'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Billy Ray Cyrus Seemingly Confirms Engagement to Firerose 6 Months After Tish Cyrus Divorce Announcement
Looks like congratulations may be in order! Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose appeared to confirm their engagement after sparking rumors last month. “Autumn,” the pair captioned a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, October 18, alongside several selfies in which Firerose donned a diamond ring. Although the musicians didn’t explicitly address the engagement speculation, fans left congratulatory messages in the comments.
Goldy's Goodies: Top 5 Halloween Candies
With Halloween right around the corner, a hot-button topic in the FOX 17 newsroom, and likely with your family and friends, revolves around Halloween candy.
