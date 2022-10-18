ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Great North Air Ambulance could work round the clock from 2023

There are hopes the Great North Air Ambulance Service will operate 24 hours and seven days a week from 2023. It comes after the charity was rated "outstanding" by Care Quality Commission inspectors. Andy Mawson, director of operations, said barring "any major curve balls" the plan to extend the service...
Upworthy

Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham

This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
ohmymag.co.uk

Sunken ship in River Thames has enough explosives to cause a Tsunami

When we imagine a shipwreck, one of the first thoughts that might come to our minds is the famous Titanic. Although one of the most popular ships to sink, it was not the only one. Numerous ships from cargo ships to wartime ships were sunken during the 1900s. Some harbored treasures, while some had remains of the unfortunate who were not able to escape their sinking fate. This ship, however, might have one of the most dangerous contents, that would devastate everything in its proximity.
Daily Mail

Tear down this wall! Flood-ravaged families' anger over barrier built to protect the Flemington Racecourse as their homes are inundated with water

A community's anger is growing over a wall built to protect an iconic Australian racecourse from floods but which they claim redirected surging water towards their homes. Residents along the Maribyrnong River in Melbourne's inner north-west have called for the bluestone wall, built around the Flemington Racecourse, to be pulled down.
BBC

Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat

A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
The Independent

‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university

A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
BBC

Gwent Police stop lorry carrying 50m metal tube on M4

This was the scene when a lorry carrying a 50m metal tube hanging off its back was stopped by police. Gwent Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency said the vehicle and its 94-tonne load were spotted on the M4 in South Gloucestershire. They were conducting an abnormal load...

