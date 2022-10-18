An Australian athlete at the center of frantic search efforts after he vanished from a nightclub in Spain was found dead inside the music venue—where he may have laid dead for up to 30 hours while revelers inside apparently failed to notice him.Rising rugby league star Liam Hampson, 24, was on an end-of-season trip traveling around Europe for several weeks. Friends accompanying Hampson on the trip became alarmed after Hampson went missing for 24 hours, with his companions writing in a social media post that he hadn’t been seen since around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Sala Apolo nightclub...

1 DAY AGO