Read full article on original website
Related
2-Year Treasury Yield Falls Below 4.5% as Traders Weigh a Potential Slowdown in Fed Hikes
The yield on the 10-year Treasury hit a fresh 14-year high on Friday, but bonds cut their losses after a report that some Federal Reserve officials are concerned about overtightening with rate hikes. The yield on the 2-year Treasury fell more than 10 basis points to 4.504% in afternoon trading....
U.S. Budget Deficit Cut in Half for Biggest Decrease Ever Amid Covid Spending Declines
The U.S. budget deficit was sliced in half for fiscal 2022, the biggest drop in history following two years of huge Covid-related spending. The shortfall declined to $1.375 trillion, compared to the 2021 deficit of $2.776 trillion. Revenue posted easily the highest one-year total on record. The deficit decline would...
U.S. Budget Deficit Reduced by Half in Largest Drop Ever
The U.S. budget deficit saw its biggest drop in history declining to $1.38 trillion from $2.8 trillion.
Kakao Co-CEO Resigns After Mass Outage Locked 53 Million Users Out
"I feel the heavy burden of responsibility over this incident and will step down from my position as CEO and lead the emergency disaster task force overseeing the aftermath of the incident," co-CEO Namkoong Whon said at a press conference. His resignation comes after a fire at a data center...
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns After Failed Budget and Market Turmoil
Truss was in office for just 44 days, making her the shortest-serving prime minister in British history. For 10 days of her premiership government business was paused following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. On Sept. 23, Truss' finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced a so-called "mini-budget" which began a turbulent...
Elon Musk Says a Global Recession Could Last Until the Spring of 2024
Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet he thinks the global economic decline can last until the spring of 2024. Musk becomes the latest corporate titan to express reservations about the economy, joining Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
China-Owned TikTok Denies It Could Use Location Information to Track U.S. Users
TikTok, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, on Friday denied that it used specific location data to track certain U.S. individuals. It comes after a Forbes report alleged TikTok planned to use its app "to monitor the personal location of some specific American citizens," citing materials viewed by the publication. "TikTok...
1 Growth Stock Down 78% That Could Drop Further: Here's Why It's a Buy Anyway
Shopify's recent troubles have created an excellent entry point for investors.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0