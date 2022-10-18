ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Asia Markets Mostly Lower as Fears of Rising Rates Persist; Yen at 150-Levels

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific mostly traded lower on Friday as investors weigh inflation data from several economies. The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.39% and the Topix lost 0.53%. Japan's yen weakened further to touch 150.39 after breaching 150 against the dollar on Thursday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

3 Charts Showing the Market Turmoil Wreaked During UK PM Liz Truss' Tenure

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss was in office for just 44 days before she announced her resignation on Thursday. Her time as leader may have been short, but the impact her tenure had on the British economy was huge. Truss and her former Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Sanctions on Russia Aluminum Could Send Ripple Effects Through Global Supply Chains

Aluminum is the latest casualty of global economic headwinds as prices sink amid alleged dumping of Russian aluminum, weakening global demand and soaring operational costs. Earlier this week, stocks of aluminum in London Metals Exchange (LME) warehouses leapt, sparking concerns of potential dumping of Russian-origin aluminum. The White House had already been considering a ban on aluminum imports from Russian producer, Rusal.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

U.S. Budget Deficit Cut in Half for Biggest Decrease Ever Amid Covid Spending Declines

The U.S. budget deficit was sliced in half for fiscal 2022, the biggest drop in history following two years of huge Covid-related spending. The shortfall declined to $1.375 trillion, compared to the 2021 deficit of $2.776 trillion. Revenue posted easily the highest one-year total on record. The deficit decline would...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Asia's Energy Supply Looks Secure — Even as Europe Scrambles

As Europe struggles with a power shortage, Asia-Pacific's power supply remains secure mainly because it uses a lot of coal, data has shown. Unlike Europe which relies on gas for energy creation, gas makes up a much smaller portion of Asia's power mix. According to the International Energy Agency's latest...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

British Pound Pares Losses Amid Political Uncertainty and Liz Truss' Resignation

LONDON — The British pound pared losses late Friday, after earlier wiping out the moderate gains it made following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. Sterling was up by 0.5% at 5 p.m. London time against the dollar, after some weakness for the greenback. It had been down...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

EU Leaders Give Political Backing to Gas Price Cap — But Details Yet to Be Hammered Out

BRUSSELS — The European Union on Friday moved one step closer to establishing a cap on gas prices after several months of discussions, with Germany now conceding that the idea "makes sense." The EU has been battling against an unprecedented energy shock stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However,...

