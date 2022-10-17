ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Newborn baby died after his delivery was delayed because two other mothers were given priority at hospital where only one operating theatre was available, inquest hears

A baby died five days after his birth after suffering brain damage caused by severe oxygen deprivation and skull fractures during his delivery. Jay Whewell lost her son Freddie after his delivery in the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital maternity unit was delayed, an inquest heard on Wednesday. Mrs Whewell and two...
The Independent

Hospital accused of ‘cover up’ after review finds failings in delivery of baby born with brain damage

Hospital authorities in Wales have been accused of attempting to cover up failings in the delivery of a baby born with significant brain damage.Gethin Channon, who was born on 25 March 2019 at Singleton Hospital, in Swansea, suffers from quadriplegic cerebral palsy, a severe disability that requires 24/7 care.There were complications during his birth, due to him being in an abnormal position that prevented normal delivery, and he was eventually born via caesarean section.An independent review commissioned by Swansea Bay University Health Board (SBUHB), which manages Singleton Hospital, found “several adverse features” surrounding Gethin’s delivery that were omitted from or...
Tyla

Man given six months to live after hairdresser pressured him to get dodgy mole checked out

When Nicholas Smithson first noticed the black mole growing on the back of his neck in late 2021, he was told by his GP that he had nothing to worry about. Even after it grew to the size of a pea and started to scab, two different doctors assured him that it was harmless. That's why, as far as the Queensland native was concerned, he had nothing to worry about.
Daily Mail

Nurse's tragic final call to his girlfriend before plunging off 3,560ft peak on Mount Snowdon: Inquest hears 30-year-old phoned to say he was on his way back down before getting lost in fog and falling to death, inquest hears

A trainee nurse died in a fall after losing his way while descending from the mist-covered top of 3,560ft Snowdon, an inquest heard today. Doncaster hospital worker Ade Ajayi, 30, had travelled to North Wales for a short break with his partner but went up the peak alone. An inquest...
Daily Mail

Teachers of autistic boy who froze to death when NYPD cop father 'made him sleep on garage floor in depths of winter' claims they 'flooded CPS with calls' because they were worried about his safety

The teachers of an autistic boy who froze to death when his NYPD cop father allegedly made him sleep on the garage floor claims that they flooded Child Protection Services with calls about his welfare. Thomas Zubko-Valva, eight, froze to death on January 17, 2020, after his father, Michael Valva,...
CENTER MORICHES, NY
Daily Mail

'I'm fading, I'm going to die': Asthmatic black man died while lying handcuffed and pleading for help on Brixton street after Met Police cop said 'he's playing the whole poor me, poor me routine'

A black man with severe asthma told officers 'I'm fading, I'm going to die' before suffering a cardiac arrest and dying whilst held by the Met Police, a report found. Ian McDonald-Taylor, 54, pleaded for help as he became very short of breath while under arrest on Coldharbour Lane in Brixton, on 29 June 2019 but his pleas were dismissed as 'a load of nonsense'.
Daily Mail

Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job

A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
The Independent

Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it

There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...

Comments / 0

Community Policy