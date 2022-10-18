Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
My Life As A Page For NBC-TV In The "Big '80s"Herbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
10 Scares, Steals, and Foodie Deals for your L.A. WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Former U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey to discuss her memoir at University of Southern California on November 1D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
beverlypress.com
Authorities find hate flyers on vehicles parked at The Grove
The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a suspect or suspects who placed flyers containing antisemitic messages on parked vehicles at The Grove on Oct. 15. Authorities said the flyers were similar to leaflets that have been previously distributed in Beverly Hills, Hollywood and other cities throughout Los Angeles County. After receiving a call around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 from someone who found one of the flyers, police arrived and took a hate incident report, said Capt. Sonia Monico, with the LAPD’s Wilshire Division. She said officers and security guards searched the parking areas and found less than 10 flyers on vehicles. No suspects were located and no suspect description was available.
foxla.com
LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva disputes family claims in rough arrest captured on video
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is sounding off after a video involving his deputies went viral for the wrong reasons. Earlier in the week, video captured on a cell phone showed a man being brutally arrested by two LA County Sheriff's Department deputies outside Luxor Hookah Lounge on Century Boulevard in Inglewood. The family of the man, Blake Anderson, arrested in the video questioned LASD's use-of-force decision in the incident that ultimately left Anderson seriously hurt and allegedly losing an eye.
NBC Los Angeles
‘This Was Monstrous': Reward Offered in Brutal Killing of Woodland Hills Woman, 81
A $50,000 reward was announced Thursday for information in the killing of an 81-year-old woman found dead after she stabbed, strangled and set on fire two months ago in her Woodland Hills home. Ok Ja Kim was found in a bedroom at her residence in the 20800 block of Martha...
Shooting leaves one hospitalized in Burbank
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in Burbank on Thursday. The shooting happened near Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. just behind the Magnolia Island Car Wash around 3:30 p.m., according to Burbank Police. One person was found at the scene with a gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital, […]
foxla.com
Shooting death investigation underway in South LA
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A shooting death investigation was underway in South Los Angeles Friday morning. Homicide Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to the intersection of Alameda and 88th streets just before 5:20 a.m. in South LA’s Florence neighborhood after officers responded to a man down call.
foxla.com
Costa Mesa man, former UCLA student, sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riot
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A 24-year-old Costa Mesa man was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison Wednesday for his part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Christian Alexander Secor pleaded guilty May 19 to obstruction of an official proceeding and was sentenced in Washington, D.C., where his case was assigned along with other accused rioters arrested throughout the country.
foxla.com
LA County neighbors get 'mandatory trick-or-treat' fliers demanding Halloween candies
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Anonymous fliers were distributed throughout a SoCal neighborhood instructing all residents to participate in traditional Halloween rituals between certain hours on October 31st, and it struck a nerve with neighbors. The printed fliers stated that "all Residents In The Bristow Park community of City of...
foxla.com
'LA in Crisis': Community calls for accountability, change amid City Council scandal
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles is hoping to enter a healing process as the City Hall put itself at the center of a major scandal. On Thursday, FOX 11 and the Los Angeles Times teamed up for a live town hall discussion called "LA in Crisis: the Call for Change." In the town hall, we went around different parts of Los Angeles to hear from concerned residents. This comes as the City Hall scandal ended with Council member Nury Martinez announcing her resignation and two others, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, being asked by the community to follow her in stepping down.
foxla.com
Corona movie theater shooting: Accused killer due in court
CORONA, Calif. - The suspected killer in the July 2021 movie theater shooting in Corona is due in court on Friday. In a previous arraignment, he entered pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity, officials said. The victims, 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas, and...
foxla.com
LA City Council Scandal: Sheriff Alex Villanueva discusses audio tapes of Nury Martinez's conversation
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva discussed the Nury Martinez audio tapes alleging more corruption in the City Hall. On Wednesday, Villanueva discussed the taped conversations allegedly between former Los Angeles City Councilmember Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León and former labor federation leader Ron Herrera.
mynewsla.com
Woman Who Died in Sherman Oaks Fire Identified
A 28-year-old woman who was found dead in an apartment fire in Sherman Oaks was identified by county authorities Thursday. Firefighters responded at 4:23 a.m. Wednesday to a three-story garden-style apartment at 5259 N. Sepulveda Blvd. where they found flames burning in a unit, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman.
foxla.com
Two arrested for San Bernardino shooting that left 1 dead, 8 injured
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting at a hookah lounge in San Bernardino that left one person dead and eight others injured. On May 20, 2022, police responded just before midnight to the THA Blue Flame Lounge on Highland Ave. after receiving calls of multiple people shot.
californiaglobe.com
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
Tensions between Black and Latino residents in L.A. spike in wake of Nury Martinez scandal
Officials in Los Angeles are struggling to contain the fallout stemming from the leaked audio of racist comments made by former city council president Nury Martinez that forced her to resign. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the city council held virtual meetings to try to move forward from the Martinez scandal...
SAJJ Mediterranean Opening Three More Locations in Los Angeles
Sites include DTLA, Santa Monica, and Huntington Beach
LA councilmember involved in leaked audio tape refuses to resign amid criticism
A Los Angeles, Calif., city councilmember who was heard discussing racist topics with other city leaders in a leaked audio tape refused to resign on Wednesday, saying there is a “lot of work we have to face” in the city. In a new interview with Univision News, L.A....
foxla.com
California tops most expensive cities for burger meals in US: study
LOS ANGELES - America's favorite meal is apparently getting more expensive - and it'll cost you even more if you live in California (surprise, surprise). You can thank inflation, which has affected everything from food to home goods. MoneyGeek analyzed menu prices for a burger, french fries and soda across...
Orange County and Los Angeles Democrat Parties Clash in Irvine City Council Race
Local Democrat factions are splintering in the Irvine City Council race as election day draws closer – pitting the Los Angeles Democrats against Orange County Democrats. It comes as developers are spending big to push their preferred candidates in a city where many residents are critical of developers. At...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities change cause of death in case of man who drowned in SoFi Stadium lake
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office has updated the cause of death for a man who drowned in the lake outside of SoFi Stadium. Javier Bautista-Reyes, 45, was found at the bottom of the lake, which is roughly 15 feet deep, in the early morning of July 6.
NBC San Diego
Pasadena Police Find ‘Rainbow Fentanyl' Among 300,000 Pills Hidden in Truck Tire
The Pasadena Police Department seized more than 300,000 fentanyl pills in September, and among them so-called “rainbow fentanyl." It is the first time they have found large quantities of multi-colored pills that look like candy, according to investigators with the Pasadena Police Major Narcotics and Special Investigation Unit. Fentanyl...
