baltimoremagazine.com
Hello, Neighbor: Glyndon
Our occasional series that highlights local neighborhoods. Originally fashioned as a summer retreat for Baltimoreans, this Baltimore County village has retained much of its residential Victorian charm, thanks to diligent and dedicated preservation. Glyndon is filled with single-family homes dating from the late 19th and early 20th century, mainly two-and-a-half-story cottage houses with generous front porches, as well as shingle-style dwellings with sweeping roofs.
baltimorepositive.com
Getting ready for a new downtown arena and entertainment venue in Baltimore
The former Baltimore Civic Center that became The Baltimore Arena that became First Mariner and then Royal Farms Arena changed names but never could shake its image or, simply, just what it was: an old building that was outdated the day it opened in 1961. That’s about to change. Let our Chief Digital Officer Mike Rosenfeld tell you what he learned recently on a trip to Austin, Texas.
WTOP
‘Your Mama Don’t Dance,’ but Jim Messina will have fans dancing in Annapolis
Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. He performed with Buffalo Springfield, Poco and the iconic duo Loggins & Messina. This Sunday night, Jim Messina performs live at Rams Head in Annapolis, Maryland. “We’ll be doing everything from ‘Watching the River Run,’ ‘Pooh Corner,’ ‘Danny’s Song,’...
tmpresale.com
Soul Marathons show in Baltimore, MD Apr 22nd, 2023 – presale code
We have the most recent Soul Marathon presale code!! While this special pre-sale window is going on, you’ll have the chance to buy tickets for Soul Marathon earlier than tickets go on sale to the public 🙂. You don’t want to miss Soul Marathon’s show in Baltimore do you?...
mocoshow.com
Trans Maryland Holds Protest “Dance Party” in Front of Rockville Restaurant
Over 60 people attended a “Queer Dance Party” in front of That’s Amore Grill at 15201 Shady Grove Rd in Rockville on Wednesday night, October 19. The event was organized by Trans Maryland and Kristin Mink, the Democratic nominee for the County Council seat in District 5. The group was protesting a fundraiser by UARE (United Against Racism in Education) titled “True Stories About Transgenderism; It can happen to one of your loved ones!” that was taking place inside of the restaurant. UARE describes itself as a group that is “dedicated to fighting against the teaching of “Critical Race Theory”.
WTOP
Hootie & The Blowfish guitarist reunites with Montgomery Co. buddies for Frederick show
Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. He’s best known as the lead guitarist of Hootie & The Blowfish. This Saturday, Mark Bryan rocks the Weinberg Center in Frederick, Maryland, alongside the Screaming Trojans, a collection of his buddies from Seneca Valley High School and Gaithersburg High School.
tmpresale.com
John Mulaney: From Scratch in Baltimore, MD Dec 10th, 2022 – presale code
WiseGuys has the most up-to-date John Mulaney: From Scratch pre-sale passcode!! While this brief presale opportunity is underway, you’ll have the chance to get John Mulaney: From Scratch performance tickets before anyone else 🙂. Right now is the time to order your tickets before they go on sale to...
Shop Small with Stevie: Ruth's Closet
The boutique features women's clothing and accessories between 10 and 20 dollars and even some high-end items worth a few hundred.
Bertha's Mussels closing after 50 years in Fells Point
Fells Point mainstay Bertha's Mussels, known for its minimalistic "Eat Bertha's Mussels" stickers, announced it is closing.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Native and Lead Guitarist of Hootie and The Blowfish, Mark Bryan, Will Perform With His Band “The Screaming Trojans” (Nod to Seneca Valley and Gaithersburg) in Frederick This Saturday
Half of Hootie and The Blowfish, Mark Bryan and Dean Felber, are graduates of Seneca Valley High School in Germantown. Mark Bryan, lead guitarist of Hootie and The Blowfish, will be returning to Maryland for a show at The Weinberg Center in nearby Frederick. His band, “The Screaming Trojans” is a nod to the high schools the group attended. “I’m a Seneca Valley Screaming Eagle and a couple of my best buddies are Gaithersburg Trojans, so we mixed the two mascot names.” Bryan told WTOP in a recent interview.
Baltimore's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Baltimore is a vibrant city of 2,343,000 with a rich history. But it also has some dangerous neighborhoods. Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD. Home baseball park of the American League's Baltimore Orioles.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
NBC Washington
Bethesda Native Known for ‘Rock Billy Boogie' Dead at 75
Bethesda native Robert Gordon, a famed punk rock and rockabilly musician, has died at 75. Gordon started his career at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School when starring in “West Side Story.”. He toured the world with his big baritone voice and striking stage presence. He recorded with guitar legends Link...
mocoshow.com
Five Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (October 2022 Edition)
Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we get into the midst of fall:
pasadenavoice.com
Anne Arundel Recreation And Parks Reopens Renovated Green Haven Wharf
County Executive Steuart Pittman, Councilman Nathan Volke, Maryland Delegate Nic Kipke, Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks Director Jessica Leys and other department members unveiled improvements to Green Haven Wharf in Pasadena on October 17. The wharf has been a part of the Green Haven neighborhood for more...
mocoshow.com
Kusshi Sushi Will Now Provide Lunch For the Staff of 65 MCPS Schools; Bethesda Bagels Will Chip In
Last Friday we let you know that Kusshi Sushi, a popular sushi and Japanese cuisine restaurant in Pike & Rose that has just opened its second MoCo location in Downtown Silver Spring (8512 Fenton Street), will be feeding the staff members of 48 different Montgomery County schools. The restaurant has now upped it to 65 schools (full list available below), following an outpouring of support.
mocoshow.com
8 of the Top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) Elementary Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo, According to Latest Niche Rankings
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. According to the rankings, 8 of the top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) public elementary schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Stone Mill Elementary School (North Potomac) earning the top spot. All MoCo schools ranked in the top 25 are listed below.
baltimorebrew.com
A film on Baltimore squeegee workers that’s free from the usual “abhorrent conversation”
Screening tomorrow at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, “By Any Means Necessary” lets the people who work the intersections explain what they do and why. Over the many years of controversy about the people who squeegee cars for money at Baltimore intersections, there’s often a glaring flaw:
baltimorebrew.com
Developers, residents and politicians flock to Druid Hill Park anticipating “historic amount of investment”
Last week’s kick-off of the Druid Hill Park Partnership was less about the details of the plan to remake the one-time reservoir and more about “networking”. “The Future of Druid Hill Park” was billed as a chance to mingle with neighbors, developers and city officials and learn about the upcoming multi-million-dollar, largely taxpayer-funded overhaul of Baltimore’s oldest park.
Washingtonian.com
9 of the Best Places to See Fall Foliage Around DC
As leaves turn vibrant throughout the Washington area, with peak fall foliage predicted for DC around October 24, here are some spots to enjoy the season’s beautiful scenery. Northwest DC. Botanist Ana Chuquin recommends checking out both Picnic Grove 1 in the park, to see a panorama of trees...
