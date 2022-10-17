ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KNX 1070 News Radio

Wall Street's biggest banks warn about a 2023 recession

Leaders of two major Wall Street banks and a prominent billionaire hedge fund manager have all said in recent weeks that the U.S. economy could go into a recession by next year. “I think you have to expect that there’s more volatility on the horizon,” Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress

Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
TheStreet

Goldman Sachs Chooses the Rich Over the Average Joe

It looks like a flip-flop that doesn't say its name. Goldman Sachs (GS) seems to be giving up on its ambitions to seduce Main Street. The prestigious investment bank whose name is associated with Wall Street and complex financial products has just made a decision that clearly indicates that it is returning to its origins and what makes it bread and butter.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks surge on Wall Street; UK tax retreat welcomed

Stocks are marching higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Monday, in the latest about-face for a market that has been unsteadily lurching between gains and losses. The S&P 500 was up 2.9% as of 2:01 p.m. Eastern. Nearly every stock in the benchmark index rose, with the gains more than making up for its losses last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 636 points, or 2.2%, to 30,270 and the Nasdaq rose 3.6%.
NASDAQ

FOREX-Dollar rides Treasury yields higher, yen flirts with key 150 level

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The dollar loomed over major peers on Thursday as Treasury yields peaked at multi-year highs, while the yen slid to a fresh 32-year low and kept markets on high alert for any signs of an intervention. The surging greenback also pushed the Chinese offshore yuan...
Business Insider

Goldman Sachs' humbling U-turn on its consumer banking ambitions

Good morning! This is Jeffrey Cane filling in today. Third-quarter results from the big Wall Street banks are now behind us, and they were … pretty good, all things considered? Goldman Sachs reported yesterday, and while it may not be the biggest nor the best bank (OK, No. 1 in M&A advising and equity offerings), it gets the most attention because of its history and cachet.
Reuters

Dollar higher but gains in check as risk appetite rebounds

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, shaking off some of the weakness of the previous session, but a revival in risk appetite in global financial markets kept a lid on its gains.
Benzinga

JPMorgan And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq gained around 100 points on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
The Associated Press

Post-election rally unlikely amid Fed rate outlook

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Midterm elections have historically been good for stock investors. With mail-in voting already underway in some states for the Nov. 8 midterms, that’s a welcome signal for shareholders, who’ve seen major indexes drop into bear market territory this year — more than 20% below recent highs.

