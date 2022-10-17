Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
NASDAQ
Snag This Bargain 9.5% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Roll Did
There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 14, Ares Capital Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, Penelope F. Roll, invested $47,600.00 into 2,500 shares of ARCC, for a cost per share of $19.04. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) and achieve a cost basis 6.7% cheaper than Roll, with shares changing hands as low as $17.77 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Business Insider
Wall Street strategists are throwing in the towel and cutting their S&P 500 price targets. That's often a good sign for the stock market.
More and more Wall Street strategists are throwing in the towel and cutting their year-end price target. JPMorgan, Oppenheimer, and BMO are the latest Wall Street bulls to lower their expectations. Wall Street strategists getting less bullish on the stock market has served as a contrarian buy signal in the...
Why United Airlines Shares Are Trading Higher? Here Are 43 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
SenesTech, Inc. SNES shares jumped 102.6% to $0.47 after declining over 3% on Tuesday. SenesTech, during August, posted a Q2 loss of $0.21 per share. Scopus BioPharma Inc. SCPS rose 66% to $0.4075. Scopus Biopharma completed recapitalization designed to enhance shareholder value. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL gained 61.6% to $0.75...
Citigroup, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Climb. Is It Time To Buy Bank Stocks Now?
Bank stocks C, WFC and JPM are all up after earnings, pointing to strength in the beaten-down sector.
Motley Fool
Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low
Coca-Cola has shined as a defensive stock, down only modestly even as major indexes have tanked. The company's stability is reflected in its dividend, which it has increased for 60 years in a row. But it's also launching new products, notably in the ready-to-drink cocktail category. You’re reading a free...
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has scored a $250 million gain on Twitter stock by calling Elon Musk's bluff, report says
Carl Icahn piled about $500 million into Twitter in recent months, The Wall Street Journal said. The Icahn Enterprises chief has likely notched a $250 million gain on the social media stock. Twitter shares surged 22% on Tuesday after Elon Musk offered to complete his buyout of the company. Carl...
Morgan Stanley Makes Tesla Prediction For 2023, Cuts Price Target As Production Headwinds Linger
Morgan Stanley analysts cut their price target on Tesla Inc. TSLA stock following a delivery miss in the third quarter. What To Know: Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained Tesla with an Overweight rating on Monday and lowered the price target from $383 to $350, citing continued production headwinds. "We...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.40% to $207.83 Thursday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up 56% year-over-year. The total came in shy of analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. The company also reported automotive revenue of $18.69 billion in the third quarter, up 55% year-over-year.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded higher, trading above the $19,600 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, above the key $1,300 level on Tuesday. Other popular crypto coins, including XRP XRP/USD and Solana SOL/USD, meanwhile, traded higher this morning. Curve DAO...
tipranks.com
Moderna price target lowered to $175 from $197 at Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison lowered the firm’s price target on Moderna to $175 from $197 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. He believes management could lower expectations for 2023 COVID boosters, noting that the consensus estimate of $10B is "well above" existing disclosed APAs for 2023 of $2B-$3.8B and his own estimate of potential guidance of between $5B-$10B. The Q3 call "may be a good opportunity to reset" ahead of Phase 2/3 data catalysts in RSV, PCV and flu, Harrison argues ahead of the company’s report.
tickerreport.com
Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Citigroup
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LBRT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.33.
Q3 Earnings Season Starts With a Bang: Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade Apple, Opendoor, Petrobras and More
Monday’s additional top analyst upgrades and downgrades were on Albertsons Companies, Apple, Clorox, Cloudflare, Fox, Kroger, Opendoor Technologies, Petroleo Brasileiro and more.
Tesla To $325? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday
RBC Capital cut Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $340 to $325. RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained the stock with an Outperform rating. Tesla shares fell 5% to $210.96 in pre-market trading. Keybanc cut the price target on NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE from $93 to $89. Keybanc analyst Sophie...
Elon Musk raises hopes for a Tesla stock buyback with a one-word tweet to 3rd-biggest shareholder
Elon Musk fueled speculation that Tesla could soon announce its first-ever stock buyback. Responding to a tweet from a top Tesla investor who said only a buyback or a doubling in profit could break the stock's slump, Musk said "Noted." Leo KoGuan, who says he is the third largest individual...
Netflix To Rally Around 52%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Oppenheimer raised Netflix, Inc. NFLX price target from $325 to $365. Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained the stock with an Outperform rating. Netflix shares fell 0.7% to close at $240.86 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo cut the price target on Carvana Co. CVNA from $35 to $30. Wells Fargo analyst Zachary...
Tesla, Procter & Gamble And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Tesla, Inc. TSLA to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $21.96 billion after the closing bell. Tesla shares fell 0.2% to $219.74 in pre-market trading.
Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Increase Price Targets On Lockheed Martin Following Q3 Results, But This Analyst With Accuracy Rate Of 77% Slashes PT
Lockheed Martin Corp LMT reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin reported a third-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 3.5% year-over-year to $16.58 billion, slightly missing the consensus of $16.64 billion. Adjusted EPS declined to $6.71, beating the consensus of $6.68. Lockheed Martin announced an additional $14 billion...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tesla, IBM, Alcoa and more
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. — The stock rose 2.1% after the semiconductor company surpassed profit and sales expectations in its most recent quarter. Lam Research reported adjusted earnings of $10.42 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $9.54 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Generac To Plunge 32%? Plus B of A Securities Cuts Price Target On JELD-WEN By 40%
Roth Capital cut the price target on Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC from $320 to $75. Generac shares dipped 25.3% to close at $110.30 on Wednesday. B of A Securities slashed the price target for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. JELD from $15 to $9. JELD-WEN shares rose 0.9% to $8.79 in pre-market trading.
