Norton Shores, MI

Grand Haven escapes with Division 1 district soccer title over shorthanded Mona Shores

The final score will show the Grand Haven Buccaneers won the Division 1 district soccer championship on Thursday night with a 2-1 victory over host Mona Shores. However, most of the accolades from the game were directed toward the gutsy performance of the host Sailors, who played much of the game a man short due to a red card 15 minutes into the game.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Grand Haven boys win OK Red meet, girls finish second

The Grand Haven boys cross country team continued their winning ways on Thursday afternoon as they took the top spot at the OK Red Conference Meet. The race was run at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids. The Bucs placed five runners in the top 20 and finished with 61 points....
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Muskegon Catholic falls to Grand River Prep in volleyball action

The Muskegon Catholic Central volleyball team took a hard loss to Grand River Preparatory on Thursday evening. The Crusaders battled, but fell short in five sets, 25-19, 24-26, 23-25, 25-12, 15-13. Claire LaVigne turned in a strong performance with 20 assists, 18 digs, 14 aces, 11 kills and two blocks....
MUSKEGON, MI
Western Michigan Christian advances to district championship game, North Muskegon falls to NorthPointe Christian

Postal workers are said to have the motto of completing their daily rounds, regardless of weather conditions. Tuesday’s inclement weather did not slow down the Western Michigan Christian boys soccer team in its 6-0 win over Ravenna. The victory advances the Warriors to Friday’s Division 4 district finals, again at WMC.
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Haven drops volleyball matches to Rockford, West Ottawa

The Grand Haven volleyball team had a rough start to the OK-Red tournament on Wednesday evening. Rockford took down the Bucs in four sets (21-25, 25-20, 20-25, 12-25), while West Ottawa won in three sets (27-29, 23-25, 21-25). “We had opportunities to win both matches tonight, but in the end,...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Week 9 showdown: It’s Mona Shores at Muskegon with league title at stake

MUSKEGON– — The biggest high school football game in the area has finally arrived. The Mona Shores Sailors, undefeated in the OK-Green, travel across town to face the Muskegon Big Reds, who come into the game with one league loss. The big question to be answered is … can the Sailors win the league title outright or share it with others?
MUSKEGON, MI
Catholic Central boys, girls finish in third place at Alliance League Conference Championship Cross County Meet

The Muskegon Catholic Central Crusaders boys and girls cross country teams each finished in the third positions at the Alliance League Conference Championship Cross Country meet on Tuesday afternoon. The event was held at Muskegon Catholic Central High School. Wyoming Potter’s House took the top spot in the boys division...
MUSKEGON, MI
North Muskegon sweeps Montague in conference volleyball

NORTH MUSKEGON – — North Muskegon got by visiting Montague in three sets on Tuesday evening. North Muskegon won 25-13, 25-19, 25-21. Laura Borras led Montague with 12 kills, 11 digs and three aces, while Anastasia Trevino had 10 kills. Jaelyn Sundberg chipped in 27 assists with an...
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
Muskegon Catholic Central falls to Zion Christian in five sets

The Muskegon Catholic Central volleyball team lost to Zion Christian on Tuesday evening in Alliance League action. The Crusaders rallied after going down two sets, but couldn’t complete the comeback and fell in five sets, 16-25, 17-25, 25-15, 25-22, 15-9. Claire LaVigne led the Crusaders with 15 assists, eight...
MUSKEGON, MI
Whitehall at Orchard View Friday night football has been called off

Little did anyone suspect that Orchard View’s football season was over two weeks ago, although the Cardinals were hoping to have enough players to play this week’s scheduled contest at Whitehall. But the Cardinals, who have not played since a 38-16 loss to West Michigan Conference-Lakes opponent Fremont,...
WHITEHALL, MI
Kent City remains perfect in CSAA Gold with win over Central Montcalm

The Kent City volleyball team hosted Central Montcalm in Tuesday night CSAA Gold action and came away with a decisive victory. The Eagles won in three sets to remain atop the CSAA Gold with a 9-0 record. Kent City came out sluggish to begin the match. A powerful Central Montcalm...
KENT CITY, MI
Manistee beats Hart 3-2 for Division 3 district soccer title

For the first time in almost two decades, Manistee is headed for the Division 3 regional soccer tournament after turning back a determined Hart squad, 3-2 for the district championship. Wednesday’s game was played in Hart. Manistee came back from a 1-0 halftime deficit and was tied 2-2 midway...
MANISTEE, MI
Oakridge slides past Fremont in four sets in volleyball action

The Oakridge volleyball team battled against Fremont for a hard-earned win on Tuesday evening. Fremont kept it tight, but Oakridge won in four sets (25-18, 23-25, 26-24, 30-29). Haley Seewald led the Eagles with six kills and five aces, while Madison Babinec had 12 kills. Kylee and Gracie Willea threw...
FREMONT, MI
Lady Turtles fall to Hamilton, 112-74

The Greater Muskegon co-op swim team put up a fight against No. 6-ranked Hamilton on Tuesday evening. The Turtles fell, 112-74 to the Division 3 team from Hamilton. Seven out of 12 events were claimed by the Turtles and they posted 16 personal record swims. Robyn Hunt was a double...
HEATH TOWNSHIP, MI

