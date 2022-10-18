James Corden has said he did “nothing wrong” and is feeling “zen” after being criticised by a New York restaurant owner for his alleged bad behaviour.The actor and comedian, 44, was briefly barred from Balthazar in Manhattan on Monday after Keith McNally claimed he had been “extremely nasty” to his staff on two separate occasions.Mr McNally, who has operated a number of high-profile restaurants in the city since the 1980s, later revoked the ban after claiming to have received an apologetic call from the star.Corden addressed the incident during an interview with the New York Times that was planned before...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO