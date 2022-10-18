Read full article on original website
BBC
Bognor Regis: Family of Connor Laye "utterly heartbroken" at teenager's death
The family of a teenager who died after his motorbike and a car collided said he "had a big heart" and "caring nature". Connor Laye, 18, died in hospital after the crash in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, on 14 October. In a statement issued through Sussex Police, his family said...
East Kent inquiry: dozens of babies and mothers died or injured in childbirth
Damning report finds ‘shocking and uncomfortable’ failings at major NHS trust caused ‘significant harm’ to families
BBC
East Kent hospital baby deaths: Years of failures over baby deaths led to review
As the findings of an inquiry into maternity services at East Kent Hospitals Trust are published, the BBC looks into the background of the scandal, and how it took more than a decade to be fully exposed. What happened at the hospitals?. The independent review by Dr Bill Kirkup examines...
BBC
Lucy Letby trial: Unusual finding in baby's X-ray, court hears
A line of gas in front of the spine was an "unusual finding" on the post-mortem X-ray of a baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby, her trial has heard. Paediatric radiologist Dr Owen Arthurs said its appearance was "consistent with, but not diagnostic, of air having been administered". The...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Baby's death was unexpected, nurse's trial hears
A doctor has described the "traumatic" night a baby allegedly murdered by Lucy Letby "suddenly deteriorated". Ms Letby has been accused of killing seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016. The 32-year-old denies 22 charges. It is alleged she fatally...
BBC
Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors
A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
Duchess Meghan speaks out for 1st time about Queen Elizabeth's death
Meghan and her husband Prince Harry attended the queen's funeral in London in September.
BBC
Harry Dunn: Anne Sacoolas admits causing crash death
A US citizen has admitted responsibility for the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn in a case that caused a diplomatic row between the US and British governments. Anne Sacoolas, 45, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey, via videolink, to causing his death by careless driving. Mr Dunn, 19, died...
BBC
Pensioner 'nervous to leave the house' after Bristol attack
A woman in her 80s lost consciousness after being pushed to the ground in a seemingly unprovoked attack. The victim was walking with her friend to a bus stop on Whiteladies Road in Bristol on 26 August when an unknown offender pushed her in the back. She was taken to...
BBC
Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park
A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in a critical condition. The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police told the BBC the details were sketchy,...
BBC
Sparkhill baby death: Man charged with murdering three-week-old
A man has been charged with murdering a three-week-old baby after the infant was found not breathing at a house in Birmingham. Mohammed Ibrahim died a short while after being taken to hospital from the property on Dovey Road, Sparkhill, at about 03:40 BST on Tuesday. Kadees Mohammed, 29, of...
BBC
Milton Keynes: Oluwatomiwa Olatuyi found guilty of murdering Joseph Tayaye
A man has been convicted of murdering a rival drug dealer in a revenge attack. Oluwatomiwa Olatuyi, 21, was found guilty of stabbing Joseph Tayaye, 21, who was found with a chest injury outside his home in The Hide, Milton Keynes in March. He died in hospital. The trial heard...
BBC
Police investigate reports woman assaulted boy outside Aston school
Police are investigating after a boy was reportedly assaulted by a woman outside a school. The boy's parents reported the alleged assault, which happened in Aston, Birmingham, on 13 October, West Midlands Police said. The force said it was working with the school and would also be interviewing an off-duty...
BBC
Race hate crimes: Victim of nightclub attacks calls for harsher punishments
A man filmed being assaulted and subjected to a torrent of racist abuse has said he wants tougher sentences for offenders. Ebehitale Igene was abused at a north Wales nightclub on three occasions - the footage of the final assault was posted on social media. Tomos Wilson, 19, pleaded guilty...
BBC
Barnsley paedophile to jet off on holiday before sentencing
A paedophile who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two girls has been allowed to jet off on holiday to Greece before being sentenced. Matthew Thompson, 48, is set to fly to Kos for a week-long break despite facing a possible jail term. Thompson, from Barnsley, admitted 10 offences, including sexual...
BBC
Police investigating Oxford rape release CCTV image of man
Thames Valley Police is investigating the rape of a woman in her late teens on 19 October last year. The woman met her attacker between 02:00 and 03:00 BST and they returned to her accommodation in central Oxford, where she was then raped. The force is appealing for the man...
BBC
Bed-bound dementia patient, 95, assaulted by carer
A carer who assaulted a bed-bound 95-year-old woman with dementia has been fined £600. Davina Bisset, 53, lost her job and faces being struck off after admitting the assault which left her victim covered in bruises. She was reported by a junior colleague who witnessed the incident at Moncrieff...
BBC
Alan Barefoot death: Benjamin Calvert jailed for one-punch killing
A man has been jailed for the one-punch killing of a new father outside a pub in North Yorkshire. Alan Barefoot, 31, from South Kilvington, died from catastrophic head injuries after he was assaulted in Thirsk's Market Place in October 2021. Benjamin Calvert, 22, of King's Gardens, Thirsk, had pleaded...
BBC
Griff and Martha Thomas: Forensic review into 46 year-old deaths
Detectives have begun a forensic review into the deaths of a brother and sister in Pembrokeshire 46 years ago. Griff and Martha Mary Thomas were found dead at their home in Ffynnon Samson, Llangolman, in December 1976. A jury in the original inquest ruled Mr Thomas, 73, murdered his 70-year-old...
BBC
Newcastle: Two youths arrested after falling off stolen moped in mud
Two suspected vehicle thieves were left red-faced after falling off a stolen moped before being chased down by police when they fled. The duo were with two other males in Henshaw Place, Newcastle, at 03:40 BST when they were spotted by officers. As they tried to make off, the moped...
