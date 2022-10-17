American Legion Post 57 will hold the 2021 Veterans Day parade on Sunday, November 6th, on Main Street in Carthage, TN. The parade is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm. All veterans are welcome to walk with fellow veterans. If you have an antique car, we encourage you to come out and drive one of the veterans who are unable to walk. Other veterans are also able to ride on one of the parade wagons stationed on Carmack. The line up for the parade begins at 1:00 pm on Carmack Ave. The parade will proceed down Main St. from Carmack Ave to the Historic Smith County Courthouse. A ceremony will be held on the Historic Smith County Courthouse steps following the parade. A special concert performance by Tennessee Outlaw Country and Beautifully Broken will begin at 2 p.m. at the Historic Smith County Courthouse.

