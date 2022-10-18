A mother says she has been forced to “train” herself reduce her daily food intake to “leftovers at dinner” in order to feed her three children, a sign of the escalating hunger crisis facing families. To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking hereAmina, who worked three days a week as the financial manager of a charity before being made redundant during the Covid-19 pandemic, says she eats just once a day so as to have enough to feed her children, aged six, four and one. The 42-year-old, who is a graduate, says: “The kids have Rice Krispies...

4 DAYS AGO