Don’t call it an upset: Palisades boys soccer beats NDGP for 2nd time in 2022, advances to league semis

This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Plan Details Open Space ProjectsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Southern Lehigh boys soccer seniors step up, lead way to playoff win over Palisades
With another trip to the Colonial League championship game on the line, it was the players most familiar with the situation stepping up for the Southern Lehigh boys soccer team. Spartans senior forward Brandon Verna scored a pair of goals, senior forward Landon Bealer added the other score and senior...
Becahi, Parkland girls tennis take home district doubles titles
Bethlehem Catholic and Parkland girls tennis teams earned District 11 doubles championships on Wednesday at Northwood Racquet Club in Easton. Golden Hawks seniors Cara Magliochetti and Lena Windhagen won the D-11 Class 2A doubles championship with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Moravian Academy’s Yan Yu and Laura Li. Trojans...
Palmerton girls soccer scores 6 unanswered to move to Colonial League final
Once the Palmerton girls soccer team scored its first goal of the second half in its Colonial League semifinal against Saucon Valley, the goals just kept coming. The top-seeded Blue Bombers scored six unanswered goals in a 7-2 victory over the fourth-seeded Panthers at Catasauqua’s Alumni Field. “I think...
Parkland girls volleyball shines in EPC championship showdown a season in the making
Parkland High School’s girls volleyball team was ready for the pressure. The Trojans flourished in front of a rowdy crowd that packed Whitehall High School’s gym for a battle of unbeatens on Thursday night. Top-seeded Parkland swept second-seeded Liberty 25-18, 25-19, 25-22 in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference final....
Warren, Blue Streaks football hope they’re on right track against Hackettstown
The Warren Hills junior has the medals and stats to prove it. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Tong, Voorhees football dreaming of the Milk Can
There could be no better way for a Voorhees senior football player to punctuate his final season than by carrying the Milk Can off North Hunterdon’s field. “That’s the dream,” said Viking senior tight end and defensive end Jared Tong. “The Milk Can.”
5 keys to Hackettstown at Warren Hills football
Any time Warren Hills and Hackettstown meet on the football field, the stakes are high. Seasons can be made or lost in a moment when archrivals like the Blue Streaks and Tigers meet Friday night (7) for the 97th time – the longest football series between two Hunterdon/Warren teams – at Warren Hills’s stadium. The Blue Streaks lead the series 47-43-6.
Carida, Hackettstown football want breakthrough win versus Warren Hills
Hackettstown has played Warren Hills in football 96 times, with the 97th renewal of the Route 57 rivalry/Battle for the Board set for Friday night at 7 at the Blue Streaks’ stadium. But Tiger senior Andrew Carida and his classmates are most interested in the last two games.
Whitehall football’s Linton never surrendered to setbacks on way to breakout senior season
Nigel Linton didn’t give Whitehall football coach Matt Senneca any choice a few seasons ago. “He forced my hand as a sophomore on the scout team,” Senneca recalled about the running back. “We couldn’t tackle him to save our lives. I had to put him in on a Friday night and see if anybody else could tackle him. It turned out they couldn’t either.”
Emmaus field hockey shuts out Nazareth to earn another EPC title
What’s in the secret sauce that’s made Emmaus High School field hockey the gold standard of every scholastic sports program in the Lehigh Valley for decades?. It’s actually not that secret, like the well-guarded ingredients in Kentucky Fried Chicken’s coating, according to Abby Burnett, the Green Hornets’ senior midfielder and recently named Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Most Valuable Player.
Daniels scores twice as Parkland boys soccer avenges only loss to Nazareth in EPC semis
The Parkland boys soccer team was undefeated this season before the Trojans ran into Nazareth last Monday. The Trojans got revenge for their only blemish on the schedule with a victory over the Blue Eagles in an Eastern Pennsylvania Conference semifinal on Tuesday night at Emmaus High School. Junior forward...
College football roundup: P’burg’s Coury brothers racking up awards at Carnegie Mellon
Carnegie Mellon junior outside linebacker Tommy Coury of Phillipsburg High School was recognized as the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week after helping the Tartans win 12-7 at Washington & Jefferson on Saturday for the first time since 1982. Last week, Tommy’s twin brother, Bobby Coury, an...
Nazareth field hockey stuns Easton with late comeback, reaches EPC final
Nazareth Area High School’s field hockey team overcame the odds twice on Tuesday evening. The third-seeded Blue Eagles trailed second-seeded Easton by two goals with less than 6 minutes to play in their Eastern Pennsylvania Conference semifinal at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium. After an improbable comeback, Nazareth’s defense...
Second half surge sends Northampton boys soccer to EPC final
The Northampton boys soccer team has made quite a turnaround this season after finishing with just six wins last season. In their Eastern Pennsylvania Conference semifinal against Whitehall (13-7), the Konkrete Kids (18-2) continued their reversal of fortune. Six days removed from a 2-1 loss to the Zephyrs, Northampton used...
New rules for Easton students at Cottingham Stadium football games
Easton Area school officials have new rules for students at Cottingham Stadium football games, days after a teen was found with a loaded handgun at the Easton-Liberty game in Bethlehem. Safety and security concerns at recent home football games mean there will be an increased level of security and crowd...
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts shares a certain trait with Chargers’ Justin Herbert, Philip Rivers
PHILADELPHIA – Over the course of seven seasons, Shane Steichen has been around top NFL quarterbacks, including Justin Herbert and likely one day Hall of Fame inductee Philip Rivers, and has picked their brains about defenses — what they saw and how they were able to defeat them.
Fights at previous Easton home football game are prompting beefed-up security Friday, chief says
Easton’s police chief watched a young man nearly die from a gunshot wound this summer. He says he’ll do whatever he can to prevent it from happening again. Chief Carl Scalzo told a group of parents at a community forum Thursday he’s concerned about escalating youth violence in Easton, particularly armed violence.
Bucks vs. 76ers prediction, betting odds for NBA on Thursday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers square off with the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. This...
Former Eagle Brian Westbrook Bags Groceries At Philly ShopRite
Eagles great Brian Westbrook met shoppers and fans alike at a ShopRite grocery store in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Westbrook, who played in Philly from 2002 through 2009, helped ShopRite staff bag groceries and made small talk with passersby as part of an effort to raise awareness of food insecurity.
Padres vs. Phillies NLCS Game 3 prediction, betting odds for MLB on Friday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies square off with the San Diego Padres in the MLB NLCS Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, commencing at...
