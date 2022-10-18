Read full article on original website
theaggie.org
The Domes celebrates 50th anniversary
Generations of former and current ‘Domies’ gathered on Oct. 8 to celebrate the living-learning cooperative community. Located on the northwest edge of campus, the Domes is a living-learning cooperative community consisting of 14 fiberglass domes that 26 students call home. In the 1970s, the white, igloo-like community of domes was created as an experiment in affordable and communal student housing; it was only supposed to last seven years, but on Oct. 8, people gathered for the 50th-anniversary celebration of the Domes.
theaggie.org
Administrators, students must do more to support the Jewish community
Addressing the rise in antisemitism nationally begins with actively working to prevent the recurrence of hate on our campus and in the city of Davis. Content warning: This article contains discussions of antisemitic language and threats of violence that readers may find disturbing. This was just one incident of unresolved...
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom High School student body names Lazard, Kim as 2022 Homecoming royalty
Folsom High School celebrated its Homecoming over the weekend. The 2022 Homecoming King and Queen were announced at Friday’s football game. Juliette Lazard (left) was crowned as the 2022 Queen and Heejin Kim (right) was named the King.
KCRA.com
Swim, bike, inspire: Folsom Ironman athlete's brush with death doesn't keep him from crossing finish lines
FOLSOM, Calif. — TheIronman California triathlon is this weekend, and one of the 3,500 athletes who signed up is a Folsom father of three who has overcome incredible odds. Bob Gitsham, 50, said he loves this sport so much, it motivated him to get out of a hospital bed when he almost lost his life more than once.
Sacramento Ironman California: Homeless encampments being moved ahead of the race
SACRAMENTO — Four thousand triathletes will make their way to Sacramento on Sunday to participate in Ironman California. The event centers around the American River and Discovery Park, where athletes will pass through multiple times on the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2 marathon length run to finish the race. It's the third major international event to take place in Discovery Park in the last three weeks: Aftershock and GoldenSky, brought concertgoers from all over to the area the weekends before. The events have kept the Sacramento County Regional Park Rangers busy. "We've been working for the last...
SBLive's Sac-Joaquin Section Fab 15 football rankings: No. 1 Folsom, No. 2 St. Mary's appear on collision course
The top two teams in the Sac-Joaquin Section have emerged, and it's no surprise that it is Folsom and St. Mary's-Stockton, two of the most storied and successful football programs in regional history. The teams would meet in the SJS Division I finals if they win out in the regular season and ...
Greater Milwaukee Today
What are the best hidden – and affordable – wine regions around Sacramento? See these 6 spots
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is still America’s wine capital, but day trips to Napa and Sonoma counties aren’t what they once were. Tastings, once free or comped with the purchase of a bottle, have skyrocketed north of $80 at some wineries. Add in the costs and headaches of arranging a ride or booking an Airbnb, and a relaxing getaway starts to come with a sticker shock-induced hangover of its own.
ksro.com
Racing Company Leaving Sonoma Raceway for Arizona
A racing company that has made its home at Sonoma Raceway for almost two decades is set to leave. Flying Lizard Motorsports announced last month that it is transitioning its operations to a new raceway in Arizona. Darren Law, one of the company’s owners, told the North Bay Business Journal that he knows the owners of the new facility outside of Phoenix and that he lives in the area as well. Another owner also recently relocated to the city. San Francisco tech executive Seth Neiman started the company in 2003 and eventually sold it in 2015.
visitranchocordova.com
New Documentary Film Dives into Rancho Cordova’s History
The story of Rancho Cordova gets the screen treatment in a new documentary film by local historian Bill George called “Rancho Cordova: From Gold Rush to Space.”. As Sacramento Public Library archivist James Scott says, the idea of Rancho Cordova is intricately tied to the idea of California. Rancho Cordova’s story, like California’s story, is one of an insatiable urge of a nation to lean west, to carve out new frontiers, to innovate and to create community.
rosevilletoday.com
Holiday Craft Fair in Roseville at Maidu
NEW hours, early date for 2022 @ Annual Holiday Fair. Roseville, Calif. – Holiday Artisan Faire in Roseville, an annual holiday tradition returns to Maidu Community Center on November 5, 2022. This year’s holiday craft fair hours have changed, beginning in Roseville begins at 9:00 am and continuing throughout the day until 3:00 pm.
KTVU FOX 2
New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California
Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
These streets in Sacramento will be affected by Ironman California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This Sunday, thousands of triathletes will be participating in Ironman California which takes place throughout the Sacramento area. The following roads in the Sacramento area will be closed due to Ironman California throughout the week and this Sunday. Downtown Sacramento Week Impact 10th Street will be impacted from L Street to […]
visityolo.com
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California. Something we’ve known all along is now official: Winters has been named one of the most charming small towns in California. Its farm-to-fork food scene, boutique wineries and breweries, and quaint atmosphere has given this Yolo County town the...
capradio.org
Converted Natomas hotel opens as housing for 200 people experiencing homelessness
Dozens of families experiencing homelessness including some with young children are starting to move into a permanent supportive housing community in Natomas called Vista Nueva. Altogether, 200 people are expected to live at the former Staybridge Suites hotel in Natomas, which was converted into permanent housing through the state’s Homekey...
kuic.com
1st Annual “Rockville’s Rockin’ Rods” Car Show And BBQ October 27th!
Conme check out the Hot Cars, Hot BBQ and good times at the 1st annual “Rockville Rockin’ Rods” Car Show and BBQ Thursday, October 27th from 4 to 6pm at Rockville Terrace Senior Living in Fairfield! Live Music, Food, Raffles and More! PLUS a “Trunk or Treat” for kids! Get more info at (707)-862-2222 🙂
Multi-car crash in Rocklin near Whitney High School
ROCKLIN, Calif. — A multi-car crash happened in Rocklin on Wednesday morning near Whitney High School according to the Rocklin Police Department.
Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway completed
FOLSOM, Calif. — The long-awaited Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway is now complete and open to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. This is phase 1 of the planned 34-mile expressway that will connect Interstate 5 in Elk Grove to Highway 50 in El Dorado County. Labor groups,...
riolindamessenger.com
US Department of Labor Recovers $216,000 from Rio Linda Manufacturer
Martinez Pallets illegally allowed minors to operate forklifts, powered woodworking machines. A U.S. Department of Labor investigation has recovered $216,674 in unpaid overtime wages and liquidated damages from a Rio Linda pallet manufacturer after the employer denied required overtime pay to 31 employees. The department’s Wage and Hour Division found...
Missing Sacramento woman may be in the Bay Area, authorities say
(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday. Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to […]
Sacramento to offer discounted rain barrels to residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento is offering residents discounted rain barrels so they can store rainwater for later use. The barrels will go on sale starting Oct. 20 at 5 a.m. Residents will need to pay around $45 for the barrels, which will then be shipped to their addresses. “It’s a great […]
