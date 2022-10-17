ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
NASDAQ

Snag This Bargain 9.5% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Roll Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 14, Ares Capital Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, Penelope F. Roll, invested $47,600.00 into 2,500 shares of ARCC, for a cost per share of $19.04. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) and achieve a cost basis 6.7% cheaper than Roll, with shares changing hands as low as $17.77 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Motley Fool

Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low

Coca-Cola has shined as a defensive stock, down only modestly even as major indexes have tanked. The company's stability is reflected in its dividend, which it has increased for 60 years in a row. But it's also launching new products, notably in the ready-to-drink cocktail category. You’re reading a free...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.40% to $207.83 Thursday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up 56% year-over-year. The total came in shy of analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. The company also reported automotive revenue of $18.69 billion in the third quarter, up 55% year-over-year.
tipranks.com

Moderna price target lowered to $175 from $197 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison lowered the firm’s price target on Moderna to $175 from $197 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. He believes management could lower expectations for 2023 COVID boosters, noting that the consensus estimate of $10B is "well above" existing disclosed APAs for 2023 of $2B-$3.8B and his own estimate of potential guidance of between $5B-$10B. The Q3 call "may be a good opportunity to reset" ahead of Phase 2/3 data catalysts in RSV, PCV and flu, Harrison argues ahead of the company’s report.
tickerreport.com

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Citigroup

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LBRT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.33.
Benzinga

Tesla To $325? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday

RBC Capital cut Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $340 to $325. RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained the stock with an Outperform rating. Tesla shares fell 5% to $210.96 in pre-market trading. Keybanc cut the price target on NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE from $93 to $89. Keybanc analyst Sophie...
Benzinga

Tesla, Procter & Gamble And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Tesla, Inc. TSLA to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $21.96 billion after the closing bell. Tesla shares fell 0.2% to $219.74 in pre-market trading.
Benzinga

Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Increase Price Targets On Lockheed Martin Following Q3 Results, But This Analyst With Accuracy Rate Of 77% Slashes PT

Lockheed Martin Corp LMT reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin reported a third-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 3.5% year-over-year to $16.58 billion, slightly missing the consensus of $16.64 billion. Adjusted EPS declined to $6.71, beating the consensus of $6.68. Lockheed Martin announced an additional $14 billion...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tesla, IBM, Alcoa and more

Check out the companies making headlines after hours. — The stock rose 2.1% after the semiconductor company surpassed profit and sales expectations in its most recent quarter. Lam Research reported adjusted earnings of $10.42 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $9.54 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion, according to Refinitiv.

