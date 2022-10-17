After falling to 9.9% in August, UK inflation has climbed back to double digits. The CPI for September reached 10.1% and is projected to rise more in the coming months. Inflation in the UK has reached double digits again after slightly dipping below 10% in August. According to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), UK inflation jumped to 10.1% in September, the same as the July level. The last time it surpassed the 10% mark was in February 1982.

1 DAY AGO