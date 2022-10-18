Read full article on original website
Prison nurse, 25, who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety
A prison nurse who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with a 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an 'inappropriate relationship' with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend.
Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon
An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
Judge: Trump allegedly engaged in 'conspiracy to defraud' US, knew fraud claim was wrong
U.S. District Judge David Carter ordered the transfer of four emails from Trump attorney John Eastman to the House Jan. 6 committee.
Supreme Court Declines To Take Case Aimed At Overturning 100-Year-Old Racist Precedents
Fitisemanu v. U.S. sought to challenge the racist Insular Cases, which treat inhabitants of U.S. territories differently from citizens of the 50 states and D.C.
Former US Capitol Police officer on trial for allegedly telling rioter to delete evidence related to attack
A former US Capitol police officer on trial for allegedly telling a January 6, 2021, rioter to delete evidence related to the attack also told the rioter he thought some of the "agitators" that day were Antifa, according to prosecutors.
Special master Dearie unhappy with Mar-a-Lago document progress: 'Where's the beef? I need some beef'
A court-appointed special master expressed frustration on Tuesday with the limited information he's getting from the Justice Department and from defense lawyers for former President Donald Trump about disputes over documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.
Report Of FBI Search On Home Of ABC News Producer Draws Response From Attorney, Questions About Investigation
A report on an FBI search last spring at the home of then-ABC News producer and reporter James Gordon Meek has generated a response from his attorney and lingering questions over the nature of the investigation. According to the network, Meek, a military and national security investigative reporter who produced Hulu’s 3212 Unredacted last year, “resigned very abruptly and hasn’t worked for us for months.” According to a report in our sister publication Rolling Stone, Meek’s exit came after an April 27 raid of his apartment in Arlington, VA. Meek has not been charged, but a magistrate judge signed off on...
U.S. moves to dismiss price-fixing case against two former Pilgrim's Pride execs
Oct 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Sunday moved to dismiss an antitrust indictment against two former Pilgrim's Pride Corp executives who were the remaining defendants in a conspiracy prosecution that has failed to secure any convictions.
Former WSJ reporter says law firm used Indian hackers to sabotage his career
WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A former Wall Street Journal reporter is accusing a major U.S. law firm of having used mercenary hackers to oust him from his job and ruin his reputation.
U.S. says seven board directors resigned under antitrust pressure
WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Seven directors on the boards of five companies have resigned because of the U.S. Justice Department's concerns over the directors holding similar board positions at rival companies, the department said on Wednesday.
BBC
Week of West Midlands drugs raids results in 66 arrests
Drugs worth more than £235,000 have been seized by the police and 66 people have been arrested, in a week-long operation by West Midlands Police. The force said it also recovered 42 weapons, including a sawn-off shotgun, a Taser and an imitation firearm. The aim of the operation was...
Essence
Supreme Court Won’t Consider Overturning Racist 'Insular Cases'
The long-criticized legal precedents have denied residents of U.S. territories the same rights as other Americans since the early 20th century. The United States Supreme Court declined to hear a case that sought to challenge American Samoans’ lack of birthright citizenship and to overturn the so-called “Insular Cases,” according to NPR.
BBC
Race hate crimes: Victim of nightclub attacks calls for harsher punishments
A man filmed being assaulted and subjected to a torrent of racist abuse has said he wants tougher sentences for offenders. Ebehitale Igene was abused at a north Wales nightclub on three occasions - the footage of the final assault was posted on social media. Tomos Wilson, 19, pleaded guilty...
Judge says Trump knew his voter fraud numbers were false, orders ex-lawyer to give more emails to Jan. 6 committee
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered lawyer John Eastman, a key figure in former President Donald Trump's challenges to the 2020 election results, to turn over 33 new documents to the House Jan. 6 committee, including a number that the judge found are exempt from attorney-client privilege because they relate to a crime or an attempted crime.
BBC
Abolfazl Adinezadeh: Teenage protester shot dead by security forces - sources
Iranian security forces killed a teenage boy by firing a shotgun at him at point-blank range in the city of Mashhad, sources have told BBC Persian. Abolfazl Adinezadeh, 17, skipped school to join anti-government protests on 8 October, but he never returned home. Authorities have not commented. But his death...
BBC
Barnsley paedophile to jet off on holiday before sentencing
A paedophile who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two girls has been allowed to jet off on holiday to Greece before being sentenced. Matthew Thompson, 48, is set to fly to Kos for a week-long break despite facing a possible jail term. Thompson, from Barnsley, admitted 10 offences, including sexual...
BBC
Police investigating Oxford rape release CCTV image of man
Thames Valley Police is investigating the rape of a woman in her late teens on 19 October last year. The woman met her attacker between 02:00 and 03:00 BST and they returned to her accommodation in central Oxford, where she was then raped. The force is appealing for the man...
BBC
Prisoner still at large after mistaken release
A prisoner accidentally released from jail remains at large more than two weeks after authorities noticed he was missing. James Taplin, 24, from Cinderford in Gloucestershire was being held at Hewell Prison in Worcestershire. Charged with aggravated burglary and malicious wounding, he was due in crown court on 14 October...
BBC
Alan Barefoot death: Benjamin Calvert jailed for one-punch killing
A man has been jailed for the one-punch killing of a new father outside a pub in North Yorkshire. Alan Barefoot, 31, from South Kilvington, died from catastrophic head injuries after he was assaulted in Thirsk's Market Place in October 2021. Benjamin Calvert, 22, of King's Gardens, Thirsk, had pleaded...
Justice Department accuses hotel owners of denying rooms to Native Americans
The owners of a hotel and casino in South Dakota allegedly violated the civil rights of Native Americans by denying them access to their hotels, according to the Department of Justice.
