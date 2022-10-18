Don’t call it an upset: Palisades boys soccer beats NDGP for 2nd time in 2022, advances to league semis

Nigel Linton didn’t give Whitehall football coach Matt Senneca any choice a few seasons ago. “He forced my hand as a sophomore on the scout team,” Senneca recalled about the running back. “We couldn’t tackle him to save our lives. I had to put him in on a Friday night and see if anybody else could tackle him. It turned out they couldn’t either.”

WHITEHALL, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO