Yuba City, CA

River Valley HS students involved in alleged mock slave auction speak out

By Gurajpal Sangha
 3 days ago

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — It has been more than two weeks since a video showed some members of the River Valley High School football team allegedly acting out a slave auction.

On Monday evening, some of the students in the video shared their side of the story.

“I want people to know I am sorry. I apologize to anyone who I may have hurt or offended,” Marcos Walters said.

“I wish to apologize that I was a part of it,” student Adrian Walters said.

Those are the words from some River Valley students, speaking out for the first time after a viral “slave auction” video got the team in hot water.

“A part of me knew I was wrong when it was happening, and I did not have the courage to stop myself or my teammates and I wish I would have,” Adrian Walters said. “Looking back, I wish I had done more to stop or leave it.”

A dozen students were given a three-day suspension over the racial incident, including Alex and brothers Marcos and Adrian. The video taken in the school’s locker room appeared to show some players auctioning off three of their Black teammates.

Some of the students said they were forced to join in and then later went along with it to get it over with.

“I made it clear that I didn’t want to do it and tried to leave but wasn’t able to,” Alex said.

“At least one tried to walk out and was blocked,” Betty Williams, with the Greater Sacramento NAACP, said. “When I looked at the video, I was like, ‘Oh my God.’”

Amador High School varsity football season over due to investigation

Williams wants further investigation to be done into the matter. Some things she wants to know are why students who were on camera received a tougher punishment than those off camera, even though it may have been the idea of those not in the video. She also wants to know how often the district teaches African American history.

“It’s beyond just a video,” Williams said.

The Yuba City Unified School District calls the incident racially hateful and hurtful. Superintendent Doreen Osumi told FOX40 they had a productive conversation with Williams and her staff.

“We are beginning the work that will be comprehensive in its analysis of our school climate, and includes plans to educate staff and students in the important areas of anti-bias and anti-racist behaviors,” Osumi said.

This is the latest incident involving a local high school football program. Last month, the Amador High School varsity football team’s season was canceled due to an investigation of the team’s group chat.

“It’s up to communities like Rocklin, Roseville, Granite Bay, Folsom, Vacaville, Elk Grove, Amador and Yuba City to create cultures of inclusion,” Williams said.

The NAACP is hoping communities take a deeper dive into how it handles racial incidents.

“I hope I would have the courage to stop something like if I saw it happening in the future,” Walters said.

The NAACP also mentioned they are looking forward to a second meeting with the district soon.

Comments / 2

LibraGirl1011
3d ago

Thank You for getting Involved and Standing up to how Serious this was... So many People laughed it off... It's not funny one bit...

FOX40

FOX40

