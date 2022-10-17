Read full article on original website
Related
Newborn baby died after his delivery was delayed because two other mothers were given priority at hospital where only one operating theatre was available, inquest hears
A baby died five days after his birth after suffering brain damage caused by severe oxygen deprivation and skull fractures during his delivery. Jay Whewell lost her son Freddie after his delivery in the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital maternity unit was delayed, an inquest heard on Wednesday. Mrs Whewell and two...
Parents of brain-damaged baby boy who tried to breathe after doctors said he was dead say they are ‘devastated’ after High Court appeal to keep his life support fails
The parents of a brain-damaged baby, who a nurse noticed trying breathe after doctors declared him dead four months ago, have lost their last-ditch appeal to keep him on life support. The boy, known only as A and who will be six months old tomorrow, is in a specialist unit...
My baby nearly died after life-saver nurse spotted ‘something strange’ in her scan picture
PREGNANCY is a rollercoaster - with baby scans being up there with one of the most emotional parts of carrying a child. But one mum will never forget the 20-week scan she had with her little girl. Natalie Robinson wasn’t initially concerned when a nurse struggled to take clear pictures...
I’ve been pregnant 24 times, had 17 miscarriages, lost 5 babies and have two living children
A MUM has opened up about the heartbreak of being pregnant 24 times, but having just two living children. In the last 23 years, Imtiaz Fazil, 49, has had 17 miscarriages and five babies die before their first birthday. Imtiaz, who is from Manchester, is now speaking out about her...
Hospital accused of ‘cover up’ after review finds failings in delivery of baby born with brain damage
Hospital authorities in Wales have been accused of attempting to cover up failings in the delivery of a baby born with significant brain damage.Gethin Channon, who was born on 25 March 2019 at Singleton Hospital, in Swansea, suffers from quadriplegic cerebral palsy, a severe disability that requires 24/7 care.There were complications during his birth, due to him being in an abnormal position that prevented normal delivery, and he was eventually born via caesarean section.An independent review commissioned by Swansea Bay University Health Board (SBUHB), which manages Singleton Hospital, found “several adverse features” surrounding Gethin’s delivery that were omitted from or...
Man given six months to live after hairdresser pressured him to get dodgy mole checked out
When Nicholas Smithson first noticed the black mole growing on the back of his neck in late 2021, he was told by his GP that he had nothing to worry about. Even after it grew to the size of a pea and started to scab, two different doctors assured him that it was harmless. That's why, as far as the Queensland native was concerned, he had nothing to worry about.
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid in the last year over killer complication
WE all know that coronavirus can leave some people with dreaded long Covid. But now, researchers have discovered the bug can leave sufferers with a potentially deadly complication. While relatively rare, British experts have warned Covid-19 increases the risk of life-threatening blood clots - for at least a year after...
A 37-year-old woman took herbal supplements to treat her arthritis. Within weeks, she died of liver failure.
A 37-year-old in the UK died after taking herbal supplements, according to a coroner report. The coroner said an Ayurvedic practitioner prescribed the woman herbal supplements to treat her arthritis. Doctors are calling for greater regulation of supplement use.
Shocking moment two-year-old boy is seen running along the road on his own after escaping from nursery as his mother, 24, warns: 'He could've ended up dead'
This is the shocking moment a two-year-old boy was seen running across the road on his own after escaping from his nursery. Shannan Lees, 24, will not let Harvey return to his old nursery in Denton, Greater Manchester, as he 'could've ended up dead' had a passer-by not intervened and rescued her son on Friday.
Nurse's tragic final call to his girlfriend before plunging off 3,560ft peak on Mount Snowdon: Inquest hears 30-year-old phoned to say he was on his way back down before getting lost in fog and falling to death, inquest hears
A trainee nurse died in a fall after losing his way while descending from the mist-covered top of 3,560ft Snowdon, an inquest heard today. Doncaster hospital worker Ade Ajayi, 30, had travelled to North Wales for a short break with his partner but went up the peak alone. An inquest...
Seven-month-old baby girl is left fighting for her life after being 'assaulted' at nursery: Police arrest woman in her 30s
A baby girl has been left fighting for her life after she was allegedly assaulted at a nursery, police have said. Greater Manchester Police arrested a woman in her 30s on suspicion of assault and child cruelty after the seven-month-old toddler became critically ill at Kids Around The Clock nursery in Oldham.
Little girl who vanished without a trace in the early hours of the morning is found safe and well after a desperate police search to try and find her
West Australian Police have revealed that a nine-year-old girl who went missing on Monday morning has been found safe and well. Officers launched a desperate search to find Ruby Wood, holding concerns for her welfare. The young girl was last seen at her Ellenbrook home at 4am on Monday morning...
EXCLUSIVE: Jab got your tongue? Pfizer Covid vaccine caused 'debilitating' lesions that left 60-year-old woman unable to eat for months
A 60-year-old woman suffered 'debilitating' lesions on her tongue after receiving Pfizer's Covid vaccine – with each shot making her symptoms worse. Her side effects, which also included a dry mouth and inflammation, were so painful she was left unable to eat. Doctors struggled to find the culprit for...
Teachers of autistic boy who froze to death when NYPD cop father 'made him sleep on garage floor in depths of winter' claims they 'flooded CPS with calls' because they were worried about his safety
The teachers of an autistic boy who froze to death when his NYPD cop father allegedly made him sleep on the garage floor claims that they flooded Child Protection Services with calls about his welfare. Thomas Zubko-Valva, eight, froze to death on January 17, 2020, after his father, Michael Valva,...
'I'm fading, I'm going to die': Asthmatic black man died while lying handcuffed and pleading for help on Brixton street after Met Police cop said 'he's playing the whole poor me, poor me routine'
A black man with severe asthma told officers 'I'm fading, I'm going to die' before suffering a cardiac arrest and dying whilst held by the Met Police, a report found. Ian McDonald-Taylor, 54, pleaded for help as he became very short of breath while under arrest on Coldharbour Lane in Brixton, on 29 June 2019 but his pleas were dismissed as 'a load of nonsense'.
A man went to hospital with stomach pain. He died eight hours later after doctors found a huge fish bone had pierced his guts.
A man died after an almost inch-long fish bone got lodged in his small intestine and caused an infection, according to a report. The unnamed 61-year-old farmer had experienced worseningtummy pain and an expanded abdomen, vomiting, and constipation for three days before he went to an emergency room in Mannar in northern Sri Lanka.
Prison librarian, 45, 'molested six male inmates during eight-month stint working in Lancashire jail'
A woman has been accused of molesting six male inmates during her eight-month spell as a prison librarian. Sharon Mawdesley allegedly sexually assaulted a group of men during her short stint at Lancashire prison HMP Kirkham. Before she left in 2018, the 45-year-old was employed by Lanchashire County Council's library...
Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job
A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it
There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
Comments / 0