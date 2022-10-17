A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LBRT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

