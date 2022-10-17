Read full article on original website
Jaime Andres Diez: Candidate Texas Railroad Commissioner
SAN ANTONIO – Jaime Andres Diez is a Libertarian candidate running for Texas Railroad Commissioner. “It should be a PRIVILEGE for operators to be able to profit from Texas’ natural resources. The people of Texas ask that they respect our natural resources and our environment in doing so. The problem is the RRC has designed a system to favor operators at the expense of the public. The people of Texas have a fundamental right to an accountable and honest government that works for them.”
Brrr! Will Central Texas Suffer Another Winter Storm This Year?
It’s finally time for us to grab our scarves here in Central Texas due to the chilly weather, and while some are excited about, a lot of us are wondering what winter has in store. That's a natural reaction, sure, but with memories of that devastating 2021 winter storm still fresh in our minds, it's also natural to be a little apprehensive about these incoming cold fronts.
Gardening 101: Hackberry leafrollers invade North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — I start this story with a startling fact; the hackberry tree - which comes in two varieties - is very common in North Texas. The tree is infamously found along stretches of powerlines, where birds eat the seeds off the tree and "disperse" them later where they rest until the time is right for growing. With such an efficient distribution program making use of the birds' free labor, hackberries are found just about in every picture of trees in North Texas. They make up an amazing 20% of the total canopy; about one in five trees is...
Texas: Is it a cold? The flu? COVID? Or just allergies?
Texas flu numbers are up this week. If you're in an office today and a co-worker sneezes, everyone could raise an eyebrow. But what do they have? A cold, flu, COVID, nothing at all?
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Texas
The influence of La Niña is expected to continue through the winter (December-February) for the third winter in a row.
Horrifying Video: Woman Charged and Gored By Bison At Texas State Park
Rebecca Clark was charged and gored by a bison at the Caprock Canyons State Park & Trailway recently after getting far too close to a few of them while passing through the park. The video is absolutely terrifying. She admits that she was at fault for this scenario and that...
Random school intruder audits underway in Texas. Here are the results
In September, the KVUE Defenders reported on random intruder audits at Texas schools. Now we're beginning to see the results.
How safe is Texas regarding COVID-19? New study may surprise you
HOUSTON - While the COVID-19 pandemic impacted our entire world, things are finally slowing down, some states have gotten safer than others with respect to transmission and getting people vaccinated. In fact, a recent study from WalletHub ranked Texas among the top 10 safest states during COVID-19. Their findings showed...
Texas father, son reel in massive 600-pound manta ray at Padre Island
It was a two-hour fight.
Texas pageant queen with hearing loss shares message of resilience
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Pageant queen Vanessa Tena is making it her mission to use her challenges to motivate and educate others. “So one of the biggest challenges that I had, and I've actually had it since I was born, is I was born with hearing loss,” Tena said.
Texas hotel ranked among most haunted hotels in the world: report
Spooky season is alive and well across the United States as Halloween is inching closer and closer.
‘Dry hole’ wells can leak contaminants, but they aren’t being cleaned up by the state
About 8,000 defunct oil and gas wells sit abandoned across Texas, waiting to be plugged and cleaned up by regulators. But that’s just part of the total number of inactive wells. In addition to that backlog is another category: so-called “dry hole wells” that have the potential to pollute farmland and groundwater. Energy companies originally drilled the wells looking for oil and gas, and when they didn’t find any, turned them over to landowners as “water wells.” According to reporting from climate news outlet Floodlight, there’s little information on exactly how many of those types of wells exist. What’s more – it’s unclear who’s responsibility it is to clean them up.
These are the 50 safest cities in Texas: FBI crime data
These are the 50 safest cities in Texas, according to SafeWise data.
Texas Has Over $6 Billion in Unclaimed Money and Property. Is It Yours?
The Texas Comptroller claims that over $280 million has been added to the state's unclaimed property and cash up to the end of 2021, bringing the total available to $6 billion ready to claim in 2022. Unclaimed property examples include abandoned bank accounts, uncashed checks, overpayments, payroll and vendor checks,...
‘Used Car King’ awaits sentencing for fraudulent Texas vehicle tag sales
Authorities say he billed himself as the "Used Car King of New York," but the 51-year-old man now awaits sentencing on federal charges in Texas as investigators offer a reward for a man who remains a fugitive in the case.
Are You Ready Texas? H-E-B Has Just Taken Check-Out To The Next Level!
Futuristic? Next Level? It might be too early to know, but Texas's favorite grocery store H-E-B is betting on the future and the future is now. "Fast Scan" is here at H-E-B. It's the newest way to check out at the grocery store. • FAST SCAN IS NOW AT THIS...
30% increase in officers leaving DPS in 3 months following Uvalde, compared to 2021
At least 79 officers have left the Texas Department of Public Safety since the deadly Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24 in Uvalde, according to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, or TCOLE.
How OPEC oil cuts could impact Texas
If you've filled up your gas tank at the pump lately, you've likely noticed gas prices are ticking up, albeit slowly.
‘Used Car King of New York’ pleads guilty in nationwide scheme to sell thousands of fraudulent Texas vehicle tags, DA says
HOUSTON – A 51-year-old man who advertised himself as the “Used Car King of New York” has admitted to conspiring to commit wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Octavian Ocasio pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to buy and sell thousands of fraudulent Texas-issued temporary...
Suspects wanted for stealing $750K in vehicles across Texas: Waco police
WACO, Texas — Authorities are searching for a pair of serial car thefts. Isabel Gonzelez and Rolando Hernandez, both 33, are wanted by the Waco Police Department for engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony. Waco police said both suspects are involved in stealing multiple vehicles across the state,...
