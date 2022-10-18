Bruce Bochy is back in baseball. The beloved former San Francisco Giants manager, who led the team to their first three World Series titles since moving to The City in 1958, will man the Texas Rangers' dugout next season. "If I was going to return to managing, it had to be the right situation," Bochy, 67, said in a press release. "I strongly believe that to be the case with...

