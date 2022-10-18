ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Driver dies in North County freeway crash

By Domenick Candelieri
 3 days ago

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A 62-year-old driver was killed in a car crash Saturday after his vehicle overturned and landed on top of a center median divider on Interstate 15, authorities said.

The collision occurred on northbound I-15, located south of Deer Springs Road, in the Escondido area around 2:16 p.m., California Highway Patrol confirmed to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Two dead in I-15 crash identified

Another vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed rear-ended the victim’s vehicle when it lost control, overturned and landed on top of a center median divider on the freeway, according to CHP.

The sole driver of the vehicle hit was ejected from his vehicle, authorities said. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

