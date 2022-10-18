Read full article on original website
BBC
Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors
A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
BBC
Drivers cutting up cyclists caught on camera in Op Snap
Hundreds more drivers have been caught on camera cutting up cyclists and overtaking in dangerous positions. Police are sharing the footage sent in by the public from roads in Devon and Cornwall that has been gathered as part of the Op Snap road safety campaign. The officer in charge of...
BBC
Bognor Regis: Family of Connor Laye "utterly heartbroken" at teenager's death
The family of a teenager who died after his motorbike and a car collided said he "had a big heart" and "caring nature". Connor Laye, 18, died in hospital after the crash in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, on 14 October. In a statement issued through Sussex Police, his family said...
BBC
Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park
A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in a critical condition. The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police told the BBC the details were sketchy,...
BBC
Pensioner 'nervous to leave the house' after Bristol attack
A woman in her 80s lost consciousness after being pushed to the ground in a seemingly unprovoked attack. The victim was walking with her friend to a bus stop on Whiteladies Road in Bristol on 26 August when an unknown offender pushed her in the back. She was taken to...
BBC
Newcastle: Two youths arrested after falling off stolen moped in mud
Two suspected vehicle thieves were left red-faced after falling off a stolen moped before being chased down by police when they fled. The duo were with two other males in Henshaw Place, Newcastle, at 03:40 BST when they were spotted by officers. As they tried to make off, the moped...
BBC
Large underground electrical blaze tackled by firefighters
Firefighters have tackled a large underground electrical fire in Rotherham. Emergency services were called at about 19:00 BST on Thursday to Cinder Bridge Road in Greasbrough, with dramatic video showing the blaze on the street corner. The fire is believed to have started accidentally, according to South Yorkshire Fire...
Woman has an affair with a famous politician and keeps it secret for 40 years
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When a family friend showed us the national news magazine and pointed out the politician that graced its cover, we were shocked. "That's him," she said. "That's the man I had an affair with in Mexico."
BBC
Navy officer reveals identity of buried submarine in Dartmouth
A Royal Navy officer believes he can reveal the identity of a submarine thought to have been buried in a maritime town. Lt Thomas Kemp said people in Dartmouth, Devon, have been convinced a submarine wreck was buried under Coronation Park since the 1930s. The naval officer pored over old...
BBC
Boston: Man who killed and dismembered ex-partner jailed
A man who bludgeoned his ex-partner to death and dismembered her body while their three-year-old daughter slept has been jailed for life. Body parts belonging to Ilona Golabek, 27, were found dumped in a park in Boston, in February. Lincoln Crown Court heard Kamil Ranoszek killed her after finding out...
