BBC
Dorset: Homes for Ukraine hosts to receive extra payment
Hosts of the Homes for Ukraine scheme are being handed a winter payment of up to £1,000 to help with the cost-of-living crisis. Dorset Council is providing the additional supplement to people who took in refugees fleeing the war. It has also said it will pay a further £250...
BBC
Hampshire fire service warnings over alternative heating methods
Fire services are urging people to avoid cutting corners when it comes to heating their homes as energy prices rise. Hampshire's fire service is warning of the danger of fires started by candles, of carbon monoxide caused by using barbecues indoors, and chimney fires. Meanwhile, more people are using log...
BBC
Mother using Coventry warm bank as energy bills soar
A mother has said she is scared to turn on her lights due to soaring energy bills. Danielle Garside, 32, said she had begun taking refuge in a Coventry "warm bank". The single mother-of-two, who receives Universal Credit and Child Benefit, said she spent more than half of her monthly income on gas and electricity.
BBC
'Lack of knowledge' led to the death of Bristol builder, inquest concludes
The lack of on-site knowledge and experience led to the death of a builder, an inquest has concluded. Gary Anstey, 57, from Bristol was killed by a collapsing wall at Swainswick School near Bath in 2019. The wall was being backfilled with stone to help with drainage before it collapsed.
Britons are told to prepare for three-hour blackouts 'from 4pm to 7pm' this winter: National Grid boss warns households to prepare for rolling power-cuts in January and February if UK fails to secure enough gas from Europe under 'worst case' scenario
Households across Britain could face three-hour rolling blackouts in January and February if gas stocks run low, the head of the National Grid has claimed. Chief executive John Pettigrew said the firm may need to introduce rolling power cuts in January and February, specifying the blackouts would occur on 'really, really cold days' during the week should Britain fail to secure enough gas supplies from Europe.
Today weatherman and his camera crew accidentally catch looters in the act after spotting a group of hooded men rifling through an evacuated home: 'It's a sickening sight'
The Today Show's weatherman has inadvertently foiled a looting attempt after spotting a group of hooded men attempting to rob a flooded home during Victoria's unprecedented flood crisis. Tim Davies was reporting from Maribyrnong in Melbourne's north on Monday morning after the river burst its banks, causing significant damage for...
BBC
Drivers cutting up cyclists caught on camera in Op Snap
Hundreds more drivers have been caught on camera cutting up cyclists and overtaking in dangerous positions. Police are sharing the footage sent in by the public from roads in Devon and Cornwall that has been gathered as part of the Op Snap road safety campaign. The officer in charge of...
BBC
Cambridge dealer caught selling drugs hidden in his bottom
A drug dealer who was caught selling wraps he kept hidden in his bottom has been jailed. Danyal Dumbia, 19, was spotted with Kevin Patrocinio, 22, selling crack cocaine to two people in Fen Causeway, Cambridge, last November. The pair, from Glasgow, were arrested and Dumbia later tried to flush...
BBC
Hundreds of cannabis plants seized in raids
Hundreds of cannabis plants, crack cocaine and heroin have been seized in a series of major police raids across Merseyside and Cheshire. Operation Crossbow, involving three police forces, saw 25 people arrested across Liverpool and Wirral on Monday. Two raids in Liverpool saw more than 700 cannabis plants seized. In...
Woman Backed for Banning Sister From Staying Over After She 'Trashed' Home
"If Becky did that to a hotel room she would be forced to pay for damages," said one irritated reply on the Reddit post.
BBC
Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat
A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
Outrage As Boss Asks Workers To Eat Lunch at Desk When CEO Visits
An employee has posted an email dictating how and when employees should take their unpaid lunch break.
BBC
Councillors want closed Devon pub to become community asset
Parish councillors are asking for a boarded up pub to be designated as a community asset. The Pickwick Inn at St Ann's Chapel, in Devon, has been closed since January and is on the market. Councillor Stuart Watts said making it a community asset would "buy us breathing space" to...
BBC
Weston home raffled for £3 after owners' mortgage refusal
A family is raffling their four-bedroom home to raise the funds to hopefully upsize with their seven children after being refused a new mortgage. Leoni Webb and physics teacher Declan Garrett were told by four lenders there were "affordability issues" because of the size of their family. They said they...
BBC
Ashley Wadsworth murder: Mother funds emergency bleed kit in Chelmsford
The mother of a Canadian girl stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Essex has funded a potentially life-saving first aid bleed kit for a pub, in her memory. Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was murdered by Jack Sepple, 23, on 1 February, at their flat in Chelmsford. Her mother, Christy Gendron,...
BBC
Gwent Police stop lorry carrying 50m metal tube on M4
This was the scene when a lorry carrying a 50m metal tube hanging off its back was stopped by police. Gwent Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency said the vehicle and its 94-tonne load were spotted on the M4 in South Gloucestershire. They were conducting an abnormal load...
rsvplive.ie
Mum says washing machine trick cuts down drying time ‘without costing you a fortune’
There’s nothing more frustrating than waiting for your clothes to dry. Between trying to get everything in your house dried and making sure you’re not racking up your energy bills during the cost of living crisis, it can be a daunting task. However, one TikTok user says that...
BBC
Ipswich: Otter pup rescued from supermarket delivery van engine
An otter pup has been rescued from the engine compartment of a supermarket delivery van. RSPCA officers were called to a Tesco Extra supermarket at Copdock, Ipswich, on 11 October and took an hour to lure the young female free with food. They said the animal was under attack from...
BBC
Large fire hits derelict Bristol Grosvenor Hotel
A large fire broke out overnight at a Bristol city centre building which has been derelict for the last 20 years. The fire, at the former Grosvenor Hotel near Temple Meads, started shortly after 22:00 BST on the ground floor. Avon Fire and Rescue said there were no casualties, but...
BBC
Volunteers needed to help with Covid-19 vaccine booster roll out in West Midlands
Volunteers are being asked to help with the Covid-19 booster roll out programme in the West Midlands. Many vaccinations centres are reporting a shortage of volunteers with Coventry, Dudley and Walsall currently each needing 100 extra people. About 7,000 shifts need filling a week, the Royal Voluntary Service said. After...
