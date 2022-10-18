Read full article on original website
BBC
Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors
A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
BBC
Bognor Regis: Family of Connor Laye "utterly heartbroken" at teenager's death
The family of a teenager who died after his motorbike and a car collided said he "had a big heart" and "caring nature". Connor Laye, 18, died in hospital after the crash in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, on 14 October. In a statement issued through Sussex Police, his family said...
BBC
Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park
A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in a critical condition. The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police told the BBC the details were sketchy,...
BBC
Pensioner 'nervous to leave the house' after Bristol attack
A woman in her 80s lost consciousness after being pushed to the ground in a seemingly unprovoked attack. The victim was walking with her friend to a bus stop on Whiteladies Road in Bristol on 26 August when an unknown offender pushed her in the back. She was taken to...
BBC
Race hate crimes: Victim of nightclub attacks calls for harsher punishments
A man filmed being assaulted and subjected to a torrent of racist abuse has said he wants tougher sentences for offenders. Ebehitale Igene was abused at a north Wales nightclub on three occasions - the footage of the final assault was posted on social media. Tomos Wilson, 19, pleaded guilty...
BBC
Barnsley paedophile to jet off on holiday before sentencing
A paedophile who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two girls has been allowed to jet off on holiday to Greece before being sentenced. Matthew Thompson, 48, is set to fly to Kos for a week-long break despite facing a possible jail term. Thompson, from Barnsley, admitted 10 offences, including sexual...
Large greenfield sites part of 35 low-tax investment zone bids in England
FoI request reveals council plans including commercial units and large housing developments
BBC
South Yorkshire's Supertram to be brought back into public control
Sheffield's tram network is to be brought back into public control from 2024. The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) voted earlier to create an arm's-length company to manage the network. It is part of a wider ambition to upgrade Supertram and create an integrated transport network of trams, buses...
BBC
School meals: 'Holiday hunger' payments to continue until March 2023
So-called "holiday hunger" payments for more than 100,000 children are to continue until March 2023. The payments of £27 each fortnight are made to families during school holidays in place of free school meals. A long term plan to continue the payments until 2025 has not yet been agreed...
BBC
Carlisle train derailment caused by damaged wheel, inspectors think
A freight train derailment which has closed a line was "almost certainly" caused by a damaged wheel hitting part of the track, inspectors have found. Five cement wagons derailed near Petteril Bridge junction in Carlisle at about 20:00 BST on Wednesday. It caused "substantial damage" to infrastructure, with disruption between...
BBC
China anger over death of girl, 14, sent to Covid quarantine
The family of a 14-year-old girl in China who died after she was put in a Covid quarantine centre are demanding justice, saying their calls for medical help were ignored. Guo Jingjing, 14, developed a fever two days after being taken to the centre in Ruzhou, Henan province last Friday.
BBC
Nurse strike threat continues after improved pay offer
A nursing union has criticised an improved pay offer from the Scottish government, saying a strike vote will continue. The proposed deal is for a flat rate of £2,205 per person, backdated to April. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said it was a real-terms pay cut and accused...
UK pubs may face beer shortage before World Cup amid drivers’ strike
The prospect of a UK beer shortage is looming as drivers and workers at a firm that makes about 40% of deliveries to UK pubs and clubs are to stage five days of strike action over pay and job cuts. About 1,000 drivers and dray workers – a person who...
Bank to start selling £80bn of UK government bonds from next month
Start date put back by a day to avoid clash with chancellor’s announcement of debt-cutting plan
getnews.info
Gadchiroli embarks on watershed development initiative with WOTR
Thirty five villages of Dhanora Taluka in Gadchiroli District which falls under the GoI’s Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) selected for Watershed Development work. The Project ‘Integrated Community led Watershed Development and Management Programme’ to include promotion of sustainable living, desiltation and construction of lakes, livelihood promotion with new agricultural technologies and plantation drives.
Is it jam tomorrow with Jeremy Hunt? | Brief letters
Brief letters: New chancellor | Memory tests | Political bilge | Odd school sayings
BBC
First Minister's Questions: As it happened on 18 October
The twenty-seventh FMQs of 2022 comes to a close. Thanks for following - join us again next week. The Senedd will once again be lit tonight in the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine’s flag as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine and its people. NHS estate. Conservative Darren...
BBC
Large underground electrical blaze tackled by firefighters
Firefighters have tackled a large underground electrical fire in Rotherham. Emergency services were called at about 19:00 BST on Thursday to Cinder Bridge Road in Greasbrough, with dramatic video showing the blaze on the street corner. The fire is believed to have started accidentally, according to South Yorkshire Fire...
Australia, Singapore sign landmark green energy deal
Australia and Singapore signed a sweeping bilateral agreement on the path forward in the so-called energy transition.
