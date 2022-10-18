ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

beverlypress.com

Authorities find hate flyers on vehicles parked at The Grove

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a suspect or suspects who placed flyers containing antisemitic messages on parked vehicles at The Grove on Oct. 15. Authorities said the flyers were similar to leaflets that have been previously distributed in Beverly Hills, Hollywood and other cities throughout Los Angeles County. After receiving a call around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 from someone who found one of the flyers, police arrived and took a hate incident report, said Capt. Sonia Monico, with the LAPD’s Wilshire Division. She said officers and security guards searched the parking areas and found less than 10 flyers on vehicles. No suspects were located and no suspect description was available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva disputes family claims in rough arrest captured on video

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is sounding off after a video involving his deputies went viral for the wrong reasons. Earlier in the week, video captured on a cell phone showed a man being brutally arrested by two LA County Sheriff's Department deputies outside Luxor Hookah Lounge on Century Boulevard in Inglewood. The family of the man, Blake Anderson, arrested in the video questioned LASD's use-of-force decision in the incident that ultimately left Anderson seriously hurt and allegedly losing an eye.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Shooting leaves one hospitalized in Burbank

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in Burbank on Thursday. The shooting happened near Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. just behind the Magnolia Island Car Wash around 3:30 p.m., according to Burbank Police. One person was found at the scene with a gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital, […]
BURBANK, CA
foxla.com

Shooting death investigation underway in South LA

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A shooting death investigation was underway in South Los Angeles Friday morning. Homicide Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to the intersection of Alameda and 88th streets just before 5:20 a.m. in South LA’s Florence neighborhood after officers responded to a man down call.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Costa Mesa man, former UCLA student, sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riot

SANTA ANA, Calif. - A 24-year-old Costa Mesa man was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison Wednesday for his part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Christian Alexander Secor pleaded guilty May 19 to obstruction of an official proceeding and was sentenced in Washington, D.C., where his case was assigned along with other accused rioters arrested throughout the country.
COSTA MESA, CA
foxla.com

'LA in Crisis': Community calls for accountability, change amid City Council scandal

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles is hoping to enter a healing process as the City Hall put itself at the center of a major scandal. On Thursday, FOX 11 and the Los Angeles Times teamed up for a live town hall discussion called "LA in Crisis: the Call for Change." In the town hall, we went around different parts of Los Angeles to hear from concerned residents. This comes as the City Hall scandal ended with Council member Nury Martinez announcing her resignation and two others, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, being asked by the community to follow her in stepping down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Corona movie theater shooting: Accused killer due in court

CORONA, Calif. - The suspected killer in the July 2021 movie theater shooting in Corona is due in court on Friday. In a previous arraignment, he entered pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity, officials said. The victims, 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas, and...
CORONA, CA
foxla.com

LA City Council Scandal: Sheriff Alex Villanueva discusses audio tapes of Nury Martinez's conversation

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva discussed the Nury Martinez audio tapes alleging more corruption in the City Hall. On Wednesday, Villanueva discussed the taped conversations allegedly between former Los Angeles City Councilmember Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León and former labor federation leader Ron Herrera.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Who Died in Sherman Oaks Fire Identified

A 28-year-old woman who was found dead in an apartment fire in Sherman Oaks was identified by county authorities Thursday. Firefighters responded at 4:23 a.m. Wednesday to a three-story garden-style apartment at 5259 N. Sepulveda Blvd. where they found flames burning in a unit, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Two arrested for San Bernardino shooting that left 1 dead, 8 injured

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting at a hookah lounge in San Bernardino that left one person dead and eight others injured. On May 20, 2022, police responded just before midnight to the THA Blue Flame Lounge on Highland Ave. after receiving calls of multiple people shot.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?

The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

California tops most expensive cities for burger meals in US: study

LOS ANGELES - America's favorite meal is apparently getting more expensive - and it'll cost you even more if you live in California (surprise, surprise). You can thank inflation, which has affected everything from food to home goods. MoneyGeek analyzed menu prices for a burger, french fries and soda across...
CALIFORNIA STATE

