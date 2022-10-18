ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kakao Co-CEO Resigns After Mass Outage Locked 53 Million Users Out

"I feel the heavy burden of responsibility over this incident and will step down from my position as CEO and lead the emergency disaster task force overseeing the aftermath of the incident," co-CEO Namkoong Whon said at a press conference. His resignation comes after a fire at a data center...
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns After Failed Budget and Market Turmoil

Truss was in office for just 44 days, making her the shortest-serving prime minister in British history. For 10 days of her premiership government business was paused following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. On Sept. 23, Truss' finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced a so-called "mini-budget" which began a turbulent...
Elon Musk Says a Global Recession Could Last Until the Spring of 2024

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet he thinks the global economic decline can last until the spring of 2024. Musk becomes the latest corporate titan to express reservations about the economy, joining Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
