Woody Paige: More of the same for shameful Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Deane Leonard (33) recovers a fumbled punt over Denver Broncos wide receiver Montrell Washington (12) during an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Kyusung Gong - freelancer, FR171561 AP

May the farce be with you, Broncos.

They muffed their final chance to win. In another disgusting debacle they lost to the dark side Monday night in overtime. With three consecutive beatdowns, three games with 16 points and two more with 11 and 9, and a 2-4 overall record and an 0-2 division mark, the Broncos are exactly what they are – the most offensive team in the NFL.

The ballyhooed Nathaniel Hackett-Russell Wilson new system has become a badly-booed shameful scheme.

At least the Broncos can’t blamed Melvin Gordon this time. He didn’t fumble. In fact, the starting running back was dumped early, didn’t make another appearance in the game and was reduced to carping late in the night with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was rarely a factor, too.

And the Broncos’ leading receiver for the year, Courtland Sutton, caught one pass in the first quarter, and Wilson never utilized the rest of the game.

What’s wrong here? Hackett might as well pack-it in. For a team that has a hundred questions, the head coach doesn’t have one answer.

In regard to Wilson, he certainly is not DangerRuss or bold, brilliant, valiant or adventurous, and no longer is a comeback hero. After completing 10 of 10 passes in the first quarter, Wilson was 5 of his next 17 and mediocre. Where is Trevor Siemian or Case Keenum?

Forget the Red Zone. When the Broncos get to opposition’s 20-yard line, they are in the Twilight Zone – last in the league and still on pace for the lowest percentage of touchdowns in that territory ever. After failing on the only time they got inside the 20, then inside the 10, they failed again as Wilson threw three incompletions.

The Broncos have scored only four touchdowns in 20 attempts – 20 percent.

Once again, Hackett made a game management mistake. In the second quarter the officials made a mistake on spotting the ball correctly, gifting the Chargers with a first down when it was obvious to everyone in America watching Monday Night Football that tight end Gerald Everett definitely was short of the line.

But Hackett didn’t challenge. Maybe he needs another four guys in the booth helping him make the call.

In the real world Hackett would be fired. The Walton-Penner Group wouldn’t hire him to return carts from the parking lot.

In the Broncos world he’ll just keep on making errors like a Class A shortstop and smiling through his discouraging words about a team that has a world-class defense and a bottom-feeder offense.

The Broncos’ barely was in sync the entire game despite tying or leading as the teams traded field goals and one touchdown apiece.

While showing some flash in the opening quarter, afterward Wilson couldn’t throw the ball into the Pacific Ocean. Meanwhile, Whiz Kid Justin Herbert was no improvement. The Chargers and the Broncos were filthy bad on their offensive possessions, and this game became reminiscent of the Broncos-Colts on Thursday night game.

Please don’t ever put the Broncos on a field at night again.

And London can’t be excited about the Broncos-Jaguars affair.

Suddenly the Broncos must be very afraid of playing next against the Jets, who have become a legitimate NFL team. The Broncos and the Raiders are battling to see who will be the last-place team in the AFC West.

Nothing on the Broncos offense seemed right after they took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter – after, as usual, a drive stalled. These are the same Broncos who lost 17-16 to the Seahawks, did win over the Texans 16-9 and the 49ers 11-10, lost the Colts 12-9 and, by golly, scored 23 points against the Raiders, but still fell by nine.

So, how did the Broncos mess this one up. Late in overtime, they forced the Chargers to punt again and had just enough time for a field goal that would allow them to escape. Montrell Washington called for a fair catch, but safety P.J. Locke was shoved back into the returner, and the ball hit Washington in the chest and ended up with the Chargers.

Their lame field-goal kicker managed to make his fourth field goal of the night in the 30-40-yard range, and the Broncos were over and out.

What another farce!