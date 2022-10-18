ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Drivers cutting up cyclists caught on camera in Op Snap

Hundreds more drivers have been caught on camera cutting up cyclists and overtaking in dangerous positions. Police are sharing the footage sent in by the public from roads in Devon and Cornwall that has been gathered as part of the Op Snap road safety campaign. The officer in charge of...
BBC

Pensioner 'nervous to leave the house' after Bristol attack

A woman in her 80s lost consciousness after being pushed to the ground in a seemingly unprovoked attack. The victim was walking with her friend to a bus stop on Whiteladies Road in Bristol on 26 August when an unknown offender pushed her in the back. She was taken to...
BBC

Police investigating Oxford rape release CCTV image of man

Thames Valley Police is investigating the rape of a woman in her late teens on 19 October last year. The woman met her attacker between 02:00 and 03:00 BST and they returned to her accommodation in central Oxford, where she was then raped. The force is appealing for the man...
BBC

Large underground electrical blaze tackled by firefighters

F﻿irefighters have tackled a large underground electrical fire in Rotherham. Emergency services were called at about 19:00 BST on Thursday to Cinder Bridge Road in Greasbrough, with dramatic video showing the blaze on the street corner. The fire is believed to have started accidentally, according to South Yorkshire Fire...
The Independent

Man admits to burning two children alive in effort to expose alleged celebrity human trafficking ring

A man in California allegedly confessed to intentionally burning two young children alive in an effort to uncover a celebrity human trafficking and cloning ring, police said.ABC30 reports that Filimon Hurtado, 29, of Fresno, allegedly admitted to burning his 5-month-old nephew and 18-month-old niece alive and that he had no remorse for doing so. He told investigators he did not regret killing the children, saying "this task is much bigger than myself."In May, Mr Hurtado reportedly started the fire at the children’s family home in Fresno. Firefighters responding to the blaze found the children’s bodies on a bed in the...
FRESNO, CA
BBC

Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors

A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
People

Giraffe Kills Toddler, Leaves Mother in Critical Condition at Luxury Game Park in South Africa

The mother is believed to be a tour guide at the park where she and her 16-month-old child were trampled by a giraffe in a rare attack A toddler is dead and her mother is in critical condition after being crushed by a giraffe in South Africa. Officials said the 16-month-old girl and her mom were at the Kuleni Game Park in the KwaZulu-Natal province on Wednesday when the deadly encounter took place, according to BBC News and News24. Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, of the South African Police Service,...
TheDailyBeast

‘Missing’ Man Found Dead in Same Club He Vanished From—30 Hours Later

An Australian athlete at the center of frantic search efforts after he vanished from a nightclub in Spain was found dead inside the music venue—where he may have laid dead for up to 30 hours while revelers inside apparently failed to notice him.Rising rugby league star Liam Hampson, 24, was on an end-of-season trip traveling around Europe for several weeks. Friends accompanying Hampson on the trip became alarmed after Hampson went missing for 24 hours, with his companions writing in a social media post that he hadn’t been seen since around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Sala Apolo nightclub...
BBC

Police investigate reports woman assaulted boy outside Aston school

Police are investigating after a boy was reportedly assaulted by a woman outside a school. The boy's parents reported the alleged assault, which happened in Aston, Birmingham, on 13 October, West Midlands Police said. The force said it was working with the school and would also be interviewing an off-duty...
BBC

Week of West Midlands drugs raids results in 66 arrests

Drugs worth more than £235,000 have been seized by the police and 66 people have been arrested, in a week-long operation by West Midlands Police. The force said it also recovered 42 weapons, including a sawn-off shotgun, a Taser and an imitation firearm. The aim of the operation was...
BBC

Newcastle: Two youths arrested after falling off stolen moped in mud

Two suspected vehicle thieves were left red-faced after falling off a stolen moped before being chased down by police when they fled. The duo were with two other males in Henshaw Place, Newcastle, at 03:40 BST when they were spotted by officers. As they tried to make off, the moped...
BBC

Large fire hits derelict Bristol Grosvenor Hotel

A large fire broke out overnight at a Bristol city centre building which has been derelict for the last 20 years. The fire, at the former Grosvenor Hotel near Temple Meads, started shortly after 22:00 BST on the ground floor. Avon Fire and Rescue said there were no casualties, but...
BBC

Woman raped in underpass in Christchurch

A woman was raped in an underpass in the early hours of the morning by a man she had met earlier. It happened in the subway at Saxon Square in Christchurch, Dorset, early on Friday. Dorset Police said officers were alerted at 08:32 BST. The area remained cordoned off for...
BBC

Barnsley paedophile to jet off on holiday before sentencing

A paedophile who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two girls has been allowed to jet off on holiday to Greece before being sentenced. Matthew Thompson, 48, is set to fly to Kos for a week-long break despite facing a possible jail term. Thompson, from Barnsley, admitted 10 offences, including sexual...

