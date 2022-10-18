Read full article on original website
Family of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez hopeful $50,000 reward will solve 32-year murder case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 30 years have passed since the murder of Jessica Martinez, a 4-year-old who vanished while playing outside her family’s apartment and was found 11 days later in a field 10 miles away. Yet, even though some might wonder if the unsolved murder of Jessica Martinez is still solvable, her […]
Merced kidnapping: Louisiana artist makes tribute to family members killed
MERCED, California (KFSN) — Funeral services will be held Saturday for the Merced County family who was kidnapped and killed. Now, loved ones have a touching tribute created by an artist with her own story of struggle. Elizabeth O’Reilly of Louisiana created an image of Amandeep Singh, his eight-month-old...
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said two people were found dead outside a Modesto home Thursday afternoon. Around 1:45 p.m., deputies went to a home on Imperial Avenue, near Ustick Road, after someone reported that a person was shot. Another caller contacted law enforcement, before deputies arrived at the scene, stating […]
2 arrested in shooting that left teen dead in Santa Nella, deputies say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been arrested in a homicide that happened in Santa Nella earlier this month, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, officials announced that Laureano Araiza and Arturo Lezama have been arrested in a shooting that left a teenager dead on Friday, October 7. On the […]
MODESTO, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies found two people dead outside of a Modesto home Thursday afternoon after a report of a shooting, officials said. Their deaths are being investigated as an "apparent murder-suicide" that stemmed from a custody dispute over children. Dispatchers got a call around 1:45 p.m....
K9 finds thousands of fentanyl pills in Ripon traffic stop
RIPON, Calif. — San Joaquin County deputies performed a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon where they seized nearly 20,000 fentanyl pills. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says approximately 20,000 "M30" pills were found. Officials say some of the pills were blue while others were the new "rainbow" coloration. Deputies...
Stockton serial killings: Everything we know now about suspect Wesley Brownlee
Weeks after Stockton police said that five recent shooting deaths in the city were connected in what authorities called a “series of killings,” officials made the announcement that 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee had been arrested in connection with the deaths. He appeared in court Tuesday, Oct. 18, after being charged in three of the killings.
Man and woman convicted of burning man alive near Isleton
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man and woman in an August 2019 murder case involving a man being stabbed and burned alive near Isleton, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. carried out the murder of Fabian Costilla on […]
3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff
STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
Merced kidnapping suspect’s brother pleads not guilty
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The brother of a man accused of kidnapping and killing four family members in Merced has pleaded not guilty to the charges he is facing. On Thursday, Alberto Salgado, brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado, pleaded not guilty to criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence during his arraignment in court. Alberto was […]
2 suspects identified in Merced County inmate’s homicide, deputies say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – At least two suspects have been identified in the death of an inmate at Merced County jail, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators did not release the identity of the suspects in the homicide of Jacob Merlin Apodaca in their announcement on Thursday but said they are already […]
Modesto police say two people found dead outside of a home
MODESTO - Two people were found dead Thursday outside of a Modesto home. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, at around 1:45 p.m, deputies responded to a call in the 1500 block of Imperial Avenue in Modesto on the report of a person who was shot. While driving to the scene, deputies received another call reporting that someone had shot their mother. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found an injured man outside of the home, lying near the road. A woman was also found in the front yard of the home. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the two victims and their possible relationship have not been released. Deputies say there was a woman and an infant inside the home at the time of the incident. They weren't injured but were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Detectives have taken over the investigation. An autopsy on those who were killed will reveal their causes of death.
Trailer stolen with Merced youth football equipment
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced Police Department is investigating after an enclosed trailer from the East Campus Education Center containing youth football equipment was stolen Tuesday. Police say surveillance video shows the alleged suspect vehicle is a white box truck that left the campus with the trailer that contained over $15,000 dollars of football […]
The man accused of covering up the murder of a Merced County family entered a "not guilty" plea. Alberto Salgado faced a judge in Merced Thursday morning.
Hughson woman accused of stealing almost $200,000 from Oakdale non-profits
A Stanislaus County woman was arrested Tuesday, accused of stealing almost $200,000 from non-profit foundations in Oakdale. According to an Oakdale Police Department statement, several organizations' board members alerted police after, they say, funds went missing from their accounts. Police investigated their claims and say they were led to Lana Casey, 60, who was serving as a board member and check signer for the organizations affected.
Modesto Man Arrested for Attempted Murder of Elderly Man
Originally Published By: Stanislaus County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “Detectives with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for attempted homicide after an elderly man was attacked with a baseball bat. On Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 3:40 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a trailer park located at...
1 dead, 2 injured, 1 arrested for DUII after SUV smashes into tree on Hwy 211
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A California man is dead and two others injured after an SUV smashed into a tree along Highway 211 in Clackamas County on Tuesday, according to the the Oregon State Police. Shortly before 9 p.m., police responded to a single vehicle crash near milepost 9...
Stockton Serial Killer: Wesley Brownlee lived a few doors down from alleged victim
STOCKTON — Wesley Brownlee remains behind bars after being charged with three counts of murder - more charges are likely to follow as the investigation continues.CBS13 visited his home and discovered Brownlee lived just a few doors down from one of his alleged victims.Michael Wilson, a neighbor who knew the suspected serial killer, says he never thought Brownlee would be accused of something like this.Wilson revealed Brownlee lived a few doors down from his alleged victim, 21-year-old Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez.On Aug. 30, Rodriguez's body was found in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Wilson says he heard the gunshot.A...
Funeral services held for murdered Merced family of 4
MERCED, Calif. (KERO) — Funeral services were held on Saturday, October 15th for the Merced County family who was kidnapped and killed earlier in the month. Family, friends, and community members gathered to honor the lives of Amandeep Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Jasleen Kaur, and baby Aroohi Dheri. The funeral was for close family and friends only, but hundreds of people gathered outside to show support.
The Stockton Serial Killer Suspect Was Using an Untraceable Ghost Gun
A serial-killer suspect accused of murdering at least six people in Northern California was using an untraceable “ghost gun,” and was carrying the weapon when he was arrested last weekend while “out hunting” for another victim, police say. The suspect, 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee, is accused of...
