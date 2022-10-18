Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
Kat Walker | Taban Is the Right Choice
As a mother of two school-age children, and a gun violence prevention activist, I personally believe it is essential to have gun sense representation on local school boards. Andrew Taban is exactly the person to deliver that here in the Santa Clarita Valley. He is a Moms Demand Action gun...
2urbangirls.com
F— YOU RON HERRERA!￼
Many are up in arms about the leaked audio of LA County Federation President Ron Herrera, Nury Martinez, Kevin DeLeon and Gill Cedillo but the truth of the matter is for most Los Angeles labor unions it’s been a known fact that union executives find reasons to push out Black staff in favor of Latino staff in key union positions.
foxla.com
LA County neighbors get 'mandatory trick-or-treat' fliers demanding Halloween candies
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Anonymous fliers were distributed throughout a SoCal neighborhood instructing all residents to participate in traditional Halloween rituals between certain hours on October 31st, and it struck a nerve with neighbors. The printed fliers stated that "all Residents In The Bristow Park community of City of...
spectrumnews1.com
Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness
LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
Tensions between Black and Latino residents in L.A. spike in wake of Nury Martinez scandal
Officials in Los Angeles are struggling to contain the fallout stemming from the leaked audio of racist comments made by former city council president Nury Martinez that forced her to resign. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the city council held virtual meetings to try to move forward from the Martinez scandal...
foxla.com
LA City Council Scandal: Sheriff Alex Villanueva discusses audio tapes of Nury Martinez's conversation
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva discussed the Nury Martinez audio tapes alleging more corruption in the City Hall. On Wednesday, Villanueva discussed the taped conversations allegedly between former Los Angeles City Councilmember Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León and former labor federation leader Ron Herrera.
kcrw.com
La Placita: Longtime sanctuary for migrants now faces gentrification
La Placita is the Catholic church located off Main Street in El Pueblo, a neighborhood where many immigrants from Mexico and Central America stop first when they come to LA. Built in 1814, La Placita is known as a sanctuary for these immigrants, especially during the 1980s for those fleeing violence in El Salvador and Guatemala.
Angelenos React To Councilmember Kevin De León’s Decision To Stay. 'I Don’t Think He’s Reading The Room'
A day after De León says he will not resign, community members say the city cannot heal without his resignation.
signalscv.com
Shannon Gerson | Hindman Cares for All Students
I am writing in support of Rebecca Hindman, candidate for William S. Hart Union High School District governing board for Trustee Area 5. As a stakeholder in this area, I find it imperative for our children to be represented by someone who genuinely cares about ALL children’s educational growth, development, and success. As a parent of a Hart district student, I find it necessary to have a representative who is willing to prioritize safety, community and the mental well-being of our children. A representative who wishes to best support our wonderful teachers. A representative who is honest, open, and totally transparent with ALL parents. One who takes the time to listen and who takes a direct stand for inclusivity and equity within our very diverse school district. I am confident that the representative I have described above is found in candidate Rebecca Hindman.
signalscv.com
Patrick Done | Taban, Moore Show They Care
As a current student in the William S. Hart Union High School District, I can say that I have a deep love for the school and the district I attend. The opportunities afforded to me here have been truly transformational, allowing me the unique opportunity to explore my interests. With...
signalscv.com
Teresa Todd | Flag of Distinction or Division?
We remember the day. It was Nov. 14, 2019, and the start of the school and work day. I was in the notorious left turn lane on Bouquet Canyon Road and Newhall Ranch Road headed to a business meeting in the industrial center. Sirens screeched by. I waited maybe three or more light cycles as dozens of sheriff patrol vehicles zoomed by. Something dreadful was happening, that much was known. It was unimaginable that a school shooting was in progress in our hometown.
signalscv.com
SCV native didn’t see filmmaking in her future
She saw herself as an aspiring sports reporter. She’d go on to get her bachelor’s degree in journalism in just two and a half years, learn that journalism was not for her, find her way into TV reality show production getting coffee and doing other grunt work for others, and then she’d settle down as a stay-at-home mom before the global pandemic would push her to try something she’d only thought about doing one day before she dies.
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Redondo Beach elitism obstructs housing construction
This video has had 175 thousand views in the last three days!. Redondo Beach added only two net new units in the coastal zone in the last housing element cycle and 41 in the last two decades! .. but District 2 City Councilmember Todd Loewenstein says that poor people don’t work hard enough to deserve a water view, and the whole conversation changed on social media. The Redondo Beach Power Plant has been trying to tear down the power plant for decades and elitism is preventing it from happening.
MALVEAUX: Calling Out Global Anti-Blackness
Too many embrace anti-Blackness and anti-Black structures. The post MALVEAUX: Calling Out Global Anti-Blackness appeared first on The Washington Informer.
millikancorydon.com
The Queen Mary: Sink or Swim
After carrying passengers from 1947 to her retirement in 1967, the Queen Mary was sold to Long Beach. Her last operators, Urban Commons Queensway, left her in turmoil after neglecting necessary repairs and being sued for fraud after stealing $2.4 million from a COVID-19 relief loan in November, 2021. Now,...
signalscv.com
City communications team earns 13 awards for 2021
From special events to branding to social media, the city of Santa Clarita’s Communications division produced outreach materials and implemented public information campaigns that were among the nation’s best in 2021. On Oct. 11, the Santa Clarita City Council recognized the communications division for winning 13 awards this...
signalscv.com
The circus is coming to Santa Clarita
A big red and yellow striped tent has planted its spot in the parking lot at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, signifying Circus Caballero has officially arrived to Santa Clarita. Circus Caballero features ringmasters, motocross stunts, tightrope walking, acrobatics, aerial stunts and more. Circus are scheduled to begin Saturday and...
californiaglobe.com
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
signalscv.com
Bae named California Teacher of the Year finalist
Hart High School science teacher Paula Bae has been named one of nine finalists in the 2023 California Teacher of the Year competition by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. This is the second time in three years that a Hart district teacher has received high distinction at the...
signalscv.com
‘A Celebration of the Performing Arts:’ A theater workshop, but not for acting
Susy Mora and Javier Aroca recently immigrated from South America to Santa Clarita seeking better opportunity for their son. They wanted him to be able to participate in the best of the best programs, wherever his interests lay. At the end of the day, they just want him to discover who he is, and express himself in any medium he feels connected to.
