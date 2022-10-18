Read full article on original website
BBC
School meals: 'Holiday hunger' payments to continue until March 2023
So-called "holiday hunger" payments for more than 100,000 children are to continue until March 2023. The payments of £27 each fortnight are made to families during school holidays in place of free school meals. A long term plan to continue the payments until 2025 has not yet been agreed...
BBC
Nurse strike threat continues after improved pay offer
A nursing union has criticised an improved pay offer from the Scottish government, saying a strike vote will continue. The proposed deal is for a flat rate of £2,205 per person, backdated to April. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said it was a real-terms pay cut and accused...
EU lawmakers reject border agency budget over misconduct
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers refused on Tuesday to endorse the way the EU’s border and coast guard agency used its 2020 budget, over concerns about serious misconduct by staff and human rights concerns involving Frontex’s work. Frontex supervises the 27-nation EU’s outside borders. The agency is under pressure over allegations that it was involved in the illegal pushbacks of migrants, notably in the Aegean Sea between Greece and Turkey. Its executive director resigned earlier this year after an anti-fraud office probe. During a plenary session in Strasbourg, France, the lawmakers voted by 345 votes to 284, with 8 abstentions, not to sign off on Frontex’s 2020 accounts. “With a budget of 900 million euros ($884 million) in 2022, Frontex is the most well-funded European agency. We can no longer tolerate public money being used to violate European legislation and international law,” Dutch Greens lawmaker Bas Eickhout said after the vote.
EU proposes joint gas buying and curbs on energy price spikes – business live
European Commission proposes mechanism to cap “excessive and volatile” gas price moves, and to let member countries start jointly buying gas
BBC
UK's mini-budget U-turn welcomed by IMF
The UK government's U-turn on tax cuts will help tackle soaring inflation, the International Monetary Fund has said. In a statement, the IMF said the changes will help "better align fiscal and monetary policy in the fight against inflation". The statement comes after the body had openly criticised the UK...
BBC
Bristol City Council Council pays compensation to parents of SEN child
The parents of a child with Special Educational Needs (SEN) have received £3,800 from Bristol City Council for failing to provide her with lessons. The girl stopped attending school after suffering anxiety because it was not meeting her needs, a watchdog heard. It ruled the local authority had not...
BBC
Suella Braverman: Home Secretary's resignation letter in full
Suella Braverman has resigned as home secretary after sending an official document to a parliamentary colleague using her personal email. Here is her resignation letter in full. Dear Prime Minister,. It is with the greatest regret that I am choosing to tender my resignation. Earlier today, I sent an official...
