groves has a first-round home playoff game in its sights and is currently second in the district behind Fort Bend Marshall. PNG is led by a dominant offense, with the district’s third leading rusher in Isaiah Nguyen. The junior running back enters the week with 104 carries for 561 yards and three touchdowns.
PORT NECHES, TX
Port Arthur News

Wanda Lee Deering-Hunt

Wanda Lee Deering-Hunt, 74 of Port Arthur Texas was called home to her heavenly residence on October 8, 2022. Funeral Service will be at 11am, Saturday October 22, 2022, at Memorial Church of Christ, Port Arthur, Texas. Visitation will begin at 9am until service time. Final disposition will be at...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Neches Police Department’s Paul Lemoine reflects on 38 years as he heads into retirement

PORT NECHES — Paul Lemoine isn’t quite sure what to expect when he wakes up Saturday morning as a newly retired police chief. “I’ve heard where, that first day you’re retired, you feel the weight of the world has been lifted off of you,” Lemoine said, wondering if the feeling of being responsible for 13,640 people in town as well as his biggest fear of something happening to one of his employees will go away.
PORT NECHES, TX
Port Arthur News

PNG focused on securing home field as Mid County Madness approaches

PORT NECHES — With Mid County Madness a week away, the Port Neches-Groves Indians are focused on holding on to their first-round home playoff spot in the district. PNG (5-2, 3-1 in District 9-5A Division II) currently holds the second seed in the district behind Fort Bend Marshall. If they can win out, they host a first round game at Indian Stadium next month.
PORT NECHES, TX
Port Arthur News

Chad Anthony Babino

Chad Anthony Babino was born August 8, 1974 in Port Arthur, Texas. He is the first child in the union of the late Josie Meteyor Babino and Daryl Babino. Chad graduated from Lincoln High School in 1993 and went on to become a welder for Gulf Copper. Later in Life,...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

MARY MEAUX — Connection felt with victim of senseless local shooting

Have you ever felt a connection with someone you’ve never met?. I never officially met Jasmine Newman, but I know what she meant to her mother Jermel and her friends. I’ve talked with the grieving mother a number of times as she poured out her heart and laid out her pain for all to see and witness.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

Walker Parade Marshal Friday

Homecoming Week in Vidor is a big deal and this year it’s a little bigger. Vidor alum and country music singer Clay Walker will be the Parade Marshal in the Annual Homecoming Parade and he will also be singing the National Anthem before the Pirates game against Livingston. According...
VIDOR, TX
Port Arthur News

SE Texas Girl Scouts receive large donation from Mackenzie Scott

Girl Scouts in Southeast Texas on Tuesday announced the largest donation from an individual in the organization’s history after philanthropist Mackenzie Scott gifted $84.5 million to the national organization, $4.2 million of which will go to the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council. This council oversees 26 counties, including...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Margaret Burton

The Celebration of Life for Mrs. Margaret Burton, 78, of Beaumont, TX, a native of Port Arthur, TX, will be Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church in Beaumont at 10 a.m. Rites of Christian Burial will follow at Live Oak Memorial Park under the direction of...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Joe Nathan Guyton Sr.

Joe Nathan Guyton Sr. 62, passed away in the late evening of October 7, 2022, at his home. He was born May 16, 1960, to Ella Mae Guyton at Donaldsonville Hospital in Thomasville, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his Mother Ella Mae Guyton, Brother Sam Guyton, Sister Eloise...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
MySanAntonio

Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
TEXAS STATE

