ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kintnersville, PA

Don’t call it an upset: Palisades boys soccer beats NDGP for 2nd time in 2022, advances to league semis

By Desmond Boyle
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

5 keys to Hackettstown at Warren Hills football

Any time Warren Hills and Hackettstown meet on the football field, the stakes are high. Seasons can be made or lost in a moment when archrivals like the Blue Streaks and Tigers meet Friday night (7) for the 97th time – the longest football series between two Hunterdon/Warren teams – at Warren Hills’s stadium. The Blue Streaks lead the series 47-43-6.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Whitehall football’s Linton never surrendered to setbacks on way to breakout senior season

Nigel Linton didn’t give Whitehall football coach Matt Senneca any choice a few seasons ago. “He forced my hand as a sophomore on the scout team,” Senneca recalled about the running back. “We couldn’t tackle him to save our lives. I had to put him in on a Friday night and see if anybody else could tackle him. It turned out they couldn’t either.”
WHITEHALL, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Emmaus field hockey shuts out Nazareth to earn another EPC title

What’s in the secret sauce that’s made Emmaus High School field hockey the gold standard of every scholastic sports program in the Lehigh Valley for decades?. It’s actually not that secret, like the well-guarded ingredients in Kentucky Fried Chicken’s coating, according to Abby Burnett, the Green Hornets’ senior midfielder and recently named Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Most Valuable Player.
EMMAUS, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
77K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy