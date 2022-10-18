ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanislaus County, CA

FOX40

Man, woman found dead outside Modesto home after reports of shooting

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said two people were found dead outside a Modesto home Thursday afternoon.  Around 1:45 p.m., deputies went to a home on Imperial Avenue, near Ustick Road, after someone reported that a person was shot. Another caller contacted law enforcement, before deputies arrived at the scene, stating […]
MODESTO, CA
KCRA.com

Man, woman dead in 'apparent murder suicide,' Stanislaus County officials say

MODESTO, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies found two people dead outside of a Modesto home Thursday afternoon after a report of a shooting, officials said. Their deaths are being investigated as an "apparent murder-suicide" that stemmed from a custody dispute over children. Dispatchers got a call around 1:45 p.m....
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

K9 finds thousands of fentanyl pills in Ripon traffic stop

RIPON, Calif. — San Joaquin County deputies performed a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon where they seized nearly 20,000 fentanyl pills. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says approximately 20,000 "M30" pills were found. Officials say some of the pills were blue while others were the new "rainbow" coloration. Deputies...
RIPON, CA
KCRA.com

Stockton serial killings: Everything we know now about suspect Wesley Brownlee

Weeks after Stockton police said that five recent shooting deaths in the city were connected in what authorities called a “series of killings,” officials made the announcement that 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee had been arrested in connection with the deaths. He appeared in court Tuesday, Oct. 18, after being charged in three of the killings.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Man and woman convicted of burning man alive near Isleton

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man and woman in an August 2019 murder case involving a man being stabbed and burned alive near Isleton, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. carried out the murder of Fabian Costilla on […]
ISLETON, CA
KRON4 News

3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff

STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced kidnapping suspect’s brother pleads not guilty

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The brother of a man accused of kidnapping and killing four family members in Merced has pleaded not guilty to the charges he is facing. On Thursday, Alberto Salgado, brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado, pleaded not guilty to criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence during his arraignment in court. Alberto was […]
MERCED, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto police say two people found dead outside of a home

MODESTO - Two people were found dead Thursday outside of a Modesto home.  According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, at around 1:45 p.m, deputies responded to a call in the 1500 block of Imperial Avenue in Modesto on the report of a person who was shot. While driving to the scene, deputies received another call reporting that someone had shot their mother. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found an injured man outside of the home, lying near the road. A woman was also found in the front yard of the home. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the two victims and their possible relationship have not been released. Deputies say there was a woman and an infant inside the home at the time of the incident. They weren't injured but were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Detectives have taken over the investigation. An autopsy on those who were killed will reveal their causes of death. 
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Trailer stolen with Merced youth football equipment

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced Police Department is investigating after an enclosed trailer from the East Campus Education Center containing youth football equipment was stolen Tuesday. Police say surveillance video shows the alleged suspect vehicle is a white box truck that left the campus with the trailer that contained over $15,000 dollars of football […]
MERCED, CA
CBS News

Hughson woman accused of stealing almost $200,000 from Oakdale non-profits

A Stanislaus County woman was arrested Tuesday, accused of stealing almost $200,000 from non-profit foundations in Oakdale. According to an Oakdale Police Department statement, several organizations' board members alerted police after, they say, funds went missing from their accounts. Police investigated their claims and say they were led to Lana Casey, 60, who was serving as a board member and check signer for the organizations affected.
OAKDALE, CA
crimevoice.com

Modesto Man Arrested for Attempted Murder of Elderly Man

Originally Published By: Stanislaus County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “Detectives with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for attempted homicide after an elderly man was attacked with a baseball bat. On Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 3:40 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a trailer park located at...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Serial Killer: Wesley Brownlee lived a few doors down from alleged victim

STOCKTON — Wesley Brownlee remains behind bars after being charged with three counts of murder - more charges are likely to follow as the investigation continues.CBS13 visited his home and discovered Brownlee lived just a few doors down from one of his alleged victims.Michael Wilson, a neighbor who knew the suspected serial killer, says he never thought Brownlee would be accused of something like this.Wilson revealed Brownlee lived a few doors down from his alleged victim, 21-year-old Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez.On Aug. 30, Rodriguez's body was found in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Wilson says he heard the gunshot.A...
STOCKTON, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Funeral services held for murdered Merced family of 4

MERCED, Calif. (KERO) — Funeral services were held on Saturday, October 15th for the Merced County family who was kidnapped and killed earlier in the month. Family, friends, and community members gathered to honor the lives of Amandeep Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Jasleen Kaur, and baby Aroohi Dheri. The funeral was for close family and friends only, but hundreds of people gathered outside to show support.
MERCED COUNTY, CA

