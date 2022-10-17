ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordonsville, TN

‘Return of the Scream Factory’ presented by Gordonsville High School Baseball

Looking for a fun and creepy way to enjoy this Halloween season? The Gordonsville High School Baseball team has just the thing… “The Return of the Scream Factory!”. Located at 110 Main Street E in Gordonsville (inside the visitor’s football locker room underneath the elementary school), The Scream Factory is a haunted house that will be open to the public on October 29 and October 31.
GORDONSVILLE, TN
Brush Creek Haunted Barn October 2022

The Brush Creek Haunted Barn will be at 34 Luther Allen Lane. It will take place October 21st ,22nd ,23rd- October 28th, 29th, 30th and 31st from 7-10 pm. Donations will be accepted at the entrance. All donations received will benefit Smith County Humane.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
Mr. Rusty Boal

Mr. Rusty Boal, age 36 of Carthage died Wednesday morning, September 14 in a single vehicle accident in Arkansas. He is survived by: wife, Courtney Boal; son, Jaxson Alexander Boal; mother, Kathy Parramore; maternal grandfather, Don and Jenelle Deck of Gainesboro; sisters, Jessica Boal of Oil City, Pennsylvania, Heather Parramore of Citrinel, Alabama, Amanda ,; brothers, Clay Parramore of Ashville;. mother-in-law, Kimberly Parker of Macon, Georgia; father-in-law, David Burch of Macon, Georgia.
CARTHAGE, TN

