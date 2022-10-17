Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Current List of Vendors at Lancaster City's Southern Market [Food & Drink]Melissa Frost
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Want to Pick Fresh Apples Before the Season Ends? 3 Places Still Offering Pick-Your-Own in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Related
lebtown.com
Lebanon learns it hasn’t withheld cops’ Medicare tax since 1985
A 1985 change in federal law that required Lebanon city to withhold Medicare tax from police paychecks appears to have gone unnoticed until a recent IRS audit uncovered the oversight. In an Aug. 24 email sent to all city police officers, director of administration Melissa Quinones said that, “several weeks...
Former Philadelphia Mayor To Head U.S. Treasury Department’s New Advisory Committee On Racial Equity
Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter has been selected to oversee first-ever advisory committee on racial equity at the U.S. Treasury Department. Nutter is a professor of urban and public affairs at Columbia University, His new Treasury role calls for him to chair the 25-person inaugural committee. He was Philadelphia’s mayor from 2008 to 2015 He will work with Felicia Wong, president and CEO of the Roosevelt Institute, the committee’s vice-chair.
WFMZ-TV Online
Permanent shelter proposed to combat homelessness in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem's public safety and community development committees received a presentation on a strategic plan to address homelessness, which includes building a year-round emergency shelter. The plan, offered by the city's Department of Community and Economic Development, "is part of a comprehensive approach to provide necessary sheltering...
WFMZ-TV Online
Doylestown's HV Bancorp acquired by Citizens Financial for $67M
HV Bancorp, the holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank, will be acquired by Citizens Financial Services Inc. for about $67.4 million in cash and stock. Shareholders in Doylestown-based HV Bancorp will have the choice of $30.50 per share in cash or 0.4 share of Citizens Financial common stock for each share they own.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem pursuing plans for permanent shelter, affordable housing
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's been an ongoing crisis for years. Homelessness runs rampant across the U.S., even in our own backyards. "My guess in the Lehigh Valley, we have about 200 chronically homeless individuals," said Abigail Goldfarb, Executive Director of the Lehigh Conference of Churches. Cities like Bethlehem want to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Proposed cold storage facility moves step forward in Phillipsburg
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Before a packed audience on Tuesday, Phillipsburg Town Council took a preliminary step in adopting an ordinance to pave the way for rail access and more for the cold storage project planned at 170 Howard St. The ordinance calls for the town to amend the revised...
sanatogapost.com
Wawa Plans Store, Fueling Near 422 in Sanatoga
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Wawa Inc., the food, fuel, and convenience goods retailer that as of last week operated 978 locations across seven states, on Tuesday (Oct. 17, 2022) introduced drawings to the Lower Pottsgrove Planning Commission for a proposal to build a new store on vacant land at the west side of Evergreen Road.
WFMZ-TV Online
Sheriff, Redner's join effort to close Wernersville CCC
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — The head of security for Redner's, Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht, and Pennsylvania state Sen. Chris Gebhard are joining the push to close the Wernersville Community Corrections Center. "Sheriff Eric Weaknecht has issued a letter of support. I spoke with him," said South Heidelberg...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown school board expected to vote on firing superintendent
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The superintendent of the Allentown School District may soon be out of a job. A school board member who asked not to be cited tells 69 News they expect to vote Thursday night on firing John Stanford. The member expects the board will vote him out as the result of a lack of confidence.
Pa. House’s Krasner committee cancels hearing after prosecutor insists it be made public
Voters and taxpayers 'deserve a transparent and public hearing,' Philly's Democratic prosecutor said. The post Pa. House’s Krasner committee cancels hearing after prosecutor insists it be made public appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
sanatogapost.com
YWCA Buys Two Pottstown Properties in Expansion
POTTSTOWN PA – The YWCA Tri-County Area expects to close later this month on the purchase of the second of two buildings in the borough – it has already taken ownership of the first – which will be used to expand its programming, the non-profit agency said Monday (Oct. 17, 2022).
WFMZ-TV Online
Report: ASD Superintendent John Stanford could be leaving job
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District's superintendent may be leaving after less than a year on the job. LehighValleyNews.com is reporting that the school board is negotiating a separation package for John Stanford. Details of that package were not disclosed. Stanford took on the job last November after Thomas...
Northampton County Juvenile Justice Center staffing crisis is getting worse
An administrator warned Northampton County Council earlier this year about a staffing crisis at the county juvenile justice center. Another administrator returned last week to tell them the crisis is getting worse. The center has 21 youth care workers for 57 positions, and four workers plan to leave in November,...
As temperature drops, heating cost climbs
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — K&K Oil Company in East Penn Township has been nothing short of busy, filling anywhere between 50-70 tanks a day. Owner Walter Zlomsowitch says his phones have been ringing non-stop, with homeowners trying to buy more heating oil before it spikes again. "This is historic," Zlomsowitch...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem health director not in support of backyard chickens
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A Bethlehem City Council joint committee on Tuesday night advanced a proposed ordinance allowing residents to keep backyard chickens. The revised bill was created "to provide minimum standards...while limiting the adverse effects of the activity on surrounding properties." "These parameters have been very successful in other...
billypenn.com
If voters approve, Philadelphia’s airports will get their own cabinet-level department
💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Owned and operated by the city, Philadelphia International Airport serves over 32 million passengers annually and has 500 departures a day. Yet its leadership doesn’t report directly to the mayor — it’s nested inside the Department of Commerce.
WFMZ-TV Online
ASD's Unity Day promotes inclusion, acceptance
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Wednesday, schools across Allentown held events to celebrate Unity Day. It's a tradition that began in 2011 to combat bullying and celebrate inclusion. Instead of pencils, students were holding tennis rackets at Roosevelt Elementary School. "We're learning how to play games, how to be kind, and...
WFMZ-TV Online
PennDOT to fix dangerous intersection in Bethlehem Township, maybe in 2027
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A dangerous Bethlehem Township intersection is going to be fixed, but perhaps not for five years. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has taken on the task of improving the intersections of Farmersville Road and Freemansburg Avenue. The so-called intersection is made up of two "T" junctions....
2 shopping centers sold, and 20 other commercial real estate deals in central Pa.
AutoZone, a law firm, a logistics company, a marketing company and a wealth advisory firm are among the companies that have recently leased space in the midstate. Two shopping centers were also sold. Our latest list (the last one was back in September) includes real estate transactions in Dauphin, Cumberland,...
Phillymag.com
New Affordable Apartments Arrive in Overbrook
Developer Odin Properties turned an apartment building gutted in a fire four years ago into attractive apartments within reach of the average Joe and Jane. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. What you won’t find at the new Overbrook...
Comments / 1