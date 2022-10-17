Read full article on original website
Postseason Smith County Lady Owls Soccer
On October 18th Smith County Lady Owls hosted Independence Academy for the Regional Semi Final. It was the coldest game of the season and it seemed to be felt by both sides. It only took two and a half minutes for Aubrey Felice to connect with Senior Chelsae Litton who carried the ball down to the box and sent a solid shot past a defender and the keeper for the first score of the game. A minute later Independence answered, making the game 1-1. Three minutes later Brianna Solomon sent the ball up to Chelsae Litton who passed across to Kiley Jenkins who was coming up the outside. Jenkins shot, the keeper bobbled the ball and Jenkins finished it off bringing Smith County once more into the lead at 2-1.
2022 Veterans Day Parade Will be Held Sunday, November 6th
American Legion Post 57 will hold the 2021 Veterans Day parade on Sunday, November 6th, on Main Street in Carthage, TN. The parade is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm. All veterans are welcome to walk with fellow veterans. If you have an antique car, we encourage you to come out and drive one of the veterans who are unable to walk. Other veterans are also able to ride on one of the parade wagons stationed on Carmack. The line up for the parade begins at 1:00 pm on Carmack Ave. The parade will proceed down Main St. from Carmack Ave to the Historic Smith County Courthouse. A ceremony will be held on the Historic Smith County Courthouse steps following the parade. A special concert performance by Tennessee Outlaw Country and Beautifully Broken will begin at 2 p.m. at the Historic Smith County Courthouse.
Smith County Drug Prevention Coalition Fall Drug Take Back Day October 29, 2022
The Smith County Drug Prevention Coalition will host a Drug Take Back Event on Saturday October 29th at the Carthage Walmart from 10AM- 1PM. This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.
