San Diego, CA

San Diego Padres closer Josh Hader sets playoff record

San Diego Padres closer Josh Hader has put all of the questions about his effectiveness to rest. He had struggled before the trade deadline, but that was something that had been seen before as trade rumors swirled in 2021. Then he struggled after being sent to San Diego, something else that had to be expected as he needed to find a comfort level in his new surroundings and with his family situation.
Philly native serving up authentic cheesesteaks in San Diego

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Good food spots are a staple for Philadelphians, especially when it comes to a cheesesteak. We've found the perfect spot to get a taste of Philly if you're on the West Coast. We're talking about the Philadelphia Sandwich Company in San Diego. Owner Joe Crescenzo is serving up authentic Philly cheesesteaks, giving Philly sports fans a taste of home while on the road. While Padres fans also love a good cheesesteak, the Phillies gear covering the walls shows his heart is with the Fightins. "I love California, but Philadelphia will always be my home," Crescenzo said. He says San Diego is a...
Video Shows A Deafening Chant From Padres Fans

The San Diego Padres have another star filling the void at shortstop this season who is just as exciting of a player as Tatis is. Tatis is obviously suspended 80 games and also has dealt with injuries, but that has opened up the door for Ha-Seong Kim. And it’s safe...
A house divided in the CBS 8 family, daddy is a Phillies fan

SAN DIEGO — There's a house divided in the CBS 8 family. Multi-skilled journalist, Abbie Alford’s husband is from Philly and is a Phillies fan. This year they had a baby girl and it’s been a debate on who she should root for, should she be a Friar faithful or a Philly Fanatic?
10-year-old Padres fan wins all-expense paid trip to World Series

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A family in Carlsbad is cheering extra hard for the Padres. In this Zevely Zone, I met a fifth grader who won a trip to the World Series. Alyssa Estrada has an extra reason to hope the Friars swing for the fences. When the 10-year-old isn't cheering on the Padres, the All-Star softball player is circling the bases and hitting home runs. I asked her how good it feels to hit a pitch. "I think it feels really good," said Alyssa who fell in love with the sport as a youngster.
San Diego local news

