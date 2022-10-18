Read full article on original website
Bruce Bochy retirement ends in 'right situation' with Rangers
Bruce Bochy is back in baseball. The beloved former San Francisco Giants manager, who led the team to their first three World Series titles since moving to The City in 1958, will man the Texas Rangers' dugout next season. "If I was going to return to managing, it had to be the right situation," Bochy, 67, said in a press release. "I strongly believe that to be the case with...
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
