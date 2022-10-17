Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
BHP ups copper, iron ore and nickel production in September quarter
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that Escondida copper production increased by 4% to 253 kt primarily due to higher concentrator...
NASDAQ
BHP Group (BHP) Reports 3% Increase in Iron Ore Output in Q1
BHP Group (BHP) released production details for the quarter that ended Sep 30, 2022 and affirmed its previously announced production and cost guidance for fiscal 2023. Iron ore production rose 3% year over year to 65.1 Mt (million tons) aided by improved performance at Western Australia Iron Ore (“WAIO”) on continued strong supply-chain performance and lower COVID-related impacts. BHP witnessed year-over-year improvement in output for copper and nickel, while metallurgical coal and energy coal were down.
Stock market inflows hit near-records last week suggesting that investors think the bottom is in, Bank of America says
Investors are acting like they think the bottom is in for stocks, Bank of America said in a Tuesday note. The bank based its analysis on near-record flows into equities during last week's choppy trading. BofA clients poured $6.1 billion into US stocks last week, representing the third largest inflow...
US Stocks Mostly Lower As Dow Drops 30 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 30 points on Wednesday. Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.10% to 30,492.51 while the NASDAQ fell 0.79% to 10,686.99. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.58% to 3,698.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
kitco.com
IAMGOLD to sell its interest in Rosebel Gold Mines to Zijin Mining for $360M in cash
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that Rosebel Gold Mines N.V. holds a 100% interest in the Rosebel gold mine and...
kitco.com
Altius increases royalty revenue 27% in third quarter on higher potash prices
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. On a nine-month basis, the company generated attributable royalty revenue of C$80.5 million in 2022 compared to C$60.5...
The S&P 500 could rally 10% through year-end with positive earnings surprises among the catalysts, says Oppenheimer
The S&P 500 which has dropped 25% this year may experience a rally as 2022 winds down, said Oppenheimer. The asset manager cut its year-end target by 17% to 4,000 but that's still up from current levels. The market's likely extreme oversold condition could become a catalyst for a modest...
Fear Among US Investors Increases After Dow Dips 400 Points
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a rise in the fear level among US investors. US stocks ended lower on Friday, ending a volatile week of trading as investors digested banks earnings and inflation expectations data. The Dow gained 1.15% last week, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq declined around 1.55% and 3.11%, respectively, during the week.
kalkinemedia.com
UK inflation back to double digits as price rises hit 10.1%
After falling to 9.9% in August, UK inflation has climbed back to double digits. The CPI for September reached 10.1% and is projected to rise more in the coming months. Inflation in the UK has reached double digits again after slightly dipping below 10% in August. According to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), UK inflation jumped to 10.1% in September, the same as the July level. The last time it surpassed the 10% mark was in February 1982.
FTSE 100 back in the red as bank shares slide
The FTSE 100 slipped into the red as the UK’s inflation rate hit another 40-year high in September.London’s top index lost grip of the gains made earlier in the week as enthusiasm waned in the aftermath of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s fiscal policy U-turns.The FTSE 100 closed 11.75 points lower, or 0.17%, at 6,924.99.The UK’s Consumer Prices Index reading came in above expectations, at 10.1% in September, driven up by surging food prices, the Office for National Statistics said.And London’s top index was driven down by sliding shares in Britain’s biggest banks, after reports Mr Jeremy Hunt could be weighing up...
Gold Surges on Falling Dollar, Treasury Yields Amid Bank Earnings, Weak Data
Gold futures are rebounding from last week’s sharp losses as the yellow metal found support from a weaker greenback and plummeting Treasury yields. The precious metal has had a horrific year, which started when the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates and trimming its $8.9 trillion balance sheet. But with inflation elevated and weaker data coming in, can gold prices retest $1,700?
Agriculture Online
Live cattle futures hit over 7-year high on strong cash market
CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle contracts rose on Tuesday and the front-month contract hit its highest in more than seven years on strength in the cash market, traders said. Hog futures were also firm, with chart-based buying after contracts broke through key technical resistance points...
Trucking Company XPO Releases Some Quarterly Results Ahead of Brokerage Spinoff
Trucking company XPO Logistics said it expects to post third quarter revenue that would come in below analysts' expectations. But XPO also said it expects one earnings measure to come in higher than the company expected. XPO is set to deliver its full earnings report Oct. 31, a day before...
US futures stumble after two days of earnings-inspired gains
Wall Street stumbled before the opening bell Wednesday following two days of big gains as impressive quarterly performances from major U.S. companies infused the markets with a dose of optimism. Futures for Wall Street’s S&P 500 index slipped 0.4% after the market benchmark gained 1.1% on Tuesday on strong results...
US News and World Report
Blackstone's Earnings Fall 16% on Sharp Drop in Asset Sales
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc, the world's largest alternative asset manager, said on Thursday its third-quarter distributable earnings fell 16% year-on-year, owing to a sharp drop in asset sales amid a downturn in the market. Distributable earnings — the cash used to pay dividends to shareholders — fell to...
NASDAQ
What's in Store for Southern Copper (SCCO) in Q3 Earnings?
Southern Copper Corporation SCCO is likely to register a year-over-year decline in earnings in its third-quarter 2022 results next week. Lower production levels and a drop in copper and silver prices, as well as inflated costs might have weighed on the performance. Q2 Results. In the last reported quarter, the...
Agriculture Online
IGC trims forecast for 2022/23 world corn crop
LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday trimmed its forecast for 2022/23 global corn production, partly reflecting downgrades to output in the European Union and the United States. In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body saw 2022/23 global corn (maize) production falling by 2 million...
wealthinsidermag.com
: FuboTV stock rallies after outlook hiked, sports-betting business dropped
FuboTV Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after the streaming TV platform hiked its sales forecast for the third quarter, said it was dropping its sports-betting businesses and reaffirmed its outlook of positive cash flow four years from now. FuboTV. FUBO,. +6.30%. shares surged as much as 12%...
Q3 Earnings Season Starts With a Bang: Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade Apple, Opendoor, Petrobras and More
Monday’s additional top analyst upgrades and downgrades were on Albertsons Companies, Apple, Clorox, Cloudflare, Fox, Kroger, Opendoor Technologies, Petroleo Brasileiro and more.
104.1 WIKY
Japan Sept imports jump 45.9% year/year to record – MOF
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s imports rose 45.9% in September from a year earlier to the highest on record, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday. That compared with a 45.0% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 49.9% gain in August. Exports rose 28.9%...
Comments / 0