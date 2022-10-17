Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter has been selected to oversee first-ever advisory committee on racial equity at the U.S. Treasury Department. Nutter is a professor of urban and public affairs at Columbia University, His new Treasury role calls for him to chair the 25-person inaugural committee. He was Philadelphia’s mayor from 2008 to 2015 He will work with Felicia Wong, president and CEO of the Roosevelt Institute, the committee’s vice-chair.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO